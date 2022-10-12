Read full article on original website
Hairbanger's Ball at Konow's Corn Maze on 10/16Adrian HolmanHomer Glen, IL
Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago World War II veteran Fannie Farmer celebrates 100th birthday
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman who served during World War II celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday. Fannie Farmer served in the Women's Army Corps (WAC) during World War II at Fort Benning, Georgia. When she was discharged, she attended Madam CJ Walker Beauty College and opened her own salon,...
New mural unveiled at West Side career center for people with disabilities
CHICAGO - A West Side community center is showing off a new look to go with an important mission: helping those with disabilities get jobs. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and others cut the ribbon to celebrate the completion of the MOPD Career Center. They also unveiled a new mural at the building that opened 35 years ago as the Central West Community Center.
Chicago Field Museum workers announce union organizing drive
CHICAGO - Workers at Chicago’s Field Museum went public Thursday with a drive to unionize with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, following campaigns among employees at the Art Institute of Chicago and its school and the Newberry Library. Museum workers issued a public letter signed...
Bid on a piece of Chicago history: Al Capone's rare letters to be put up for auction
CHICAGO - If you want to own a notorious piece of Chicago history and have a couple thousand dollars just lying around you might want to attend an upcoming auction. Three handwritten letters by Al Capone and a gun he's believed to have used are hitting the auction block. One...
Fall trout fishing season begins at Cook County Forest Preserves
PARK RIDGE, Illinois - The fall trout fishing season at Cook County Forest Preserves began on Saturday morning, with dozens of anglers along Axehead Lake in Park Ridge at sunrise. "It's a great reason to get out with the family," said Steve Silic, Cook County Forest Preserves Fisheries Biologist. "Mom...
Chicago Thanksgiving Parade making a comeback this year
CHICAGO - Chicago's Thanksgiving Parade is making a comeback. The 88th edition of the parade will march off at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24. The parade was created in 1934 to uplift residents enduring the Great Depression.
No connection between Rogers Park shooter, California's 'Duck Walk Killer': officials
A California serial killer has a similar stride and walk as the man believed to be connected to two execution style shootings in Rogers Park in 2018. Officials are now saying the California and Chicago slayings are not related.
Cooper Roberts fundraiser: Event being held this weekend for Highland Park shooting victim
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - A fundraiser will be held Sunday, Oct. 16 to benefit one of the youngest victims of the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting. Cooper Roberts was left partially paralyzed after being shot during the holiday massacre. At 8 years old, he continues to inspire those around him – including people he's never met.
Chicago’s Black contractor numbers still too low, City Council’s Black Caucus says
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration paid $763 million to prime contractors through July 31 of this year, but only 11% of that total — $82 million — went to companies owned by African-Americans. Hispanics fared better. Their share was $109 million or 14% of the citywide...
City should have shut down Loop club before weekend killing, Ald. Sigcho-Lopez says
CHICAGO - A killing outside a downtown nightclub last weekend might have been averted if the city had shut it down after two earlier fatal shootings outside the club, Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th) says. The Chicago Police Department and the city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Department should have ordered...
Pregnant Chicago woman missing from Chinatown, family says
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing pregnant woman from Chinatown. According to police, Bilian Fang was last seen October 9, 2022, in the 3000 block of South Lock Street. Fang's family tells FOX 32 Chicago she's nine months pregnant, and that the 40-year-old...
Person dies after being found shot in head on bench on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy died shortly after being shot in the head in West Rogers Park Friday night. Police say a witness heard a "loud pop" and then saw multiple people running away around 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Sacramento. The witness then found an individual on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head.
2 men wounded in South Side drive-by shooting: police
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Saturday morning. Police say a 26-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were hit by gunfire that came from a gray vehicle in the 800 block of East 79th Street around 10:23 a.m. The 26-year-old was taken...
East Chicago teacher charged with having 'kill list,' making threatening comments to student
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. - A teacher at a Catholic elementary school in East Chicago was charged Friday after telling a 5th grader earlier this week that she had a "kill list" and the student was on it, police said. Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, East Chicago police responded to St. Stanislaus...
Chicago police seek man wanted in connection to CTA Green Line robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man believed to be connected to three robberies on the CTA Green Line. The man pictured above is wanted for a strong-armed robbery and two armed robberies that happened near Lake/Cicero and Lake/Laramie. In both of the armed robberies the subject put...
Indiana issues tax refunds to deceased residents
CHICAGO - Indiana has issued more than a million-and-a-half refund checks, and some those were sent to people who are deceased. The Indiana Auditor of State says it has received a "high volume" of calls and emails regarding cases in which refund checks were made out to someone who has died.
Washington Park shooting leaves man wounded
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday night in Washington Park on Chicago's South Side. The 20-year-old was standing outside around 10:24 p.m. when he was shot at by two gunmen in the 1500 block of East 56th Place, according to police. He was shot once in the...
Man shot after argument in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was shot after an argument in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said that the shooting happened on South Laflin near West 78th Street around 5:30 p.m. The victim, 39, got into an argument with another male, who pulled out a gun and shot...
Downers Grove hosts 'Night at the Firehouse' to promote fire safety
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. - To promote fire safety, the Downers Grove Fire Department took residents behind the scenes during its annual event, ‘Night at the Firehouse.’. The event – held during National Fire Prevention Week – drew hundreds of people to Fire Station 5 on Wednesday night.
Man killed, another wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 25-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Around 6:34 p.m., police say the two victims were on the sidewalk in the 8600 block of South State Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots.
