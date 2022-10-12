ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Lanes reopened after 3 crashes caused closures along I-10

By Aspen Popowski, Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

UPDATE (8:29 p.m.): The lanes of Interstate 10 reopened following three crashes Wednesday afternoon, according to the ALGO traffic map .

UPDATE (4:19 p.m.): The Alabama Department of Transportation said the crashes could affect afternoon traffic “for up to two hours as crews attend to accident involving multiple tractor trailers and several vehicles,” according to a tweet from ADOT Southwest Region .

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several wrecks are stalling traffic along Interstate 10, one of which involved an 18-wheeler.

Currently, the Alabama Department of Transportation reports three crashes off I-10. Two are considered major wrecks and one is moderate.

The ALGO traffic cameras show some wrecks involving 18-wheelers. One crash is blocking all lanes off traffic on I-10. The crashes span between Rangeline Road and I-65. First responders are on scene working the crash. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crashes.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

