Summer reading program participants recognized
Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, who represents Grand Island in the 145th District of the New York State Assembly, presented certificates to three Veronica Connor Middle School students on Oct. 6 for their completion of the 2022 Summer Reading Challenge. The New York State Assembly, in coordination with New York state libraries,...
Niagara University receives $3.5 million gift from William and Nancy Gacioch
William (Class of 1961, 2007 – honorary) and Nancy Gacioch have made a commitment of $3.5 million to Niagara University. The gift was announced at the dedication of the Gacioch Center for Career & Professional Development and the Gacioch Circle on Friday. “Bill and Nancy have been incredibly generous...
Citizen of the Year Awardee honored at Board of Education meeting
Athletic Director Jon Roth, who was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year banquet earlier this week, was honored by the Grand Island Central School District Board of Education at its meeting on Tuesday in Sidway Elementary School. “Jon, we...
Catholic Health hosts free, monthly COVID-19 support groups
October sessions to discuss ‘Dealing with Anxiety’. Are you or a loved currently dealing with the coronavirus or the aftereffects of COVID-19? Catholic Health is hosting free monthly in-person and virtual support groups for survivors, loved ones and caregivers. The group, led by medical professionals, was established in the fall of 2021 to help those impacted by COVID-19 address concerns, access helpful resources, and connect with others to share their similar journeys.
UB's entrepreneurship law clinic helps Buffalo's startups get their footing
In 5 years, clinic has provided legal services to dozens of companies. Buffalo-based entrepreneur Adam Utley had a goal: start a biotech company that creates cancer therapies for patients by storing healthy immune cells from their blood that can be retrained to fight cancer. “Cancer turns off the immune cells,...
Delaware North donates $20,000 to Community Missions
Neither a global pandemic nor a national labor and supply shortage could stop Community Missions from providing more than 174,000 meals and 10,000 nights of care to those in need in Niagara County last year. It’s an amazing achievement, but, as President and CEO Robyn L. Krueger said, “We cannot...
Leadership change coming to Lewiston Council on the Arts, as staff retirement announced
The Lewiston Council on the Arts on Wednesday announced that, after 30 years of working together, the staff is retiring at the end of 2022 – and a leadership transition process is beginning immediately. Although Executive Director Irene Rykaszewski and Artistic Director Eva Nicklas are the most visible representatives...
Daffodil planting at Nike Base in remembrance of Joanne Pinner Carr
Daffodils are seen as a sign of hope and remembrance. Because of their bright yellow color, they are seen as a symbol of spring. For the family and friends of Joanne Pinner Carr, who died in 2009, daffodils are a way to remember her life and her connection to the Earth.
Welcome to Lewiston, Janet Dunstan's Dance Academy
Janet Dunstan's Dance Academy recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting at a new Lewiston location, 767 Cayuga St. – inside the former Bank of America building). Owner Courtney Glenn and her dance family celebrated the 40th season of the dance studio. (Image courtesy of the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce)
What's new and coming soon at Niagara Air Reserve Station?
Holly Curcione, executive director of the Niagara Military Affairs Council, visited the Niagara Town Board last week to discuss the lobbying group’s activities and the exciting future planned for one of only six Air Force bases left in New York state. Speaking with the group of five during the...
Registration open for household hazardous waste collection event in North Tonawanda
Niagara County Legislator Randy Bradt announced registration is open for the county’s next household hazardous waste (HHW) collection event, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, in North Tonawanda. The event is open to all Niagara County residents. Registration is required. Bradt said the event will be held from...
Chiavetta's chicken BBQ for Veterans Day
First District Niagara County Legislator Irene Myers announced plans for her annual Chiavetta’s Veterans Day chicken barbecue. The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. (or until sold-out) on Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Co. firehall, 625 Third St. Myers said the event is...
