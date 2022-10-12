ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

ClutchPoints

Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green isn’t the easiest of guys to get along with in an NBA locker room, and former teammate Kevin Durant will be the first to tell everybody that. The two memorably butted heads during Durant’s last season with the Warriors after Green yelled at the two-time Finals MVP, telling him […] The post Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Damian Lillard won’t be pleased with latest Gary Payton II injury update ahead of 2022-23 season

The Portland Trail Blazers made a nice splash this offseason, signing a number of different players, including defensive cog Gary Payton II, who just won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, he’s also been dealing with a lingering core injury after a procedure in the summer and is still not really to play. In fact, GP2 will miss the start of the regular season. Via the team’s website:
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook’s Lakers future gets massive update amid recent Woj bomb

At this point in the preseason, it just feels like Los Angeles Lakers fans are set to witness/endure yet another year of Russell Westbrook doing his thing for LA. Well, this actually might not be the case after ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski dropped another bombshell regarding Russ’ future with the Lakers. According to Woj, […] The post Russell Westbrook’s Lakers future gets massive update amid recent Woj bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘We can’t do this forever’: Warriors star Klay Thompson gets emotional as he hints at looming retirement

Get yourself someone who will love you like Klay Thompson loves the ocean. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his unwavering devotion to the water abundantly clear yet again as he took us through his daily routine of his rather unusual commute to work. Perhaps unlike any other player in the history of the NBA, […] The post ‘We can’t do this forever’: Warriors star Klay Thompson gets emotional as he hints at looming retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Suns SG Devin Booker Sits at +2800 to Win NBA MVP

Booker didn't get any first-place votes while gaining just one vote for second place. He did manage eight third-place votes, 49 fourth-place votes, and 22 fifth-place votes for a total of 216, placing above Dallas Mavericks. He finished the regular season averaging 26.8 points per game on 46.6% shooting from...
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook explains viral videos of him not joining Lakers huddles

Russell Westbrook told his side of the story regarding clips that went viral on Thursday morning that seemed to show the nine-time All-Star opting not to join his Los Angeles Lakers teammates in huddles during their preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. If you have somehow missed the footage, Westbrook was not a part of […] The post Russell Westbrook explains viral videos of him not joining Lakers huddles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘He had to check him’: Shaq drops hot take on Draymond Green knocking out Warriors teammate Jordan Poole in practice

In case you missed it, Stephen A Smith previously revealed that Draymond Green delivered such a vicious blow on Jordan Poole that he ended up knocking out his Golden State Warriors teammate. Looking at the video and seeing how Poole’s body seemed to drop as soon as Green hit him, it does seem that Stephen […] The post ‘He had to check him’: Shaq drops hot take on Draymond Green knocking out Warriors teammate Jordan Poole in practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
