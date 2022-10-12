ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

wnypapers.com

Summer reading program participants recognized

Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, who represents Grand Island in the 145th District of the New York State Assembly, presented certificates to three Veronica Connor Middle School students on Oct. 6 for their completion of the 2022 Summer Reading Challenge. The New York State Assembly, in coordination with New York state libraries,...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
wnypapers.com

Citizen of the Year Awardee honored at Board of Education meeting

Athletic Director Jon Roth, who was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year banquet earlier this week, was honored by the Grand Island Central School District Board of Education at its meeting on Tuesday in Sidway Elementary School. “Jon, we...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
wnypapers.com

Catholic Health hosts free, monthly COVID-19 support groups

October sessions to discuss ‘Dealing with Anxiety’. Are you or a loved currently dealing with the coronavirus or the aftereffects of COVID-19? Catholic Health is hosting free monthly in-person and virtual support groups for survivors, loved ones and caregivers. The group, led by medical professionals, was established in the fall of 2021 to help those impacted by COVID-19 address concerns, access helpful resources, and connect with others to share their similar journeys.
KENMORE, NY
Lewiston, NY
Lewiston, NY
wnypapers.com

UB's entrepreneurship law clinic helps Buffalo's startups get their footing

In 5 years, clinic has provided legal services to dozens of companies. Buffalo-based entrepreneur Adam Utley had a goal: start a biotech company that creates cancer therapies for patients by storing healthy immune cells from their blood that can be retrained to fight cancer. “Cancer turns off the immune cells,...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Delaware North donates $20,000 to Community Missions

Neither a global pandemic nor a national labor and supply shortage could stop Community Missions from providing more than 174,000 meals and 10,000 nights of care to those in need in Niagara County last year. It’s an amazing achievement, but, as President and CEO Robyn L. Krueger said, “We cannot...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Welcome to Lewiston, Janet Dunstan's Dance Academy

Janet Dunstan's Dance Academy recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting at a new Lewiston location, 767 Cayuga St. – inside the former Bank of America building). Owner Courtney Glenn and her dance family celebrated the 40th season of the dance studio. (Image courtesy of the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce)
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

What's new and coming soon at Niagara Air Reserve Station?

Holly Curcione, executive director of the Niagara Military Affairs Council, visited the Niagara Town Board last week to discuss the lobbying group’s activities and the exciting future planned for one of only six Air Force bases left in New York state. Speaking with the group of five during the...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

Chiavetta's chicken BBQ for Veterans Day

First District Niagara County Legislator Irene Myers announced plans for her annual Chiavetta’s Veterans Day chicken barbecue. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. (or until sold-out) on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Co. firehall, 625 Third St. Myers said the event is...
YOUNGSTOWN, NY

