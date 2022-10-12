ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago World War II veteran Fannie Farmer celebrates 100th birthday

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman who served during World War II celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday. Fannie Farmer served in the Women's Army Corps (WAC) during World War II at Fort Benning, Georgia. When she was discharged, she attended Madam CJ Walker Beauty College and opened her own salon,...
New mural unveiled at West Side career center for people with disabilities

CHICAGO - A West Side community center is showing off a new look to go with an important mission: helping those with disabilities get jobs. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and others cut the ribbon to celebrate the completion of the MOPD Career Center. They also unveiled a new mural at the building that opened 35 years ago as the Central West Community Center.
Chicago Field Museum workers announce union organizing drive

CHICAGO - Workers at Chicago’s Field Museum went public Thursday with a drive to unionize with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, following campaigns among employees at the Art Institute of Chicago and its school and the Newberry Library. Museum workers issued a public letter signed...
Fall trout fishing season begins at Cook County Forest Preserves

PARK RIDGE, Illinois - The fall trout fishing season at Cook County Forest Preserves began on Saturday morning, with dozens of anglers along Axehead Lake in Park Ridge at sunrise. "It's a great reason to get out with the family," said Steve Silic, Cook County Forest Preserves Fisheries Biologist. "Mom...
Pregnant Chicago woman missing from Chinatown, family says

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing pregnant woman from Chinatown. According to police, Bilian Fang was last seen October 9, 2022, in the 3000 block of South Lock Street. Fang's family tells FOX 32 Chicago she's nine months pregnant, and that the 40-year-old...
Person dies after being found shot in head on bench on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy died shortly after being shot in the head in West Rogers Park Friday night. Police say a witness heard a "loud pop" and then saw multiple people running away around 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Sacramento. The witness then found an individual on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head.
2 men wounded in South Side drive-by shooting: police

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Saturday morning. Police say a 26-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were hit by gunfire that came from a gray vehicle in the 800 block of East 79th Street around 10:23 a.m. The 26-year-old was taken...
Chicago police seek man wanted in connection to CTA Green Line robberies

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man believed to be connected to three robberies on the CTA Green Line. The man pictured above is wanted for a strong-armed robbery and two armed robberies that happened near Lake/Cicero and Lake/Laramie. In both of the armed robberies the subject put...
Indiana issues tax refunds to deceased residents

CHICAGO - Indiana has issued more than a million-and-a-half refund checks, and some those were sent to people who are deceased. The Indiana Auditor of State says it has received a "high volume" of calls and emails regarding cases in which refund checks were made out to someone who has died.
Washington Park shooting leaves man wounded

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday night in Washington Park on Chicago's South Side. The 20-year-old was standing outside around 10:24 p.m. when he was shot at by two gunmen in the 1500 block of East 56th Place, according to police. He was shot once in the...
Man shot after argument in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was shot after an argument in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said that the shooting happened on South Laflin near West 78th Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim, 39, got into an argument with another male, who pulled out a gun and shot...
Man killed, another wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 25-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Around 6:34 p.m., police say the two victims were on the sidewalk in the 8600 block of South State Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots.
