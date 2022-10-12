ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

USW union, Cleveland-Cliffs ratify new labor agreement

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Db6hf_0iWLiEHM00

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The United Steelworkers (USW) union and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF.N) on Wednesday said that 12,000 union-represented employees had ratified a new, four-year labor contract that offers employees better pay and insurance benefits.

USW International President Tom Conway said in a statement that the steel producer's commitment to partner with USW includes a plan to invest $4 billion in union facilities during the contract term.

Several labor unions have been negotiating for better pay and working conditions in a tight labor market, with President Joe Biden's administration helping secure a tentative deal between railroads and unions last month that averted a strike. The new Cleveland-Cliffs contract, valid till September 2026, includes a 20% hike in base wages and also offers better insurance benefits for retired workers as well as for those in active duty.

The agreement, which covers 13 locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois, West Virginia and Minnesota, also includes provisions for increase in pensions and paid parental leave, among other benefits.

Cleveland-Cliffs said negotiations have been concluded, combining Wednesday's ratification and a previous agreement which covered 2,000 USW-represented employees.

Reporting by Priyamvada C and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 104.1

New York State’s Plan For Your Pickup Truck

There is nothing like a good truck. For some, a pickup is more than just a vehicle. It can be an office on wheels or a necessary tool for the job they have. No matter the reason that you love the truck you have, there is a plan in place that may not be the news you want to hear.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

625K+
Followers
360K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy