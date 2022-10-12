ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Vikings

The Miami Dolphins are reeling. Without their top two quarterbacks, the Dolphins will host the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6. The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to recover some lost ground in the AFC East. Here are our Dolphins Week 6 predictions as they take on the Vikings.
NJ.com

This Giants LB (who came from Ravens) has provided unexpected swagger: ‘Everybody is feeling it now’

The week leading up to the Giants’ game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium focused heavily on Wink Martindale, and for good reason. After 10 years as an assistant coach with the Ravens, including four as the team’s defensive coordinator, it figures to be an emotional day for Martindale when the Giants take on his former team and longtime friend John Harbaugh.
ClutchPoints

Carson Wentz dealt brutal injury news after Week 6 win

The Washington Commanders grinded out a tough Week 6 victory over the Chicago Bears. While they came away with the win, it looks like they may have suffered a pretty big injury blow to their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, in the process. Carson Wentz injury update. Wentz labored through a...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022

We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady picks up 5-figure fine for actions on Grady Jarrett roughing the passer play

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers barely pulled out a victory in Week 5 over the Atlanta Falcons. Many football fans, especially those who root for the Falcons, feel that Brady and the Bucs got the benefit of a bogus roughing the passer call late in the game that allowed Tampa to seal the […] The post Tom Brady picks up 5-figure fine for actions on Grady Jarrett roughing the passer play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Christian Watson might not be catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers anytime soon

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been having a difficult time this season getting on the same page with his young receivers. Well, it sounds like he won’t have to worry about that as much with the latest news on Christian Watson. According to CBS Packers reporter Matt Reynoldson, Matt LaFleur said that shutting […] The post Christian Watson might not be catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers anytime soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NJ.com

Ex-Jets star points to biggest reason for Giants’ turnaround

The New York Giants are giving fans a show. This past weekend, featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London, and New York improved to 4-1. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This weekend will offer a chance for the Giants to already ensure a...
ClutchPoints

3 bold predictions for Dallas Cowboys Week 6 vs. Eagles

When Dak Prescott went down with an injury after a miserable Week 1, it didn’t seem likely that the Dallas Cowboys would be poised to roll into Philadelphia with a chance to leave with the division lead in Week 6. Since then, Cooper Rush has rattled off five straight victories and the Cowboys’ defense has emerged as one of the best in football. Here are three bold predictions for a huge showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.
ClutchPoints

Commanders QB Carson Wentz’s concerning injury development after Week 6 win

The injuries just continue to pile up for Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz at this stage in the season. Wentz came into the Commanders’ Week 6 road matchup against the Chicago Bears nursing a right shoulder injury. He was a full participant in practice just once ahead of the game, but in the end, he […] The post Commanders QB Carson Wentz’s concerning injury development after Week 6 win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Eagles get huge update on Jalen Hurts protector ahead of Cowboys clash

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are going to square off Sunday Night Football with the NFC East lead on the line. The game is expected to be tightly contested with both defenses playing extremely well. That means whichever team is able to win the battle at the line of scrimmage will have a major […] The post Eagles get huge update on Jalen Hurts protector ahead of Cowboys clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
