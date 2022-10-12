Read full article on original website
Related
Jordan Poole gets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant reality after Draymond Green punishment from Warriors
The Golden State Warriors’ decision to just fine and not suspend Draymond Green for punching Jordan Poole has received plenty of criticisms online. Many even compared it to the Kevin Durant situation back in 2018 when the team handed Green a one-game suspension for yelling at the superstar forward.
Klay Thompson’s true feelings on Warriors’ Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation
Klay Thompson shared his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation. “It’s in the past,” Thompson said. “It was very unfortunate, but I think ring night and time will heal all wounds… I think we’re all ready to move past it.”
Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star, NBA champion has died
Former Philadelphia 76ers standout Lucious Jackson has died. The former All-Star and NBA champion was 80. Jackson reportedly passed away on Wednesday in Houston due to heart issues. The 6-foot-9, 240 pounder was a native of San Marcos, Texas and he played his college hoops at Texas Southern and Texas-Rio...
Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green isn’t the easiest of guys to get along with in an NBA locker room, and former teammate Kevin Durant will be the first to tell everybody that. The two memorably butted heads during Durant’s last season with the Warriors after Green yelled at the two-time Finals MVP, telling him […] The post Former Warrior Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch saga appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
4x NBA All-Star Reportedly Going To Be Waived
According to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, "the Detroit Pistons are likely to waive four-time All-Star Kemba Walker before Monday’s deadline to set regular season roster." Over the offseason, Walker was traded from the New York Knicks to the Pistons.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Admits He Never Had A Relationship With Joel Embiid: “I Don’t Talk To Jo. We Never Really Spoke.”
Ben Simmons lived a tumultuous exit from the Philadelphia 76ers, starring in controversial moments almost every season he spent at Wells Fargo Center. Following a collapse against the Atlanta Hawks in 2021, Ben made a lot of enemies in Philadelphia, and his situation got worse after he declined to play for the team again.
Damian Lillard won’t be pleased with latest Gary Payton II injury update ahead of 2022-23 season
The Portland Trail Blazers made a nice splash this offseason, signing a number of different players, including defensive cog Gary Payton II, who just won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, he’s also been dealing with a lingering core injury after a procedure in the summer and is still not really to play. In fact, GP2 will miss the start of the regular season. Via the team’s website:
WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook rejects Patrick Beverley’s on-court huddle with LeBron James
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are best friends now. They’ve settled their age-old beef and they’ve put all of the drama behind them now that they’re teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers. This is the narrative the Lakers have been pushing all summer long, and everyone on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s 5-word reaction after going OFF on Cade Cunningham, Pistons
Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA, capable of tantalizing crowds due to his unreal feats of athleticism. Morant took an All-Star-sized leap last season, averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 33.1 minutes a night in 57 games.
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s savage response to Nets’ Ben Simmons ‘owning’ him on defense
The Milwaukee Bucks took on the Brooklyn Nets in a high-profile preseason encounter on Wednesday night. It may have been a non-bearing game, but there sure was a lot riding on the matchup between two of the top sides in the Eastern Conference this season. Nets fans got a little...
NBA Fans React To James Harden’s New Kicks: “Seen These In Walmart.”
Over the years, Harden's sneakers have been a topic of debate. This one though, garnered mixed responses.
Russell Westbrook’s Lakers future gets massive update amid recent Woj bomb
At this point in the preseason, it just feels like Los Angeles Lakers fans are set to witness/endure yet another year of Russell Westbrook doing his thing for LA. Well, this actually might not be the case after ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski dropped another bombshell regarding Russ’ future with the Lakers. According to Woj, […] The post Russell Westbrook’s Lakers future gets massive update amid recent Woj bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘We can’t do this forever’: Warriors star Klay Thompson gets emotional as he hints at looming retirement
Get yourself someone who will love you like Klay Thompson loves the ocean. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his unwavering devotion to the water abundantly clear yet again as he took us through his daily routine of his rather unusual commute to work. Perhaps unlike any other player in the history of the NBA, […] The post ‘We can’t do this forever’: Warriors star Klay Thompson gets emotional as he hints at looming retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers sign, waive former first-round pick Sekou Doumbouya
The Sixers announced today that they’ve signed and waived free agent forward Sekou Doumbouya, according to Gina Mizell of The Philadelphia Inquirer (Twitter link). The team also cut Aminu Mohammed, who signed an Exhibit 10 deal earlier this week. Doumbouya, 21, was the No. 15 overall pick in the...
NBA Fans Debate Are The Lakers A Championship Team With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Patrick Beverley: "Still Depends On Whether AD Is Healthy And In Form.”
NBA fans are certain that if the Lakers trade for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield while Anthony Davis stays healthy, the team can contend for the NBA title this season.
Yardbarker
Suns SG Devin Booker Sits at +2800 to Win NBA MVP
Booker didn't get any first-place votes while gaining just one vote for second place. He did manage eight third-place votes, 49 fourth-place votes, and 22 fifth-place votes for a total of 216, placing above Dallas Mavericks. He finished the regular season averaging 26.8 points per game on 46.6% shooting from...
Russell Westbrook explains viral videos of him not joining Lakers huddles
Russell Westbrook told his side of the story regarding clips that went viral on Thursday morning that seemed to show the nine-time All-Star opting not to join his Los Angeles Lakers teammates in huddles during their preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. If you have somehow missed the footage, Westbrook was not a part of […] The post Russell Westbrook explains viral videos of him not joining Lakers huddles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Georges Niang sees a different Shake Milton on offense for Sixers
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to contend for a title in the 2022-23 season. To do so, they need everybody on the roster to contribute on the floor. The Sixers made a couple of additions they expect will help that cause, but they also have some mainstays that need to step up. One of those is Shake Milton.
Sixers take action on Matisse Thybulle contract ahead of deadline
Matisse Thybulle has emerged as one of the best defensive players in the NBA, and the Philadelphia 76ers are up against the clock to ensure that he remains on the roster past this season. Thybulle and the Sixers have until Monday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. ET to come to...
‘He had to check him’: Shaq drops hot take on Draymond Green knocking out Warriors teammate Jordan Poole in practice
In case you missed it, Stephen A Smith previously revealed that Draymond Green delivered such a vicious blow on Jordan Poole that he ended up knocking out his Golden State Warriors teammate. Looking at the video and seeing how Poole’s body seemed to drop as soon as Green hit him, it does seem that Stephen […] The post ‘He had to check him’: Shaq drops hot take on Draymond Green knocking out Warriors teammate Jordan Poole in practice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0