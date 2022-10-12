ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Deadly shooting victim on Galley Road identified

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting near the Murray Hill Apartments on Galley Road on Sunday, Oct. 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLTLU_0iWLeOX800
Antonio Jimenez-Garibay, Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the death of 45-year-old Antonio Jimenez-Garibay of Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide. The Coroner’s Office has yet to determine the cause and manner of death.

One dead after a shooting on Galley Road

CSPD was called to the Murray Hill Apartments concerning a shooting Sunday evening at around 10 p.m. Officers found Jimenez-Garibay dead on scene.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Jimenez-Garibay’s death is the 37th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. CSPD said they investigated 26 homicides during this time in 2021.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this
the investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 5

Guest 123
2d ago

Umm just when many people celebrated crimes in asylum cities how does it feel to have evil come to rural areas and areas that rarely ever had crime. Keep welcoming anyone into a country and this is the in results…How do you feel Now…people working Hard to Destroy your areas…

Reply(2)
2
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Court Docs: Colorado Springs police say suspect strangled a man to death with Krav Maga move

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Newly released court documents are shining a light on one of the three homicides that occurred during a violent Monday night in Colorado Springs. A man, now accused of second-degree murder, called 911 Monday at 7:50 p.m. to report that he strangled another man in an act of self-defense. While The post Court Docs: Colorado Springs police say suspect strangled a man to death with Krav Maga move appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police search for two suspects seen breaking into Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for two suspects in a break-in at a commercial business in Colorado Springs. On Sept. 30, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 3800 block of N. Academy Blvd. on reports of a break-in at 7 a.m. According to police, two men male suspects The post Police search for two suspects seen breaking into Colorado Springs business appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Police recover four stolen vehicles in Pueblo in day-long operation

The Colorado state health department is urging people to get a flu and COVID-19 vaccine to be fully protected before Halloween. Proposed merger between the parent companies of King Soopers and Safeway. Cheyenne Mountain Zoo: What animal is this?. Updated: 21 hours ago. What Animal Wednesday from the Cheyenne Mountain...
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
County
El Paso County, CO
El Paso County, CO
Crime & Safety
KXRM

Homicide victim at Wind River Apartments identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man who died in a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound at the Wind River Apartments Monday evening on Oct. 10, has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. A completed autopsy identified 19-year-old Demitri Crockett of Colorado Springs as the victim of a homicide. The Coroner’s […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police: Victim in homicide near E. Cimarron St. identified, suspect in custody

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, the Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed a suspect in a homicide investigation was taken into custody. On Monday at 7:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to East Cimarron St. on reports of an assault in progress. Police found a victim, identified as by the El Paso County Coroner's Office as The post Colorado Springs Police: Victim in homicide near E. Cimarron St. identified, suspect in custody appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Victim identified in Cimarron Street homicide, suspect arrested

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The victim of a homicide that happened on Monday, Oct. 10 on East Cimarron Street near downtown has been identified, and a suspect in the case has been arrested. 41-year-old Kelty Marron, of Colorado Springs, was found dead in the area of East Cimarron Street, between South Cascade Avenue and South Tejon […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Murray Hill#Violent Crime#The Coroner S Office#Nexstar Media Inc
KXRM

Deputies arrest 2 wanted fugitives & recover stolen vehicles

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested two men wanted on outstanding felony warrants and recovered several stolen vehicles the week of Oct. 10. John Marquez, 36, was arrested on a warrant for felony escape. Ray Archuleta, 36, was arrested on warrants for kidnapping and failure to appear. Marquez and Archuleta were […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Community to protest 7 inmate deaths at El Paso County jail

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Members of the community have planned to protest the recent death of Dezaree Archuleta and six other inmates at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center (CJC). EPSO said deputies are aware of the event planned for 6 p.m. on Oct. 15 near the El Paso County Jail. The protest is being […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

CSPD investigating after grocery store robbery

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for a suspect of a grocery store robbery that happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12. According to CSPD, on Wednesday around 9:50 p.m. officers were called to a grocery store in the 2900 block of South Academy Boulevard near Milton East Proby Parkway. CSPD said […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspect robs southeast Springs King Soopers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man clad in a surgical mask robbed a southeast Springs grocery store late Wednesday night. Police say the suspect walked into the King Soopers at South Academy and Hancock just before 10 and handed an employee a note demanding cash. He left after getting what he came for.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs police investigate grocery store robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a suspect in a reported robbery at a grocery store that happened Wednesday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, an unidentified male entered a grocery store in the 2900 block of S. Academy Blvd. at 9:50 p.m. wearing a surgical mask and a beanie. Once The post Colorado Springs police investigate grocery store robbery appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo man pleads guilty to Crimes Against Elderly after armed robbery

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested after threatening an elderly Pueblo West woman during an armed robbery inside her home. He was sentenced to ten years in prison with three years of parole. Thomas Cosgrove, 53, was arrested in March and pled guilty to aggravated robbery. PCSO says Cosgrove was sentenced the week of […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Help El Paso County Sheriff identify trespassing suspect

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of trespassing. EPSO said the man was involved in a trespassing incident on the afternoon of Oct. 8 near B Street. If you recognize this man, call EPSO’s tip line at 719-520-7777, […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Shooting damages home and vehicles in southeast Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in southeast Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Oct. 11 just after 11 p.m. According to CSPD, on Tuesday night officers were called to the 3600 block of El Morro Road, which is near South Academy Boulevard, and south of Chelton Road, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Missing 74-year-old woman found by deputies

THURSDAY 10/13/2022 11:49 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to EPSO, “after a continuous search the past several hours,” Bernice has been found and is now safe. ORIGINAL STORY: 74-year-old woman missing in Colorado Springs THURSDAY 10/13/2022 9:36 a.m. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is searching for 74-year-old Bernice who went missing on Tuesday, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Crews responding to fire in eastern El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire in eastern El Paso County Friday afternoon. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office told KRDO that the Peyton Fire Dept. is on scene at the blaze that is east of Falcon. Sheriff's deputies are also on the scene assisting in the response.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy