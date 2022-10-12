How to Watch the Braves vs Phillies MLB NLDS Playoffs Live

The Philadelphia Phillies lead the NLDS 1-0 over the Atlanta Braves after the Phillies secured its spot in the NLDS on Saturday by sweeping the St. Louis Cardinals in a NL Wild Card series.

The Braves and the Phillies play the first two of five possible games in Atlanta this week before heading to Philadelphia on Friday and Saturday for games three and four. If the two teams are tied after game four, then they will head back to Atlanta to play the final game of the NLDS.

Although the Phillies lead the NLDS so far, the Braves are favored to win the series. Atlanta won 101 games in the regular season while Philadelphia only won 87. Sign up for a live tv streaming service to see who pulls this divisional series out with a win.

Where can you stream the Braves vs Phillies MLB NLDS?

Watch the Braves vs Phillies NLDS on Sling TV (our preferred service)

Sling TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Sling Orange $35+ 32+ No Sling Blue $35+ 42+ No Sling Orange & Blue $50+ 50+ No

Sling TV is the lowest-priced option for watching the Phillies and the Braves in the NLDS this week — and it happens to be our preferred service.

You can tune in to the MLB postseason with Sling Orange & Blue across ESPN, FS1, TBS, and Fox channels. First-time customers of Sling TV get 50% off their first month using the service. This means that for just $17.50, you will have access to 42+ channels with Sling Blue, and 50+ channels for only $25 with Sling Orange & Blue.

If you’re itching to see another Bryce Harper home run this postseason like the one on Saturday against the Cardinals, then you need to watch the NLDS this week on Sling TV.

Watch Braves vs Phillies NLDS on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Entertainment $69.99 75+ Yes Choice $89.99 105+ Yes Ultimate $104.99 140+ Yes Premier $149.99 150+ Yes

DIRECTV STREAM is a great option for watching the NLDS this week. For $69.99 per month, you have access to 75+ channels with the option to cancel your monthly plan whenever you like. Not only does DIRECTV STREAM offer no commitments, but it also offers a five-day free trial for new customers. And, after your free trial, you’ll receive $40 off your first two months using the service.

Watch Braves vs Phillies NLDS on FuboTV

FuboTV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Pro $69.99 124+ Yes Elite $79.99 178+ Yes Ultimate $99.99 214+ Yes Latino $33 43+ Yes

FuboTV offers a wide range of plans, varying from $33-$99.99 per month. You can stream the NLDS for free with FuboTV’s seven-day free trial , which is included with all plans. FuboTV provides 124+ channels for only $69.99 per month. These channels include every major sports channel, so you can stream every MLB postseason game on FuboTV.

Watch Braves vs Phillies NLDS on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Hulu + Live TV $69.99 75+ No Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV $75.99 75+ No

Every Hulu + Live TV plan offers the entire on-demand library of TV shows, films, originals and 75+ live channels . Hulu + Live TV also gives you access to Disney Plus and ESPN Plus for free, which is ideal for watching the Braves and the Phillies this week. For $69.99, you have access to 75+ channels on Hulu + Live TV. If you prefer to stream without ads, you can pay just $6 more to watch ad-free.

Watch Braves vs Phillies NLDS on YouTube TV

YouTube TV

Plan Price per Month Channels Free Trial Base $64.99 85+ Yes (limited time) Spanish $34.99 28+ Yes (limited time)

YouTube TV offers one simple plan. For $64.99 per month, you can stream 85+ channels as well as an assortment of on-demand movies and shows. Also, YouTube TV currently offers a six-day free trial, but for a limited time only. Aside from the base plan, you can pay for a higher-resolution display or additional Sports Plus add-ons.

Braves vs Phillies NLDS streaming schedule

Wednesday, Oct. 12: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves @ 4:35 p.m. (TBS)

Friday, Oct. 14: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves @ 4:37 p.m. (TBS)

Saturday, Oct. 15: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves @ 2:07 p.m. (TBS)

Sunday, Oct. 16: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves @ 4:37 p.m. (TBS)

All times listed are in ET.

