Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Related
richlandsource.com
Close Encounter: West Alexandria Twin Valley South nips New Paris National Trail
West Alexandria Twin Valley South derailed New Paris National Trail's hopes after a 9-3 verdict during this Ohio football game. West Alexandria Twin Valley South opened with a 3-0 advantage over New Paris National Trail through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Bazinga: Early lead pushes West Chester Lakota West over Middletown
West Chester Lakota West tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Middletown 33-7 in Ohio high school football on October 14. West Chester Lakota West opened with a 13-0 advantage over Middletown through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Full throttle: Lewisburg Tri-County North establishes quick lead, cruises past Union City Mississinawa Valley
Lewisburg Tri-County North rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 49-8 win over Union City Mississinawa Valley at Lewisburg Tri-County North High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Lewisburg Tri-County North opened with a 14-0 advantage over Union City Mississinawa Valley through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Oak Hills blankets West Chester Lakota West with swarming defensive effort
A suffocating defense helped Cincinnati Oak Hills handle West Chester Lakota West 1-0 in Ohio girls soccer action on October 13. Recently on September 29, West Chester Lakota West squared off with Cincinnati Colerain in a soccer game. For more, click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Halt: Trotwood-Madison pushes the mute button on Dayton Meadowdale's offense
Dominating defense was the calling card of Trotwood-Madison as it shut out Dayton Meadowdale 44-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.
richlandsource.com
Complete command: Batavia Clermont Northeastern dominates Sabina East Clinton in convincing showing
Sabina East Clinton got no credit and no consideration from Batavia Clermont Northeastern, which slammed the door 50-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The Rockets fought to a 22-6 halftime margin at the Astros' expense.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Springfield refuses to yield to Miamisburg
Dominating defense was the calling card of Springfield as it shut out Miamisburg 39-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Miamisburg and Springfield squared off with October 15, 2021 at Miamisburg High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
De Graff Riverside paints near-perfect picture in win over Cincinnati College Prep
De Graff Riverside didn't tinker with Cincinnati College Prep, scoring a 56-32 result in the win column in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, De Graff Riverside and Cincinnati College Prep squared off with November 6, 2021 at De Graff Riverside High School last season. For more, click here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Milford holds off Cincinnati West Clermont
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Milford nipped Cincinnati West Clermont 27-26 in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Cincinnati West Clermont showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-0 advantage over Milford as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Jetstream: New Bremen's early advantage leaves Minster in its wake
New Bremen offered a model for success with a convincing 45-21 victory over Minster on October 14 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave New Bremen a 21-0 lead over Minster.
richlandsource.com
Halt: Urbana refuses to yield to Springfield Northwestern
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Urbana bottled Springfield Northwestern 44-0 during this Ohio football game. Urbana struck in front of Springfield Northwestern 23-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Gahanna Lincoln produces precision performance against Grove City
Gahanna Lincoln left no doubt on Friday, controlling Grove City from start to finish for a 56-14 victory at Gahanna Lincoln High on October 14 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave Gahanna Lincoln a 14-7 lead over Grove City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
richlandsource.com
Richwood North Union makes Lewistown Indian Lake walk the plank
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Richwood North Union's performance in a 41-7 destruction of Lewistown Indian Lake for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. Richwood North Union drew first blood...
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Mt. Healthy blankets Oxford Talawanda with swarming defensive effort
Cincinnati Mt. Healthy played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 38-0 verdict over Oxford Talawanda in an Ohio high school football matchup. In recent action on September 30, Cincinnati Mt Healthy faced off against Harrison and Oxford Talawanda took on Hamilton Ross on September 30 at Oxford Talawanda High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Score no more: Arcanum's defense breaks down New Lebanon Dixie
Arcanum's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied New Lebanon Dixie 28-0 in Ohio high school football action on October 14. The first quarter gave Arcanum a 28-0 lead over New Lebanon Dixie.
richlandsource.com
Mechanicsburg blankets West Liberty-Salem with swarming defensive effort
Mechanicsburg's defense throttled West Liberty-Salem, resulting in a 35-0 shutout at Mechanicsburg High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Mechanicsburg moved in front of West Liberty-Salem 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
richlandsource.com
Delaware Olentangy Berlin dances around deficit to trip Marysville
Delaware Olentangy Berlin endured a shaky start but sped away from Marysville with a 24-10 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. Marysville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-3 advantage over Delaware Olentangy Berlin as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Dayton Dunbar dominates Dayton Thurgood Marshall
Dayton Dunbar's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Dayton Thurgood Marshall 62-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Dayton Dunbar drew first blood by forging a 28-22 margin over Dayton Thurgood Marshall after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Plain City Jonathan Alder wills its way past New Carlisle Tecumseh in overtime
Plain City Jonathan Alder required extra time, but it got the job done against New Carlisle Tecumseh in a 21-14 affair during this Ohio football game. Plain City Jonathan Alder opened with a 7-0 advantage over New Carlisle Tecumseh through the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Brookville dims lights on Dayton Oakwood
Brookville dismissed Dayton Oakwood by a 36-15 count in an Ohio high school football matchup. Brookville drew first blood by forging a 12-8 margin over Dayton Oakwood after the first quarter.
Comments / 0