Waiting for people to call A Cinderella Story what it is — a Halloween movie — is like waiting for rain in a drought. Useless and disappointing. So this October, I’m taking charge and declaring once and for all that the 2004 rom-com is now, always has been, and forever will be a perfect Halloween watch. For nearly two decades, fans of the iconic modern-day Cinderella-inspired fairytale and Spooky Season alike haven’t been ready for this conversation. But it’s time. Yes, A Cinderella Story is jam-packed with LOLs and swoon-worthy moments that can be enjoyed year-round, but it’s so much more than...

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO