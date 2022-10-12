ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Tour Sandra Bullock's Sprawling 91-Acre San Diego Home Listed for $6 Million

Sandra Bullock has devoted much of her A-list fortune to real estate ventures. She has built an extensive portfolio, buying and selling homes in Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Georgia Tybee Island, and many other cities across the country. Dirt reported that the Oscar-winning actor owns more than 17 residential and commercial properties in the U.S., including several multimillion-dollar homes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Kitchn

Adam Sandler’s Newest Home Has a Surprisingly Modest Kitchen

It seems that Big Daddy star Adam Sandler is actually really big into real estate. And his latest purchase came with an even bigger price tag. Adding to his extensive real estate portfolio that he shares with wife Jackie Sandler (which includes well over $40 million worth of luxury real estate in the L.A. area alone), the 56-year-old comedian/actor shelled out $4.1 million for the traditional ranch-style home in Los Angeles’ stylish Pacific Palisades neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Abandoned At Prom: Butcher Jeffrey Dahmer Ditched The Only Girl He Ever Dated To Secretly Hang With Boyfriend

Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer was a drunken weirdo in high school who walked out on his first and only date at the senior prom. He later admitted to her that he did it because he was gay! Just one month after that prom, in June 1978, he killed his first in a long line of victims, according to police. "My first date was with a mass murderer," Bridget Geiger, Dahmer's prom partner, said in an interview. "But I was lucky. As far as I know, I'm the only woman to ever date Jeff Dahmer... and I got away alive!"Dahmer's classmates...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Sacramento Bee

Former seaside home of ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Howie Mandel lists in California

A chic, seaside estate once owned by comedian Howie Mandel has landed on the real estate market in Malibu, California, for a whopping $21.5 million. Mandel, who is most known these days for being a judge on the reality competition show “America’s Got Talent,” sold the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home in 1999, the New York Post reported. And, apparently, it’s what people in the neighborhood still call it.
MALIBU, CA
94.9 HOM

This New England Town Named Most ‘Family-Friendly’ in the US

It’s a proud day for actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing, and the late, great Julia Child. Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the most family-friendly city in the United States. According to the digital platform Opendoor, Boston’s across-the-river neighbor takes the top spot...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
mansionglobal.com

Malibu Mansion Sells For $100 Million to Billionaire Media Mogul

Billionaire media mogul Byron Allen has paid $100 million for a Malibu estate formerly owned by self-storage billionaire Tammy Hughes Gustavson, according to a person familiar with the situation. The deal represents the most ever paid for a home by an African-American buyer in the U.S. and is one of the highest prices paid for a U.S. home this year.
MALIBU, CA
