Political sign 'turf war' amid Forest Hills School Board election
The race for local school board in Forest Hills Public Schools is more contentious than ever before, according to parents.
David LaGrand, Mark Huizenga compete for state Senate’s 30th District
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Two state lawmakers and a software engineer will compete Nov. 8 for the state Senate’s 30th District seat. State Rep. David LaGrand, D-Grand Rapids, state Sen. Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, and Libertarian Theodore Petzhold will face off in the November general election for the state Senate seat.
WJR
Whitmer / Dixon Debate Displays Decisive Differences
GRAND RAPIDS, October 14, 2022 ~ Governor Gretchen Whitmer and GOP Candidate Tudor Dixon sparred yesterday in a gubernatorial debate at the WOOD-TV studios in Grand Rapids. The contentious session displayed stark differences between the two candidates on the issues of gun control, school safety, infrastructure, and the economy, while barbs flew over Whitmer’s handling of the pandemic and Dixon’s denying of the 2020 election results.
As enrollment falls at most Michigan universities, the flagships prosper
This fall, Michigan State University admitted the largest freshman class in its history, 9,800 students, 600 more than last year. And they didn’t exactly do it on purpose. The university did admit nearly 85 percent of its 55,525 applicants.
Two candidates seeking chance to represent much of Muskegon County in state House
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Two candidates, one of whom won a four-way primary race, are competing in the November election to represent a large section of Muskegon County in the state House. Democrat Will Snyder, who beat out three candidates in the August primary, and Republican Michael L. Haueisen...
Sen. Bumstead, Rep. Sabo face off for Senate seat representing lakeshore counties
Two current state lawmakers, Sen. Jon C. Bumstead and Rep. Terry J. Sabo, are seeking the 32nd state Senate seat representing Lake Michigan shoreline counties in the Nov. 8 general election. Bumstead, a Republican who currently represents the 34th Senate District, recently moved to North Muskegon to qualify to run...
Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials
Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
Carvana dealer asks court to intervene after Michigan suspends its license
DETROIT, MI -- A Detroit area Carvana dealership is asking a court to intervene after the Michigan Secretary of State suspended its license earlier this month. Carvana on Thursday, Oct. 13 filed a motion for an injunction in the state Court of Claims. In a statement, Carvana accused the state...
Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.
Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
Michigan drivers face new $48 fee in 2023, no more $400 checks
Michigan drivers should not look for another $400 refund check next year from their auto insurance company. Instead, they can expect to be hit with a new $48 fee in their insurance bill. The Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association this week released its latest annual report, showing how the statewide fund for medical expenses...
Union fee-for-service lawsuit could test limits of Michigan’s right-to-work law
Daniel Renner decided he no longer wanted to pay dues to the Technical, Professional and Officeworkers Association of Michigan five years ago. The following year, he was reprimanded for making a false complaint against a coworker in the Saginaw County Maintenance Department and told he could only file a grievance about the reprimand through the union.
These are the 6 ‘coziest’ small towns in Michigan to visit this winter, study says
It’s an inconvenient truth for Michiganders who aren’t fond of the colder months, but fortunately, Michigan is home to two of the coziest small towns in America where you can drink hot chocolate, sit by a fireplace, read a book, enjoy warm meals, and curl up with someone special under a warm blanket.
Michigan governor debate features accusations of lies, with abortion front and center
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has led in several polls over her Republican challenger, Tudor Dixon, though that lead has narrowed to the single digits in recent weeks.
For the first time in 3 months, no Michigan county has high COVID levels
None of Michigan’s 83 counties had high coronavirus transmission levels in the latest assessment from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state had 32 counties at medium risk level, and 51 at low risk as of Thursday, Oct. 13. It’s an improvement from last week, when two counties -- Delta and Gogebic -- were high risk, and 34 were medium.
Mega Millions results for 10/14/22; 2 winners of $494 million jackpot
LANSING, MI – A pair of grand-prize winning tickets were sold for the $494 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing that took place on Friday, Oct. 14. The winning tickets for the second largest jackpot of the year were sold in California and Florida and marks the first time in five years that there was more than one jackpot winner in a single drawing.
Incumbent Congressman Bill Huizenga faces 3 challengers in race for U.S. House’s 4th District
KALAMAZOO, MI – Incumbent U.S. Congressman Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, faces three challengers Nov. 8 in the race for the U.S. House’s new 4th District. Huizenga faces Democrat and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Joseph Alfonso, Libertarian and former state lawmaker Lorence Wenke and U.S. Army veteran Curtis Michael Clark of the U.S. Taxpayers Party.
What would Prop 3 do: A guide to Michigan’s abortion rights ballot proposal
Ever since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer, the legality of abortion has been up to each individual state. Some, like Ohio, Indiana and Wisconsin, have trigger restrictions either in effect or being argued in court. Other states, like Illinois and Minnesota, already had protections in place.
Stylists who do braids, twists, afros can’t wash hair. A Michigan bill could change that.
A bill making its way through the Michigan legislature may soon allow natural hairstylists to expand their business by removing current “common sense” regulations preventing them from washing a client’s hair. Senate Bill 1113 would allow a “natural hair culturist”— or someone who performs braiding, twisting, weaving...
Flirting concerns, military service spark arguments in week 2 of Whitmer kidnapping trial
JACKSON, MI -- Tensions ran high between attorneys in the second week of the trial for three men accused of aiding the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Among the more heated arguments so far in the jury trial of Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar came near the end of proceedings Thursday, after defense attorney Leonard Ballard asked witness “Dan” -- a confidential paid informant who infiltrated the Wolverine Watchmen -- personal questions about his past service in the United States Army.
Significant early-season snowstorm headed for Michigan’s Upper Peninsula
MARQUETTE, MI - The National Weather Service says confidence is growing that Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will see a “significant” early winter storm starting Sunday and lasting into early Tuesday. Up to a foot of snow and gusty winds are being forecast as part of this system, which will also have snow flurries and a snow/rain slushy mix tracking across much of the state between Sunday and Tuesday.
