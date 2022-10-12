Read full article on original website
Tuesday Is Last Day To Register To Vote In Nov. 8 Uniform Elections
Tuesday, Oct. 11, is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 8 Uniform Elections, per Texas laws, which Texas law requires eligible voters to register by the 30th day before Election Day. Those who voted earlier in the year should already be registered to vote in their...
What Drought Conditions Mean For Trees
By Mario Villarino, Texas AgriLife Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The anticipation of drought can bring many thoughts to mind from water shortages to increased wildfire risk. But what do drought conditions mean for our trees? Drought is defined by a relatively long duration with substantially below-normal precipitation, usually occurring over a large area, and Texas is no stranger to drought.
Sept. 30 Is Statewide Human Trafficking Awareness Sign Day
Is Your Business Among the Commercial Operations Required To Post These Awareness Signs?. Friday, September 30, is Statewide Human Trafficking Sign Day. All are invited to join Texas Human Trafficking Prevention Task Force in raising awareness, and empower your community, by asking local businesses to post human trafficking awareness signs.
