KU unveils championship banner, awards rings, welcomes Shaq to Late Night in the Phog
Students camped out to reserve their spots inside Allen Field House for Late Night in the Phog starting Wednesday.
VIDEO: Under the Lights: High school football highlights for Week 8
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It is Week 8 of high school football and the playoffs are on the horizon on both sides of the state line. Get caught up with last night’s highlights in the video player above.
FOX4/Hy-Vee Game Night: High school football highlights, scores from Oct. 14
Get an inside look at our Game of the Week — Olathe North vs Mill Valley — plus action from more Kansas and Missouri high school football.
US women’s soccer national team head coach named Chiefs drum honoree
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs' pick for Sunday’s drum honoree knows a thing or two about football. Or at least what Americans call soccer. To get Chiefs Kingdom fired up for Sunday’s 3:25 p.m. game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Vlatko Andonovski, head coach of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, will bang the drum.
Lance Leipold 'a quality football coach,' ex-Kansas HC Mark Mangino explains
Kansas football reached the highest of highs under Mark Mangino, particularly in 2007 when the Jayhawks were ranked No. 2 in the country at one point. Lance Leipold might be the next guy to get Kansas to that type of success. Leipold entered Week 7 with Kansas at No. 19 in the country with a 5-1 record through the first half of the 2022 season.
Four-star point guard commits to KU
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball got its third commit for the class of 2023. Elmarko Jackson announced his commitment to the Jayhawks on Thursday, according to 247 Sports. Jackson chose KU instead of Texas, Notre Dame, Miami, or Villanova. “It was just the culture they have,” Jackson said to 247 Sports. “Between Coach Self, […]
🏀 Details for KU's 38th Annual Late Night in the Phog
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 38th annual Late Night in the Phog presented by HY-VEE is set for this Friday at 6 p.m., inside historic Allen Fieldhouse, with the Official Kansas Athletics App serving as the exclusive spot to stream specific moments of the event for those not in attendance.
KU second, KSU last in preseason Big 12 basketball poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The reigning national champion Kansas Jayhawks were picked to finish second in Thursday’s release of the Big 12 media poll, with the Baylor Bears taking the No. 1 spot. Kansas State, in the program’s first season under first-year head coach Jerome Tang, was picked...
Jackson County leader gives insight into Royals’ push for new stadium
One Jackson County legislator said he's met with Kansas City Royals CEO John Sherman about downtown baseball, but the whole legislature hasn't.
Four Inane Questions with Fox 4 KC reporter Matt Stewart
Matt Stewart is all about work anniversaries this year. Besides hitting the 25-year mark as a TV newsie, he just celebrated his 10th anniversary as part of Fox 4’s insanely popular morning news squad. The Emmy-award winning reporter and anchor is also getting plenty of accolades and kudos for...
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Oct. 14-16
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.
A cool fall weekend of weather in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. A strong cold front moves through Monday, leading to freezes, possible hard freezes Tuesday and Wednesday. Saturday: Mostly sunny during the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Wind: SW 5-15 mph. High: 70°. Tonight: Clear and colder with less wind. Wind: N...
‘We realized it was time for us to walk away’: Monarch Coffee to close Oct. 30
Kansas City caffeine staple Monarch Coffee announced Thursday that it will close all brick-and-mortar locations effective Sunday, Oct. 30.
FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
Blue Springs announces groundbreaking for new aquatics center
Blue Springs will break ground on it's new $35-million-dollar aquatics center on November 3, 2022. It's expected to open in May 2024.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
De Soto School District expands Thanksgiving break — in 2023
The De Soto School Board in Johnson County, Kansas, voted to extend Thanksgiving break, giving everyone the full week off, starting in 2023.
Silver Alert canceled; KCMO woman found safe
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Kansas City woman who was last seen Friday night.
Overland Park opens city’s first all-inclusive playground
Overland Park holds a grand opening for overhauled Strang Park, the city's first all-inclusive playground.
Overland Park commission OKs final plan for go-kart and gaming center at Aspiria
A new go-kart facility is one step closer to making its way to Aspiria, the former Sprint headquarters in south Overland Park that is undergoing a major remodel. Driving the news: The Overland Park Planning Commission got a look at new proposed renderings of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games and voted unanimously on Monday to approve a final development plan for the entertainment center.
