ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park City Education Foundation celebrates seven Bright Futures graduates

By TownLift // Trevor Redd Smith
TownLift
TownLift
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LhSHi_0iWLhUBx00

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Education Foundation announced in a Facebook post on October 11 that “after seven years of relentless, grueling work, seven Bright Futures Park City students will become the first in their families to receive their hard-won college diplomas and step into their futures.”

Bright Futures is a college coaching program designed to help first-generation college students “get to and through” college with their degrees in hand—the program launched in 2016 after a three-year research period performed by PCEF. Now, Bright Futures supports over 100 Park City students at various stages in their collegiate studies.

On October 11, PCEF celebrated seven Bright Futures will walk in academic regalia to celebrate their graduation and degrees.

Sadie Ortiz, one of the Bright Futures graduates , said, “It doesn’t seem like it’s happening. It went by fast. But also – I just can’t imagine it. I don’t know what it looks like. I have been in school my entire life, and now it’s coming to an end? I want it to sink in that everything I have worked so hard for is paying off.”

The other graduates include the following:

  • Lindsay Carreto
  • Jenifer Celestino
  • Isaac Cortes
  • Cristopher Mora
  • Sadie Ortiz
  • Heidy Onofre
  • Yetza Sanchez


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Society
Park City, UT
Education
Park City, UT
Society
State
Utah State
Park City, UT
Government
Local
Utah Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bright Futures#College#K12#Pcef#Townlift Daily Newsletter
ABC4

Utah’s largest school district changes dress code

AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
ALPINE, UT
BYU Newsnet

Female BYU pre-med students say they face cultural barriers

Several of BYU’s female pre-med students say cultural barriers are discouraging women from pursuing careers in medicine. Nationally, women make up more than 50% of pre-medicine students but at BYU, female pre-med students are only about 13-15% of the student population. Pre-med student Grace Whitehead called the gender disparity...
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Pyramid

BYU Law Dean to step down at end of academic year

Brigham Young University Law announced Thursday that Dean D. Gordon Smith will step down at the end of the 2022-23 school year, returning to his position as a faculty member. Smith is the second-longest serving dean of the J. Reuben Clark Law School at BYU. He was initially appointed to a five-year term as dean in May 2016, which was eventually extended to a second term with the potential to serve through May 2026.
PROVO, UT
KPCW

Proposed temple's nearest neighbors react to building's plans

Elected leaders in the Heber Valley say they hear a lot of positive comments about a future temple in the area. However, some neighbors have expressed concerns. While much of the response to the plan to build a three-story temple in the Heber Valley has come in support of the project, some see drawbacks.
HEBER CITY, UT
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy