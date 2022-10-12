Read full article on original website
wnky.com
5 men indicted on drug trafficking, firearms offenses
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Five men are facing indictments from a grand jury in Bowling Green. The following people have been indicted as of Oct. 12 on charges of drug trafficking and firearms offenses:. Ahmed Al-Dulaimi, 23, of Bowling Green, is charged with being a felon in possession of...
wkdzradio.com
Pembroke Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs
A Pembroke man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Riverfront Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 30-year-old William Webster was stopped for one of his headlights being out and could not give officers proof of insurance or a driver’s license. A law enforcement...
harlanenterprise.net
Federal grand jury hands down indictment in illegal fishing case
A federal grand jury in Bowling Green has been busy, returning indictments in cases that range from selling fentanyl that caused death other drug and weapons charges, even a case involving illegal fishing of shovelnose sturgeon.,According to court documents, between December 27, 2021, and January 31, 2022, Elijah Lovell, 19, of Henderson, distributed fentanyl that resulted in the death of another person, “J.H.” Additionally, on May 5, 2022, Lovell distributed fentanyl that resulted in the death of “C.G.” Lovell faces 20 years to life in prison if convicted.
WBKO
Henderson man indicted by federal grand jury for fentanyl OD deaths
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged With Assaulting Police Officer
A Hopkinsville man was charged with assaulting a police officer after a traffic stop on Means Avenue Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 33-year-old Paul Waites for an improper turn and one headlight being out on his vehicle. During the stop, he reportedly called his mother and was trying...
wamwamfm.com
Area Arrest Reports – October 15, 2022
Friday, Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant and arrested 36 year old Ryan Tweedy of Bowling Green, Kentucky for Failure to Appear. Tweedy was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Also on Friday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31 year...
k105.com
Leitchfield man accused of vicious assault captured by LPD after daylong manhunt
A Leitchfield man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after fighting with police trying to serve a warrant for a vicious assault the suspect is accused of committing Wednesday morning. The Leitchfield Police Department initially responded Wednesday morning at approximately 7:20 to the 400 block of South Main Street on the report...
wnky.com
Man killed in accident on I-65 in Park City identified
PARK CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Trooper Daniel Priddy says one person is dead following a collision on I-65 near the 50 mile marker southbound. According to KSP, around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Joseph E. Gilkey, 65, of Bowling Green was driving a 2021 Toyota SUV northbound on I-65.
wcluradio.com
Park City interstate crash claims one life
PARK CITY — Kentucky State Police confirmed a Bowling Green man died in a car crash along Interstate 65 early Wednesday. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office requested state units at the 50 mile marker around 6 a.m. The crash happened in the southbound lanes, according to a news release.
Wilson County teen center of AMBER Alert found safe; suspect in custody
The AMBER Alert for a Wilson County teen has been canceled after the teen was found safe in Murfreesboro, according to the TBI.
wnky.com
Cave City police seeking information regarding vandalized playground
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Cave City Police Department is looking for answers after someone burned and vandalized a playground. Around 2:23 p.m. Thursday, Cave City Fire Department was dispatched for a smoke investigation at Brian Doyle Ball Park. Upon arrival, officials discovered smoke and found a play set and mulch on fire.
wnky.com
1 dead in fatal collision in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Kentucky State Police says one man is dead after a collision last night in the Franklin area. Just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP responded to a fatal collision on Interstate 65 at the 11.7 mile marker southbound. Authorities say they discovered through investigation Andrew McConnell,...
WSMV
Four people arrested after guns, drugs recovered from Jeep
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four people were arrested Monday night after police found guns, drugs and money in a Jeep. Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department were on Hillside Avenue late Monday night when they found a jeep with four people. Officials said the Jeep smelled strongly of marijuana...
Police arrest couple accused of robbing nurse in parking lot Monday afternoon
Two people accused of robbing a nurse Monday afternoon have been arrested.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Pembroke Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that had to be cut from her vehicle after a wreck on Pembroke Road at Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by 36-year-old Alessandra Stepp Benitez was westbound when it struck the back of...
Woman accused of murder charged after extradition to Nashville
A woman accused of killing her fiancé in Nashville three years ago has now been charged.
k105.com
Music, chorus teacher who recently began career in LaRue Co. killed in motorcycle accident
A music teacher who began his career in August in LaRue County has died in a motorcycle crash. Kelly M. Durham, 24, of Campbellsville, was killed in Green County last Friday morning. According to WVLC.colm, Durham was riding a motorcycle at approximately 10:30 a.m. when he collided with a vehicle...
Former employee attempts to rob gas station in South Nashville
A former gas station employee is facing felony charges after police say he attempted to rob the store earlier this week.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In East 9th Street Wreck
Police have released the names of two people that were severely injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a truck driven by 48-year-old Lance Johnson Jr. of Clarksville was driving on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with a second truck driven by 76-year-old Angel Maros of Trenton.
wkdzradio.com
Investigation Continues In Shooting That Injured Two Women
Deputies have released more information about a shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County that sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Paige Coleman and Angel Hall were both shot one of them was hit in the abdomen and the second suffered a gunshot wound to the leg at Woodland Heights Apartments. Both women were flown to Nashville hospitals.
