ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

How to Watch the Braves vs Phillies MLB NLDS Playoffs Live

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dcdDy_0iWLeCwQ00

The Philadelphia Phillies lead the NLDS 1-0 over the Atlanta Braves after the Phillies secured its spot in the NLDS on Saturday by sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in a NL Wild Card series.

The Braves and the Phillies play the first two of five possible games in Atlanta this week before heading to Philadelphia on Friday and Saturday for games three and four. If the two teams are tied after game four, then they will head back to Atlanta to play the final game of the NLDS.

Although the Phillies lead the NLDS so far, the Braves are favored to win the series. Atlanta won 101 games in the regular season while Philadelphia only won 87. Sign up for a live tv streaming service to see who pulls this divisional series out with a win.

Watch the Braves vs Phillies NLDS Playoffs Matchup Live Here

Where can you stream the Braves vs Phillies MLB NLDS?

Steaming Service Price per Month Free Trial
Sling TV $35+ No
DIRECTV STREAM $69.99+ Yes
FuboTV $69.99+ Yes
Hulu + Live TV $69.99+ No
YouTube TV $64.99+ Yes (limited time)

Watch the Braves vs Phillies NLDS on Sling TV (our preferred service)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOr3S_0iWLeCwQ00
Sling TV
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Sling Orange $35+ 32+ No
Sling Blue $35+ 42+ No
Sling Orange & Blue $50+ 50+ No

Sling TV is the lowest-priced option for watching the Phillies and the Braves in the NLDS this week — and it happens to be our preferred service.

You can tune in to the MLB postseason with Sling Orange & Blue across ESPN, FS1, TBS, and Fox channels. First-time customers of Sling TV get 50% off their first month using the service. This means that for just $17.50, you will have access to 42+ channels with Sling Blue, and 50+ channels for only $25 with Sling Orange & Blue.

If you’re itching to see another Bryce Harper home run this postseason like the one on Saturday against the Cardinals, then you need to watch the NLDS this week on Sling TV.

Watch the Braves vs Phillies NLDS Playoffs Matchup Live on Sling TV

Watch Braves vs Phillies NLDS on DIRECTV STREAM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13aEgX_0iWLeCwQ00
DIRECTV STREAM
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes
Choice $89.99 105+ Yes
Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes
Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM is a great option for watching the NLDS this week. For $69.99 per month, you have access to 75+ channels with the option to cancel your monthly plan whenever you like. Not only does DIRECTV STREAM offer no commitments, but it also offers a five-day free trial for new customers. And, after your free trial, you’ll receive $40 off your first two months using the service.

Watch the Braves vs Phillies NLDS Playoffs Matchup Live on DIRECTV STREAM

Watch Braves vs Phillies NLDS on FuboTV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nZNtp_0iWLeCwQ00
FuboTV
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Pro $69.99 124+ Yes
Elite $79.99 178+ Yes
Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes
Latino $33 43+ Yes

FuboTV offers a wide range of plans, varying from $33-$99.99 per month. You can stream the NLDS for free with FuboTV’s seven-day free trial , which is included with all plans. FuboTV provides 124+ channels for only $69.99 per month. These channels include every major sports channel, so you can stream every MLB postseason game on FuboTV.

Watch the Braves vs Phillies NLDS Playoffs Matchup Live on FuboTV

Watch Braves vs Phillies NLDS on Hulu + Live TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314fcv_0iWLeCwQ00
Hulu
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No
Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

Every Hulu + Live TV plan offers the entire on-demand library of TV shows, films, originals and 75+ live channels . Hulu + Live TV also gives you access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for free, which is ideal for watching the Braves and the Phillies this week. For $69.99, you have access to 75+ channels on Hulu + Live TV. If you prefer to stream without ads, you can pay just $6 more to watch ad-free.

Watch the Braves vs Phillies NLDS Playoffs Matchup Live on Hulu + Live TV

Watch Braves vs Phillies NLDS on YouTube TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mhF90_0iWLeCwQ00
YouTube TV
Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial
Base $64.99 85+ Yes (limited time)
Spanish $34.99 28+ Yes (limited time)

YouTube TV offers one simple plan. For $64.99 per month, you can stream 85+ channels as well as an assortment of on-demand movies and shows. Also, YouTube TV currently offers a six-day free trial, but for a limited time only. Aside from the base plan, you can pay for a higher-resolution display or additional Sports Plus add-ons.

Watch the Braves vs Phillies NLDS Playoffs Matchup Live on YouTube TV

Braves vs Phillies NLDS streaming schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves @ 4:35 p.m. (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 14: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves @ 4:37 p.m. (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 15: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves @ 2:07 p.m. (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 16: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves @ 4:37 p.m. (TBS)

All times listed are in ET.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Francisco Lindor's Daughter, 21 Months, Interrupts MLB Conference to Ask for the Manager: Watch

The New York Mets shortstop shares daughter Kalina, who turns 2 next month, with wife Katia Reguero Lindor New York Mets player Francisco Lindor's 21-month-old daughter was only focused on one thing after her dad's win against the San Diego Padres on Saturday — hanging out with the Mets manager! After the Mets defeated the Padres 7-2 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series, Lindor sat down for a press conference where his daughter Kalina made a special appearance. As the 28-year-old shortstop was answering questions,...
QUEENS, NY
NESN

Dodgers Have To Regret Trading This Now-Superstar To Astros

The Los Angeles Dodgers are being constantly reminded this postseason of a player they never should have traded away. Now, all the Dodgers can do on the West Coast is sit back and watch Houston Astros superstar Yordan Álvarez terrorize the opposition and be a monumental difference-maker. Álvarez, who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Baseball World Reacts To Yankees, Guardians News

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will wait another day to play Game 2 of their ALDS series. Both teams announced that Thursday night's scheduled game is postponed until Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET due to anticipated inclement weather in the Bronx. The Yankees began the series with a...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Georgia Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died

Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
NFL
NJ.com

Former Mets slugger steps down as Rockies hitting coach

Dave Magadan’s time with the Colorado Rockies is coming to an end. The club and its hitting coach will be mutually parting ways. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Rockies tweeted on Thursday:. The Rockies announced today the following changes to the Major League coaching staff:
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#Youtube Tv#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Atlanta Braves#The St Louis Cardinals#Fubotv#Sling Tv#Sling Orange Blue#Espn#Fs1
Popculture

World Series Champion Catcher to Retire After 16-Year MLB Career

A veteran catcher who won a World Series has ended his MLB career. Kurt Suzuki recently told the Orange County Register that he's retiring from baseball after a 16-year career. The 39-year-old spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and had a special sendoff during his final game on Oct. 4, the game day as his birthday.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees fans are going to hate TBS plans for Game 2 guest analyst

Yankees fans need to listen to one of their most hated before and after Game 2 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. The broadcast crew for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians ALDS series isn’t bad at all. Bob Costas is on the play-by-play, and Ron Darling is the color commentator. No one has any complaints there.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 8

How much will Padres tickets cost for Friday's home game?

SAN DIEGO — With a Padres playoff home game against the L.A. Dodgers right around the corner, CBS 8 is working for you to see what ticket prices are looking like and which options are still available for the friar faithful. “Friday’s home game is going to be epic,”...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Alex Rodriguez criticizes Yankees for 1 big mistake

Former New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez, now an analyst for FOX Sports, is not on board with some decisions made by the Yankees this season. Specifically, Rodriguez is questioning the Yankees’ decision to bat Aaron Judge in the leadoff position. Following the Yankees’ 4-2 loss to the...
BRONX, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

80K+
Followers
61K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy