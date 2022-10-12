Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022Under The Radar NWLABenton, LA
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
ktalnews.com
Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Republican Melvin Slack, Jr. is back to run again for mayor of Shreveport. Slack unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2014. In his latest bid for the office, he says his number one priority will be the streets. He says when you drive in Shreveport, you...
ktalnews.com
Candidate profile: Carter Bedford seeks CPSB Dist. 12 seat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Carter Bedford is one of four candidates seeking to unseat longtime Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 12 representative Dottie Bell in November. Bedford has 42 years of experience as an educator, principal, and administrator in the Caddo Parish school system, including at Booker T. Washington High School, Woodlawn Leadership Academy, Fair Park High School, and Caddo Magnet High.
KTBS
What's On The Ballot: Prop. 4 Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - We are breaking down some of the mileages you can expect to see on the November ballot and one of those is Proposition 4 in Caddo Parish. Prop. 4 funds 84% of the parish's public works operations. It pays for things like repaving the roads, improving the drainage system, the waste system and more.
Follow the Money: Who Has the Most Cash in Shreveport Mayor’s Race?
Louisiana campaign finance reports are in and some of the numbers might surprise you. The deadline to report for the November 8 election was on October 11 and there is a clear leader in the battle to raise money in the Shreveport Mayor's race. Democratic State Senator Greg Tarver raised...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
Pastor shares complaints about Hustler Hollywood store; planning commission says public is ‘misinformed’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some Shreveport community members are speaking out over the proposed opening of a store that sells adult products. Hustler Hollywood is slated to open in the Financial Plaza in west Shreveport. [RELATED: Hustler Hollywood coming to west Shreveport]. Pastor Juan Bryant with the Logos and Life...
KTBS
Caddo Parish to host expungement summit and resource fair Friday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish, in partnership with the Caddo Clerk of Court and other community organizations, is hosting a summit to educate residents on how to get misdemeanor records expunged from the public record. The Caddo Parish Expungement Summit and Resource Fair will be held Friday from 10 a.m....
ktalnews.com
Profile Candidate: Sheila-Crosby Wimberly seeks Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 12
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sheila Crosby-Wimberly is a graduate of Caddo Parish Schools who comes from a family of educators and is running to represent students and families of District 12 on the Caddo Parish School Board. Throughout Wimberly’s campaign, she has urged voters to pay closer attention to...
KTBS
Burn ban update for Friday 10/14/2022
SHREVEPORT, La. - Increasing drought and a high fire danger are warranting more burn bans to be issued. Here is the latest list for the ArkLaTex as of Friday, 10/14/2022. OKLAHOMA: McCurtain county. ARKANSAS: Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada, Union, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller and Little River counties. LOUISIANA: Union, Lincoln, Jackson,...
RELATED PEOPLE
KTBS
LSU Shreveport chancellor to retire
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State University Shreveport Chancellor Larry Clark Friday announced his pending retirement. “Being the Chancellor at LSU Shreveport has been a very special privilege,” said Clark. “It has been a joy to closely work in team with University faculty and staff to help LSUS sustain excellence...
KTBS
New development announcement expected; opponent takes another swing at stopping demolition of Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. -- With demolition stopped until at least December 1 at Fair Grounds Field, opponents of the stadium's teardown hope the city will take this time to reconsider keeping it. But on Monday morning, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is expected to announce a new development with partners from Dallas...
KTBS
Louisiana audit shows Shreveport mayor redirected city business to personal friend
(The Center Square) — A recent state audit shows Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins spent more than $35,000 on travel between 2019 and 2021 without proper documentation and redirected the city's insurance policies to send business to a longtime friend. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack conducted an investigative audit for...
KTBS
Property standards sweep set for Thursday in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continued Thursday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep in City Council District A. Inspectors from the Department of Property Standards concentrated their efforts on Shreveport's Cherokee Park, Agurs and North Highland neighborhoods and were to flagg structures for demolition. Shreveport police...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
LSU Health Shreveport Offers COVID-19 Vaccinations at City of Shreveport Expungement & Resource Fair
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer community COVID-19 vaccinations. The FDA-authorized bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, or updated boosters, are now available and include an mRNA component of the original strain to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against COVID-19 and an mRNA component in common between the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the more prevalent omicron variant.
KTBS
Shreveport man guilty of raping 2 children
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man was found guilty in Caddo Parish District Court Friday of raping two children, in cases reported almost a decade apart, and threatening his victims and their families if exposed. Quinton Carmack Jones, 53, was found guilty on two counts of aggravated rape by the...
KTBS
Caddo Parish's veterans center reopens
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Veterans Service Office in Shreveport reopened Friday. “When Hurricane Laura damaged the parish’s facility in 2020, rebuilding the office smarter and stronger than before became one of our top priorities,” said parish Administrator Woody Wilson Jr. “The Veterans Services Office fills a critical need by serving some of our area’s most honored citizens, our veterans."
KTBS
Veterans hospital rehires top official from secret wait list scandal
SHREVEPORT, La. -- "A slap in the face to veterans." That's what whistleblower Shea Wilkes calls the rehiring of the chief of staff from the secret wait list scandal at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center. Overton Brooks has brought Dr. Patrick McGauly back to the same position he held in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktalnews.com
SFD investigating trucking company fire south of downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire involving a battery of oil tanks just south of downtown Shreveport late Friday morning. It took dozens of firefighters to battle the two-alarm fire on the commercial property near Linwood Ave. where I-20 and...
KTBS
Demolition halted until December at Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's the delay opponents have been pitching. Demolition of Fair Grounds Field has now been stopped until at least December 1. Jerry Harper, the attorney for the group Friends of Fair Grounds Field, says the City of Shreveport has agreed to extend a temporary restraining order on demolition.
KTBS
The Grove Haunted House in Jefferson, Tx
JEFFERSON, Texas - The hauntings of The Grove house go way back to the early 1900s and a woman named Louise Young. Recently named one of People Magazine's 10 real-life haunted houses across the country, The Grove is a place you must visit, especially during the spooky season. KTBS 3'S...
KTBS
Pedestrian struck, killed in Miller Co.
TEXARKANA, Ark. – A pedestrian was struck and killed walking southbound in a northbound lane on U.S. Highway 71 Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police, James Settegast, 24, of Van, Texas was hit by a pickup around 9:45 and rushed to a hospital in Texarkana where Miller County Coroner Dakota Bloyd pronounced him dead at 10:40.
Comments / 0