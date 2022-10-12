ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ways to stay in shape after an injury

By Serena Ung
 3 days ago

As active as e are here in Colorado, we all get injured sooner or later, but do you have to stop working out all together? Our fitness expert, Joana Canals says that you can still stay fit even with an injurie, you just have to be creative.

However, before you jump back to getting fit after an injury, Joana recommends to consult your doctor first since every injury is different.

You can see more of Joana’s fitness tips on Instagram and Facebook @joanacanals.

DENVER, CO
