Husband of Maryland woman who died inside Jasper's Restaurant restroom speaks out: report
Craig Winn, the husband of Maryland woman Verna Winn, is speaking out after his wife reportedly died of a heart attack in the restroom of Jasper's Restaurant.
Yeezy, owned by Ye, aka Kanye West, cut ties to JPMorgan before 'White Lives Matter,' antisemitism controversy
JPMorgan Chase is severing ties with Yeezy Brands, owned by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. The bank sent Ye a letter on Sept. 20, weeks before he mired himself in controversy after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Paris fashion show and writing antisemitic social media posts.
Philadelphia chain Wawa 'seriously considering' halting expansion after viral riot video: councilman
Wawa, a Pennsylvania-based convenience store chain, might halt plans to expand in Philadelphia as crime continues in the city and after it's been the target of looters.
Donald Trump Bounces Back To Social Media With A Success As Google Approves His App
According to a corporate representative, Google has cleared former US President Donald Trump's social media app Truth Social for distribution in the Google Play Store. According to Google, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which controls Truth Social, will soon make the app available in the Play Store.
Balenciaga's Lay's Potato Chip Bag has a price tag of $1,800
Balenciaga has teamed up with Frito-Lay to create handbags inspired a potato chip bag. The bags are rumored to have a high price tag of $1,800.
americanmilitarynews.com
Elon Musk: China wanted me to promise no Starlink in China, disapproved of it in Ukraine
Billionaire Elon Musk recently admitted he caught the ire of the Chinese government for activating Starlink satellite internet services for Ukraine and has been pressured to avoid offering such services in China. Musk covered a range of topics in an interview with the Financial Times on Friday, including his business...
Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job
The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.
Social Security recipients to see biggest COLA increase since 1981
Social Security benefits are set to rise by 8.7% in 2023, the biggest bump in four decades as stubbornly high inflation erodes the buying power of retired Americans, the Social Security Administration said Thursday. The increase, known as a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), is the biggest since 1981, when recipients saw...
Fergie lists $4.2M luxury California estate that she built with her father; vineyard, mountain views included
A California estate built by the Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie and her father has been listed for more than $4.2 million. The home features a spa and a fire pit.
North Carolina woman wins $500,000 lottery buying ticket minutes before close: 'The spirit just told me to go'
A North Carolina woman purchased a lottery ticket just before it closed has won its $500,000 prize. The woman said she felt an urge to purchase the ticked and followed it.
Here are Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers
The jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing is $454 million with a cash value of $232.6 million.
107-year-old Pennsylvania family store describes challenges for mom-and-pop shops: 'Fighting to keep going'
The Centermoreland Grocery & Deli is a general store with more than a century of history in rural Pennsylvania that refuses to keep up with competitors.
Wawa shuttering two Philadelphia stores amid city's retail crime surge
Wawa, which has a total of 40 stores in Philadelphia, did not disclose a timeline for the closures. Impacted employees will be offered continued employment with the Pennsylvania convenience store chain.
Larry Kudlow: Republicans must keep 'Biden inflation' as the number one issue on their campaign
Fox Business host Larry Kudlow slams Democrats for "record high inflation" and reacts to President Biden's warning that Republicans will worsen inflation on "Kudlow."
Foreclosure activity increases in the United States
Foreclosure activity in the U.S. has increased in recent months amid the uncertain economic environment, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. There were approximately 92,634 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings from July through September, including default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions, according to ATTOM's Foreclosure Market Report. That's up 3% from the previous three months and up more than 100% from a year ago, according to the data.
Coffee consumers, amid inflation, have new reasons to keep buying: Dunkin' Americas president
Record inflation has been taking a crack at many of America’s businesses and continuing to send prices for scores of products and services sky-high. In the month of September, inflation turned out to be hotter than expected, with an 8.2% increase year over year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics.
Roku to start selling smart home products at nearly 3,500 Walmart stores
Video streamer Roku will soon start selling smart home products at Walmart stores in the U.S., the companies announced Wednesday. Consumers will be able to purchase the smart home products, developed in partnership with Wyze Labs, at nearly 3,500 Walmart stores across the U.S. beginning Oct. 17, according to a press release from the companies. Some items became available for sale Wednesday on Walmart and Roku's respective websites.
Two more unions approve deals with freight railroads
Another two of the dozen unions negotiating for better contracts with freight railroads have agreed to deals, signaling progress in efforts to avoid a strike.
Here are Friday's winning Mega Millions numbers
There were two winners in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing worth $494 million with a cash option value of $248.7 million.
Elon Musk changes tune, says SpaceX will 'keep funding Ukraine' after asking for government support
Elon Musk's Starlink will continue "funding Ukraine" after asking the Pentagon for funding to keep operations going in Ukraine, which has been using the service
