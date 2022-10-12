ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Arts, costume, gaming and more will all be at PopUp Denver 2022

By Serena Ung
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

The Denver-based arts and education organization Pop Culture Classroom today announced attractions and community partners for its Oct. 16th PopUP Denver 2022 event at the city’s McNichols Civic Center Building.

What is PopUP Denver 2022? At PopUP Denver, kids will find inspiration, learn new skills, create art and connect over the games they love. The event will also help them discover a whole lot more and with more than two whole floors filled with opportunities, the whole family will have a great time.

More information is available at http://www.PopCultureClassroom.org/popup . Kids under 5 get in FREE to this full day of family fun, tickets are just $20 (plus fees) for ages 5 and above, and discounts are available for groups and families.

Pop Culture Classroom is a Denver-based arts and education organization whose mission is to inspire a love of learning, increase literacy, celebrate diversity, and build community through the tools of popular culture and the power of self-expression. Learn more at PopCultureClassroom.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
FOX31 Denver

End of the season gardening tips with the pro

Just because it’s fall, doesn’t mean the gardening season is done. Our expert gardener, Douglas Long with Country Fair Garden is here to share his tips on what still needs to be done in the garden. According to Douglas, now is the time to prep your yard for the end of the season, the includes […]
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy