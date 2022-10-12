ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Proposal 2 in Michigan: A guide to the wide-ranging amendment focused on elections

During the last midterm election, Michigan voters adopted a constitutional amendment to expand voting rights in the state. Now, they have a chance to make additional changes to Michigan's elections this fall, adopting or rejecting a wide-ranging proposal that would amend the state's constitution to establish early voting, enshrine current photo ID rules and much more.
How to track your absentee ballot in Michigan

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Once you return your absentee ballot in Michigan, you can track it to make sure your clerk receives it. Read more election coverage here. The state has an online database where you can check the status of your ballot, along with other information, such as registration status and polling place. You can also view a sample ballot.
Mid-Michigan state Senate seat up for grabs in November

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Republican state representative will seek a state Senate office during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. State Rep. Roger Hauck, of Mount Pleasant, will face Democrat Christine Gerace, of Beaverton, and U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Becky McDonald, of Gladwin, in the District 34 seat race for the state Senate.
Michigan governor debate: Five key moments for Whitmer, Dixon

GRAND RAPIDS — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon took their cases to Michigan voters Thursday night in their first of two televised debates. Viewers in much of Michigan can be forgiven for missing it. The Grand Rapids debate hosted by WOOD-TV wasn’t televised live in...
‘It’s just a full-throttle attack on elections and on democracy in Michigan’

Election deniers, the legislation they are proposing and their efforts to dismantle Michigan’s voting systems ahead of the midterm elections, are being highlighted as the top threats to democracy in Michigan. That’s from an analysis by the Washington, D.C.-based Defend Democracy Project, which surveyed grassroots organizers, legal analysts and academic experts to identify what they […] The post ‘It’s just a full-throttle attack on elections and on democracy in Michigan’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan governor debate: Fact checking Whitmer-Dixon showdown

GRAND RAPIDS — Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon sparred over abortion, the economy and COVID-19 on Thursday night in their first of two televised debates. In the process, both candidates repeatedly accused each other of lying or distorting facts as they painted conflicting pictures...
Opinion | Book bans are hurting Michigan and must be stopped

But a majority of people do not support censoring materials or banning books. A recent national public opinion poll conducted by the nonpartisan research firm Embold Research on behalf of EveryLibrary shows that 75 percent of American voters — Republicans, Democrats and Independents — oppose book banning. Just 8 percent of voters believe “there are many books that are inappropriate and should be banned.”
Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future

Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
Nov. 8 Michigan midterm election voting guide

MICHIGAN, USA — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan midterm election. This midterm election will include the choice for governor between incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and her GOP challenger, Tudor Dixon. Along with the...
Michigan launching study of nuclear power options to replace coal plants

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - As Michigan's utility companies move away from coal-fired power plants, the state is launching a study of developing more nuclear options. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill from a Mid-Michigan lawmaker commissioning a feasibility study of increasing the amount of power generated from nuclear sources in Michigan.
LANSING, MI
Michigan religious leaders divided on abortion proposal

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Some Michigan religious leaders are backing Proposal 3, while others do not want it to pass. The proposed amendment would overrule the prevailing 1931 law in Michigan that outlaws abortion without exception for rape or incest. Under that ban, providing non-life-saving abortions is prosecuted as manslaughter.
