Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We do love our celebrity sightings, especially when they're from the area like this latest post by Secret Boston on its Instagram account. Hi Ben, love you!
Sandra Bullock has devoted much of her A-list fortune to real estate ventures. She has built an extensive portfolio, buying and selling homes in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Georgia Tybee Island, and many other cities across the country. Dirt reported that the Oscar-winning actor owns more than 17 residential and commercial properties in the U.S., including several multimillion-dollar homes.
A-list star Mark Wahlberg announced that he and his family are saying goodbye to Hollywood and moving for a "better life" in Nevada. The actor previously resided in a $90 million California mansion with his wife of 13 years, Rhea Durham, and their four children, Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12.
It seems that Big Daddy star Adam Sandler is actually really big into real estate. And his latest purchase came with an even bigger price tag. Adding to his extensive real estate portfolio that he shares with wife Jackie Sandler (which includes well over $40 million worth of luxury real estate in the L.A. area alone), the 56-year-old comedian/actor shelled out $4.1 million for the traditional ranch-style home in Los Angeles’ stylish Pacific Palisades neighborhood.
Actor John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara only agreed to star in the Western 'Rio Grande' in order to get funding for 'The Quiet Man.'
Reality star Kim Kardashian has been upping her real estate game these days, and her latest move is proving it. After putting two of her Hidden Hills residences up for sale earlier this summer, the 41-year-old has purchased the cliff-side Malibu, California, former estate of supermodel Cindy Crawford for $70.4 million, multiple news outlets, including Dirt reported.
Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was a drunken weirdo in high school who walked out on his first and only date at the senior prom. He later admitted to her that he did it because he was gay! Just one month after that prom, in June 1978, he killed his first in a long line of victims, according to police. "My first date was with a mass murderer," Bridget Geiger, Dahmer's prom partner, said in an interview. "But I was lucky. As far as I know, I'm the only woman to ever date Jeff Dahmer... and I got away alive!"Dahmer's classmates...
A chic, seaside estate once owned by comedian Howie Mandel has landed on the real estate market in Malibu, California, for a whopping $21.5 million. Mandel, who is most known these days for being a judge on the reality competition show “America’s Got Talent,” sold the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in 1999, the New York Post reported. And, apparently, it’s what people in the neighborhood still call it.
It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
Billionaire media mogul Byron Allen has paid $100 million for a Malibu estate formerly owned by self-storage billionaire Tammy Hughes Gustavson, according to a person familiar with the situation. The deal represents the most ever paid for a home by an African-American buyer in the U.S. and is one of the highest prices paid for a U.S. home this year.
Kevin Bacon and Kyra SedgwickDIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / WIREIMAGE. The Footloose star Kevin Bacon has talked about the Connecticut farm he shares with his wife, Actress Kyra Sedgwick formerly of the TV show The Closer.
Matt Damon didn't reprise his 'Ocean's' franchise role in 'Ocean's 13,' despite having filmed a cameo. He faced a scandal before the movie debuted.
Milburn Stone didn't initially get along with 'Gunsmoke' co-stars Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake, who he thought were wasting the opportunity of a lifetime.
In her upcoming memoir, ‘Dying of Politeness,’ Geena Davis fondly looks back on her couple years long marriage to Jeff Goldblum remembering their time together as ‘joyful.’
Elvis Presley's Graceland has a hidden item within the dining room of the home that helped the king of rock and roll connect with his staff.
If you want to throw caution to the wind and stick with that electric tone for your whole home, then HGTV's color expert David Bromstad has some advice for you.
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
The estate was supposed to be the venue of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s wedding to Priscilla Presley, but plans were scrapped after the press found out.
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of Massachusett's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
New Hallmark Christmas movies are great, but nothing beats the classics. Take a look at five of the most popular ones that air each year on the network.
