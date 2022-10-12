Arts, costume, gaming and more will all be at PopUp Denver 2022

The Denver-based arts and education organization Pop Culture Classroom today announced attractions and community partners for its Oct. 16th PopUP Denver 2022 event at the city’s McNichols Civic Center Building.

What is PopUP Denver 2022? At PopUP Denver, kids will find inspiration, learn new skills, create art and connect over the games they love. The event will also help them discover a whole lot more and with more than two whole floors filled with opportunities, the whole family will have a great time.

More information is available at http://www.PopCultureClassroom.org/popup . Kids under 5 get in FREE to this full day of family fun, tickets are just $20 (plus fees) for ages 5 and above, and discounts are available for groups and families.

Pop Culture Classroom is a Denver-based arts and education organization whose mission is to inspire a love of learning, increase literacy, celebrate diversity, and build community through the tools of popular culture and the power of self-expression. Learn more at PopCultureClassroom.org .



