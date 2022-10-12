Read full article on original website
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Saints prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to take on the New Orleans Saints in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup in the Superdome. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bengals-Saints prediction and pick, laid out below. The Bengals are off...
Commanders preparing to be sellers at deadline?
The Washington Commanders enter Thursday night’s Bears matchup with a 1-4 record, which is well off the pace in an improved NFC East. They are already looking to unload an unhappy William Jackson. Washington might not stop at Jackson. Falling to 1-5 could make the Commanders open for business...
Giants’ Wink Martindale was ‘happy and excited’ after learning he was out as Ravens defensive coordinator
Charles Schulz, the genius cartoonist who created Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the Peanuts gang, gave us plenty of examples of happiness during his 77 years on the planet, but he failed to mention the one offered up by Wink Martindale Thursday at the Giants’ practice facility. Happiness is being...
Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins are reeling. Without their top two quarterbacks, the Dolphins will host the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6. The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to recover some lost ground in the AFC East. Here are our Dolphins Week 6 predictions as they take on the Vikings.
Commanders dealt brutal Carson Wentz, Jahan Dotson injury news for matchup vs. Bears, but there’s a catch
The Washington Commanders are looking to snap their four-game losing skid on Thursday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. They will have a tough time picking up the win as Carson Wentz and Jahan Dotson work through injuries. The Commanders’ starting quarterback and key wideout appear on the injury report...
This Giants LB (who came from Ravens) has provided unexpected swagger: ‘Everybody is feeling it now’
The week leading up to the Giants’ game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium focused heavily on Wink Martindale, and for good reason. After 10 years as an assistant coach with the Ravens, including four as the team’s defensive coordinator, it figures to be an emotional day for Martindale when the Giants take on his former team and longtime friend John Harbaugh.
Carson Wentz dealt brutal injury news after Week 6 win
The Washington Commanders grinded out a tough Week 6 victory over the Chicago Bears. While they came away with the win, it looks like they may have suffered a pretty big injury blow to their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, in the process. Carson Wentz injury update. Wentz labored through a...
Washington Commanders Make Stunning Running Back Decision For Week 6
The Washington Commanders have come to a decision on who they are starting at running back in Week 6. After spending the first four weeks of the NFL season recovering from gunshot wounds in his leg, Brian Robinson is slated to make his first NFL start this Thursday night. "RB Brian Robinson ...
NFL Odds: Patriots vs. Browns prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The New England Patriots will travel to take on the Cleveland Browns in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Patriots-Browns prediction and pick, laid out below. New England has played...
Commanders owner Daniel Snyder pushed for Carson Wentz trade despite agreement to not run franchise
Daniel Snyder’s tenure as the owner of the Washington Commanders hasn’t been positive in the slightest. In addition to the toxic workplace environment he has contributed to, he is refusing to uphold agreements regarding his role with the team. Moments where he has leveraged of power include the team’s offseason trade for Carson Wentz.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022
We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
Tom Brady picks up 5-figure fine for actions on Grady Jarrett roughing the passer play
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers barely pulled out a victory in Week 5 over the Atlanta Falcons. Many football fans, especially those who root for the Falcons, feel that Brady and the Bucs got the benefit of a bogus roughing the passer call late in the game that allowed Tampa to seal the […] The post Tom Brady picks up 5-figure fine for actions on Grady Jarrett roughing the passer play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Christian Watson might not be catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers anytime soon
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been having a difficult time this season getting on the same page with his young receivers. Well, it sounds like he won’t have to worry about that as much with the latest news on Christian Watson. According to CBS Packers reporter Matt Reynoldson, Matt LaFleur said that shutting […] The post Christian Watson might not be catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers anytime soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL doubles down on controversial Chris Jones roughing the passer call vs. Derek Carr
While the Kansas City Chiefs ultimately pulled out a 30-29 victory on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders, there was one very controversial moment when Chris Jones got hit with a roughing the passer call after he strip-sacked Derek Carr. On Thursday, NFL VP Perry Fewell doubled down on their decision to make this call.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Buccaneers
The Pittsburgh Steelers Week 6 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers represents game 2.5 of the Kenny Pickett Era. Unfortunately for the young QB, he’ll see the legend Tom Brady on the other sideline of the Steelers-Buccaneers game. For this young vs. old face-off, we’ll be making a few bold Steelers Week 6 predictions.
Ex-Jets star points to biggest reason for Giants’ turnaround
The New York Giants are giving fans a show. This past weekend, featured a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London, and New York improved to 4-1. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. This weekend will offer a chance for the Giants to already ensure a...
Banged up Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s defiant statement amid injury woes
The Los Angeles Rams suffered a disappointing Week 5 loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, 22-10. Not only did the defending champs end up losing their third game of the season, but it also looks like star quarterback Matthew Stafford came out of the battle a bit banged up.
3 bold predictions for Dallas Cowboys Week 6 vs. Eagles
When Dak Prescott went down with an injury after a miserable Week 1, it didn’t seem likely that the Dallas Cowboys would be poised to roll into Philadelphia with a chance to leave with the division lead in Week 6. Since then, Cooper Rush has rattled off five straight victories and the Cowboys’ defense has emerged as one of the best in football. Here are three bold predictions for a huge showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.
Commanders QB Carson Wentz’s concerning injury development after Week 6 win
The injuries just continue to pile up for Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz at this stage in the season. Wentz came into the Commanders’ Week 6 road matchup against the Chicago Bears nursing a right shoulder injury. He was a full participant in practice just once ahead of the game, but in the end, he […] The post Commanders QB Carson Wentz’s concerning injury development after Week 6 win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles get huge update on Jalen Hurts protector ahead of Cowboys clash
The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are going to square off Sunday Night Football with the NFC East lead on the line. The game is expected to be tightly contested with both defenses playing extremely well. That means whichever team is able to win the battle at the line of scrimmage will have a major […] The post Eagles get huge update on Jalen Hurts protector ahead of Cowboys clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
