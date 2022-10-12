Deadly shooting victim on Galley Road identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a shooting near the Murray Hill Apartments on Galley Road on Sunday, Oct. 2.

Antonio Jimenez-Garibay, Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the death of 45-year-old Antonio Jimenez-Garibay of Colorado Springs is being investigated as a homicide. The Coroner’s Office has yet to determine the cause and manner of death.

CSPD was called to the Murray Hill Apartments concerning a shooting Sunday evening at around 10 p.m. Officers found Jimenez-Garibay dead on scene.

At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Jimenez-Garibay’s death is the 37th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2022. CSPD said they investigated 26 homicides during this time in 2021.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this

the investigation is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

