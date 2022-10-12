ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Republican Melvin Slack, Jr. is back to run again for mayor of Shreveport. Slack unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2014. In his latest bid for the office, he says his number one priority will be the streets. He says when you drive in Shreveport, you...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Candidate profile: Carter Bedford seeks CPSB Dist. 12 seat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Carter Bedford is one of four candidates seeking to unseat longtime Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 12 representative Dottie Bell in November. Bedford has 42 years of experience as an educator, principal, and administrator in the Caddo Parish school system, including at Booker T. Washington High School, Woodlawn Leadership Academy, Fair Park High School, and Caddo Magnet High.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

What's On The Ballot: Prop. 4 Caddo Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. - We are breaking down some of the mileages you can expect to see on the November ballot and one of those is Proposition 4 in Caddo Parish. Prop. 4 funds 84% of the parish's public works operations. It pays for things like repaving the roads, improving the drainage system, the waste system and more.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Caddo Parish to host expungement summit and resource fair Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish, in partnership with the Caddo Clerk of Court and other community organizations, is hosting a summit to educate residents on how to get misdemeanor records expunged from the public record. The Caddo Parish Expungement Summit and Resource Fair will be held Friday from 10 a.m....
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Burn ban update for Friday 10/14/2022

SHREVEPORT, La. - Increasing drought and a high fire danger are warranting more burn bans to be issued. Here is the latest list for the ArkLaTex as of Friday, 10/14/2022. OKLAHOMA: McCurtain county. ARKANSAS: Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, Nevada, Union, Columbia, Lafayette, Miller and Little River counties. LOUISIANA: Union, Lincoln, Jackson,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

LSU Shreveport chancellor to retire

SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana State University Shreveport Chancellor Larry Clark Friday announced his pending retirement. “Being the Chancellor at LSU Shreveport has been a very special privilege,” said Clark. “It has been a joy to closely work in team with University faculty and staff to help LSUS sustain excellence...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Property standards sweep set for Thursday in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continued Thursday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep in City Council District A. Inspectors from the Department of Property Standards concentrated their efforts on Shreveport's Cherokee Park, Agurs and North Highland neighborhoods and were to flagg structures for demolition. Shreveport police...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

LSU Health Shreveport Offers COVID-19 Vaccinations at City of Shreveport Expungement & Resource Fair

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer community COVID-19 vaccinations. The FDA-authorized bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, or updated boosters, are now available and include an mRNA component of the original strain to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against COVID-19 and an mRNA component in common between the omicron variant BA.4 and BA.5 lineages to provide better protection against COVID-19 caused by the more prevalent omicron variant.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport man guilty of raping 2 children

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man was found guilty in Caddo Parish District Court Friday of raping two children, in cases reported almost a decade apart, and threatening his victims and their families if exposed. Quinton Carmack Jones, 53, was found guilty on two counts of aggravated rape by the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Caddo Parish's veterans center reopens

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Veterans Service Office in Shreveport reopened Friday. “When Hurricane Laura damaged the parish’s facility in 2020, rebuilding the office smarter and stronger than before became one of our top priorities,” said parish Administrator Woody Wilson Jr. “The Veterans Services Office fills a critical need by serving some of our area’s most honored citizens, our veterans."
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SFD investigating trucking company fire south of downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire involving a battery of oil tanks just south of downtown Shreveport late Friday morning. It took dozens of firefighters to battle the two-alarm fire on the commercial property near Linwood Ave. where I-20 and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Demolition halted until December at Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. -- It's the delay opponents have been pitching. Demolition of Fair Grounds Field has now been stopped until at least December 1. Jerry Harper, the attorney for the group Friends of Fair Grounds Field, says the City of Shreveport has agreed to extend a temporary restraining order on demolition.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

The Grove Haunted House in Jefferson, Tx

JEFFERSON, Texas - The hauntings of The Grove house go way back to the early 1900s and a woman named Louise Young. Recently named one of People Magazine's 10 real-life haunted houses across the country, The Grove is a place you must visit, especially during the spooky season. KTBS 3'S...
JEFFERSON, TX
KTBS

Pedestrian struck, killed in Miller Co.

TEXARKANA, Ark. – A pedestrian was struck and killed walking southbound in a northbound lane on U.S. Highway 71 Friday night. According to Arkansas State Police, James Settegast, 24, of Van, Texas was hit by a pickup around 9:45 and rushed to a hospital in Texarkana where Miller County Coroner Dakota Bloyd pronounced him dead at 10:40.
MILLER COUNTY, AR

