Forest Hills, MI

WJR

Whitmer / Dixon Debate Displays Decisive Differences

GRAND RAPIDS, October 14, 2022 ~ Governor Gretchen Whitmer and GOP Candidate Tudor Dixon sparred yesterday in a gubernatorial debate at the WOOD-TV studios in Grand Rapids. The contentious session displayed stark differences between the two candidates on the issues of gun control, school safety, infrastructure, and the economy, while barbs flew over Whitmer’s handling of the pandemic and Dixon’s denying of the 2020 election results.
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan State president's resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials

Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.

Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
MLive

Flirting concerns, military service spark arguments in week 2 of Whitmer kidnapping trial

JACKSON, MI -- Tensions ran high between attorneys in the second week of the trial for three men accused of aiding the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Among the more heated arguments so far in the jury trial of Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar came near the end of proceedings Thursday, after defense attorney Leonard Ballard asked witness “Dan” -- a confidential paid informant who infiltrated the Wolverine Watchmen -- personal questions about his past service in the United States Army.
Kalamazoo Gazette

Significant early-season snowstorm headed for Michigan's Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, MI - The National Weather Service says confidence is growing that Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will see a “significant” early winter storm starting Sunday and lasting into early Tuesday. Up to a foot of snow and gusty winds are being forecast as part of this system, which will also have snow flurries and a snow/rain slushy mix tracking across much of the state between Sunday and Tuesday.
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids.

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

