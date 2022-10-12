ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Traffic
Dayton, OH
Traffic
City
Mansfield, OH
richlandsource.com

Halt: Springfield refuses to yield to Miamisburg

Dominating defense was the calling card of Springfield as it shut out Miamisburg 39-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Miamisburg and Springfield squared off with October 15, 2021 at Miamisburg High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Rct#Public Transit#Rls Associates#Cleveland Financial Group
richlandsource.com

Milford holds off Cincinnati West Clermont

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Milford nipped Cincinnati West Clermont 27-26 in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Cincinnati West Clermont showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-0 advantage over Milford as the first quarter ended.
MILFORD, OH
richlandsource.com

Halt: Urbana refuses to yield to Springfield Northwestern

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Friday when Urbana bottled Springfield Northwestern 44-0 during this Ohio football game. Urbana struck in front of Springfield Northwestern 23-0 to begin the second quarter.
URBANA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
richlandsource.com

Richwood North Union makes Lewistown Indian Lake walk the plank

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Richwood North Union's performance in a 41-7 destruction of Lewistown Indian Lake for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. Richwood North Union drew first blood...
RICHWOOD, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy blankets Oxford Talawanda with swarming defensive effort

Cincinnati Mt. Healthy played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 38-0 verdict over Oxford Talawanda in an Ohio high school football matchup. In recent action on September 30, Cincinnati Mt Healthy faced off against Harrison and Oxford Talawanda took on Hamilton Ross on September 30 at Oxford Talawanda High School. For more, click here.
OXFORD, OH
richlandsource.com

Delaware Olentangy Berlin dances around deficit to trip Marysville

Delaware Olentangy Berlin endured a shaky start but sped away from Marysville with a 24-10 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. Marysville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-3 advantage over Delaware Olentangy Berlin as the first quarter ended.
MARYSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Dayton Dunbar dominates Dayton Thurgood Marshall

Dayton Dunbar's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Dayton Thurgood Marshall 62-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Dayton Dunbar drew first blood by forging a 28-22 margin over Dayton Thurgood Marshall after the first quarter.
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Brookville dims lights on Dayton Oakwood

Brookville dismissed Dayton Oakwood by a 36-15 count in an Ohio high school football matchup. Brookville drew first blood by forging a 12-8 margin over Dayton Oakwood after the first quarter.
BROOKVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy