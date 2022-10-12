ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

wnky.com

5 men indicted on drug trafficking, firearms offenses

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Five men are facing indictments from a grand jury in Bowling Green. The following people have been indicted as of Oct. 12 on charges of drug trafficking and firearms offenses:. Ahmed Al-Dulaimi, 23, of Bowling Green, is charged with being a felon in possession of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Pembroke Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs

A Pembroke man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 30-year-old William Webster was stopped for one of his headlights being out and could not give officers proof of insurance or a driver’s license. A law enforcement...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
harlanenterprise.net

Federal grand jury hands down indictment in illegal fishing case

A federal grand jury in Bowling Green has been busy, returning indictments in cases that range from selling fentanyl that caused death other drug and weapons charges, even a case involving illegal fishing of shovelnose sturgeon.,According to court documents, between December 27, 2021, and January 31, 2022, Elijah Lovell, 19, of Henderson, distributed fentanyl that resulted in the death of another person, “J.H.” Additionally, on May 5, 2022, Lovell distributed fentanyl that resulted in the death of “C.G.” Lovell faces 20 years to life in prison if convicted.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Henderson man indicted by federal grand jury for fentanyl OD deaths

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green has indicted a Henderson man for distribution of fentanyl causing two separate deaths. Authorities say, between December 27, 2021, and January 31, 2022, 19-year-old Elijah Lovell distributed fentanyl that resulted in the death on one person, then another person on May 5, 2022.
HENDERSON, KY
City
Bowling Green, KY
City
Adolphus, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Bowling Green, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Campbellsville, KY
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged With Assaulting Police Officer

A Hopkinsville man was charged with assaulting a police officer after a traffic stop on Means Avenue Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 33-year-old Paul Waites for an improper turn and one headlight being out on his vehicle. During the stop, he reportedly called his mother and was trying...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wamwamfm.com

Area Arrest Reports – October 15, 2022

Friday, Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant and arrested 36 year old Ryan Tweedy of Bowling Green, Kentucky for Failure to Appear. Tweedy was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Also on Friday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31 year...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wnky.com

Man killed in accident on I-65 in Park City identified

PARK CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. According to KSP, around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Joseph E. Gilkey, 65, of Bowling Green was driving a 2021 Toyota SUV northbound on I-65.
PARK CITY, KY
wcluradio.com

Park City interstate crash claims one life

PARK CITY — Kentucky State Police confirmed a Bowling Green man died in a car crash along Interstate 65 early Wednesday. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office requested state units at the 50 mile marker around 6 a.m. The crash happened in the southbound lanes, according to a news release.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Cave City police seeking information regarding vandalized playground

CAVE CITY, Ky. – Cave City Police Department is looking for answers after someone burned and vandalized a playground. Around 2:23 p.m. Thursday, Cave City Fire Department was dispatched for a smoke investigation at Brian Doyle Ball Park. Upon arrival, officials discovered smoke and found a play set and mulch on fire.
CAVE CITY, KY
wnky.com

1 dead in fatal collision in Simpson County

FRANKLIN, Ky. – Kentucky State Police says one man is dead after a collision last night in the Franklin area. Just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP responded to a fatal collision on Interstate 65 at the 11.7 mile marker southbound. Authorities say they discovered through investigation Andrew McConnell,...
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Four people arrested after guns, drugs recovered from Jeep

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four people were arrested Monday night after police found guns, drugs and money in a Jeep. Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department were on Hillside Avenue late Monday night when they found a jeep with four people. Officials said the Jeep smelled strongly of marijuana...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In Pembroke Road Wreck

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez was westbound when it struck the back of...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Names Released In East 9th Street Wreck

Police have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a truck driven by 48-year-old Lance Johnson Jr. of Clarksville was driving on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with a second truck driven by 76-year-old Angel Maros of Trenton.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Investigation Continues In Shooting That Injured Two Women

Deputies have released more information about a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County that sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Paige Coleman and Angel Hall were both shot one of them was hit in the abdomen and the second suffered a gunshot wound to the leg at Woodland Heights Apartments. Both women were flown to Nashville hospitals.

