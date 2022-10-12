Park City Education Foundation celebrates seven Bright Futures graduates

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Education Foundation announced in a Facebook post on October 11 that “after seven years of relentless, grueling work, seven Bright Futures Park City students will become the first in their families to receive their hard-won college diplomas and step into their futures.”

Bright Futures is a college coaching program designed to help first-generation college students “get to and through” college with their degrees in hand—the program launched in 2016 after a three-year research period performed by PCEF. Now, Bright Futures supports over 100 Park City students at various stages in their collegiate studies.

On October 11, PCEF celebrated seven Bright Futures will walk in academic regalia to celebrate their graduation and degrees.

Sadie Ortiz, one of the Bright Futures graduates , said, “It doesn’t seem like it’s happening. It went by fast. But also – I just can’t imagine it. I don’t know what it looks like. I have been in school my entire life, and now it’s coming to an end? I want it to sink in that everything I have worked so hard for is paying off.”

The other graduates include the following:

Lindsay Carreto

Jenifer Celestino

Isaac Cortes

Cristopher Mora

Sadie Ortiz

Heidy Onofre

Yetza Sanchez

