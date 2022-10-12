A federal grand jury in Bowling Green has been busy, returning indictments in cases that range from selling fentanyl that caused death other drug and weapons charges, even a case involving illegal fishing of shovelnose sturgeon.,According to court documents, between December 27, 2021, and January 31, 2022, Elijah Lovell, 19, of Henderson, distributed fentanyl that resulted in the death of another person, “J.H.” Additionally, on May 5, 2022, Lovell distributed fentanyl that resulted in the death of “C.G.” Lovell faces 20 years to life in prison if convicted.

