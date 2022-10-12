Up your coffee game with the Zulay Original Milk Frother
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.
Today is the last day to get great deals on gifts during Amazon's Early Access sale . Whether those gifts are for others or yourself, is your business. All kinds of things are included in the sale, including some great kitchen gadgets like the Zulay Original Milk Frother. Save 20% off on this inexpensive and easy to stash accessory—the lowest it's been in 30 days.
Zulay Original Milk Frother $15.99 at Amazon
When it comes to deals, we'll always be here to steer you in the right direction, and as Prime Day nears its end we'll be signed on until that final moment.
Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter for more epic deals and discounts.
► Amazon Early Access deals: The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon during October Prime Day
► Competing sales: Beat Prime Day prices with the best sales at Best Buy, Nordstrom, Michael Kors and more.
Zulay is also offering other great deals on kitchen accessories during the Amazon Early Access sale and you can save 40% off on their high-rated hand juicers, perfect for making holiday cocktails with fresh fruit. Might we suggest some mulled wine with freshly squeezed orange juice?
Zulay Metal Hand Juicer for $11.99 at Amazon
In order to take advantage of these great deals during the Prime Day sale you'll have to be a Prime member but if you aren't, there's still time to sign up. Once you do you'll want to check out all of the great deals on kitchen accessories from Zulay and all of the best kitchen deals . And, if you're a coffee lover you'll want to be sure to take a look at all of the glass carafe options that Zulay has to offer, like the airtight cold brew coffeemaker that's currently 35% off.
Zulay Airtight Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $31.99 at Amazon
Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Shopping guide
- Competing Amazon Prime Day sales: Save big on home, tech, fashion and more
- The best holiday gifts of 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate guide
- Walmart Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on Apple, Ninja and Vizio
- Best Buy Amazon Prime Day sales: 40+ early Black Friday deals on LG, Apple and HP
- Lowe's Amazon Prime Day sales: Shop deals on tools, appliances and patio furniture
- Samsung Amazon Prime Day sales: Save on TVs, phones and laptops before Black Friday
- Wayfair Amazon Prime Day sales: 25+ early Black Friday home and kitchen deals
- Target Amazon Prime Day sales: 50+ deals on Costway, Dyson and Sony
- Prime Day tech sales: Early Black Friday deals on headphones, laptops and tablets
- Prime Day mattress sales: Huge discounts at Leesa, Awara and Nectar
- Prime Day home and furniture deals: Save big on Casper, Winix and iRobot before Black Friday
- Prime Day Amazon device deals: Save on speakers, tablets and more ahead of Black Friday
- Prime Day laptop deals: The best early Black Friday laptop deals at Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy
- Prime Day TV deals: Black Friday markdowns on LG and TCL TVs
- Prime Day kitchen and cooking deals: Shop the best kitchen deals on Ninja and KitchenAid now
- Prime Day clothing and fashion deals: Save on sweaters, shoes and more
Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.
The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.
Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.
This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Up your coffee game with the Zulay Original Milk Frother
Comments / 0