Shawnee, KS

US women’s soccer national team head coach named Chiefs drum honoree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs' pick for Sunday’s drum honoree knows a thing or two about football. Or at least what Americans call soccer. To get Chiefs Kingdom fired up for Sunday’s 3:25 p.m. game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Vlatko Andonovski, head coach of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, will bang the drum.
Four-star point guard commits to KU

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU men’s basketball got its third commit for the class of 2023. Elmarko Jackson announced his commitment to the Jayhawks on Thursday, according to 247 Sports. Jackson chose KU instead of Texas, Notre Dame, Miami, or Villanova. “It was just the culture they have,” Jackson said to 247 Sports. “Between Coach Self, […]
KU second, KSU last in preseason Big 12 basketball poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The reigning national champion Kansas Jayhawks were picked to finish second in Thursday’s release of the Big 12 media poll, with the Baylor Bears taking the No. 1 spot. Kansas State, in the program’s first season under first-year head coach Jerome Tang, was picked...
Four Inane Questions with Fox 4 KC reporter Matt Stewart

Matt Stewart is all about work anniversaries this year. Besides hitting the 25-year mark as a TV newsie, he just celebrated his 10th anniversary as part of Fox 4’s insanely popular morning news squad. The Emmy-award winning reporter and anchor is also getting plenty of accolades and kudos for...
A cool fall weekend of weather in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. A strong cold front moves through Monday, leading to freezes, possible hard freezes Tuesday and Wednesday. Saturday: Mostly sunny during the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Wind: SW 5-15 mph. High: 70°. Tonight: Clear and colder with less wind. Wind: N...
FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Overland Park commission OKs final plan for go-kart and gaming center at Aspiria

A new go-kart facility is one step closer to making its way to Aspiria, the former Sprint headquarters in south Overland Park that is undergoing a major remodel. Driving the news: The Overland Park Planning Commission got a look at new proposed renderings of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games and voted unanimously on Monday to approve a final development plan for the entertainment center.
