KPLC TV
‘Just devastating’: Neighbors shocked after police shoot man, find couple dead on 7th St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three people were found dead inside a Lake Charles home, and neighbors remain shocked. “It was just devasting, we just have to get ourselves together,” neighbor Vergie Savoy said. Two people were found dead inside their 7th Street residence, 60-year-old Sandra and 62-year-old Lee...
Port Arthur News
Man denies allegations that he forged JP’s signature on fake documents
A Beaumont man is denying allegations he forged the signature of a Jefferson County Justice of the Peace following his indictment Wednesday. “I deny the allegations,” Isiah Dishawn Hebert Tyson said by phone. “Most of these allegations were made by a former neighbor. For the past two years I’ve moved three times and cut off all contact to avoid (her).”
L'Observateur
Leesville Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile
Vernon Parish– In October 2022, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) conducted an investigation into the computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images. As a result...
kalb.com
BPSO investigating multiple forced-entry burglaries
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of multiple daytime forced-entry burglaries in the East Beauregard community on October 13. BPSO said two Black males were witnessed inside a victim’s residence, committing a burglary. The suspects are believed to be traveling in an...
kjas.com
Man charged with robbery after assaulting a female clerk while stealing
Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford says a man is jailed after what started as a shoplifting case turned into a robbery when the suspect assaulted a store clerk who confronted him. According to Weatherford, deputies responded shortly after 8:00 Monday morning to the Dollar General Store in Warren where they...
Good Samaritan held down suspect accused of hitting female clerk during Dollar General robbery
WARREN, Texas — A man is facing a felony charge after a clerk at a Dollar General in Warren was injured during a robbery. It happened on October 10, 2022. Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff's Office responded to the Dollar General shortly before 8:30 a.m., after learning about a man who was hitting a female clerk.
Orange Leader
Police identify man with Orange ties killed this week in vehicle/bicycle collision
PORT NECHES — The driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday night did not appear to be impaired or speeding, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said. The motorist, a 62-year-old man from Mid County driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, stopped after the collision and...
LSP investigating death of two people, suspect at large
The coroner said the two people had died several days before Thursday's incident, when a Lake Charles officer fired his gun at a suspect.
Port Arthur News
Officer who helped solve woman’s homicide escorts victim’s sister in Homecoming Ceremony
WEST ORANGE — Aamiyah Gradnigo walked onto the field in a sparkling pink and silver dress arm in arm with Officer Jason Laughlin during West Orange-Stark’s recent Homecoming Ceremony. Laughlin held Gradnigo’s large bouquet of blue roses, which were probably too heavy for the high school student to...
KPLC TV
Police make arrest in Sept. 23 L’Auberge Boulevard homicide
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Humble, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 23 homicide at the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Boulevard. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responding to the intersection on the afternoon of Sept. 23 found a vehicle crashed into a tree. The vehicle was occupied by one person, who officers found was suffering from a gunshot wound.
fox4beaumont.com
Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
Elderly man dies in Milam crash
MILAM, Texas — Jerry Quinn Humphries, 76, died after driving into a ditch, Thursday afternoon, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. Humphries was traveling northbound around 1:30 p.m. on SH 36 approaching a left curve in the roadway. His Ford failed to maintain a lane, left the roadway and drove into a ditch, as stated in a press release.
KPLC TV
Grand jury declines murder charges in M Bar shooting
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A grand jury in state district court declined a murder charge in a February shooting at the M Bar on Kirkman Street. Germain Marcus McGruder, 35, of Orange, Texas, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 20. Noah Richards, 31, was...
Police: Victim in deadly Port Neches triple shooting was pregnant when she died
PORT NECHES, Texas — A woman who was killed by a man in a triple shooting in Port Neches was pregnant at the time of her death. Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine told 12News Laurie Frederick is believed to have been in her first trimester of pregnancy when she was shot and killed in October. She was 29 when she died.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 13, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 13, 2022. Charles Cameron Keene, 50, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice. Ahmad Jamal Melanson, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug. Justin Joseph Woods, 28, Lake Charles:...
Port Arthur News
Drug charges, burglary lowlight this week’s Jefferson County indictments
Burglary and theft charges top the list of indictments issued by a Jefferson County grand jury this week. Effrin J. Allison, 41, of Port Arthur was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, for an incident that occurred June 15. Jereem Ajani Cunningham, 21, of Beaumont was indicted for...
KPLC TV
State Police investigating after man shot by police dies and two more bodies found in home
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office has confirmed that three people are dead at a home on 7th Street, where the Lake Charles Police Department and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident this morning. Authorities say one of those people was shot...
kjas.com
Citation for burn ban violation written in Jasper
Jasper Fire Marshal Brandon Duckworth said Friday that a citation was issued in Jasper for a violation during the current burn ban. Duckworth said a person who lives in the area of South Peachtree Street near Springhill Street had a burn pile going late Friday afternoon. The Jasper Fire Department had to respond to put out the fire.
kjas.com
Latest case of female teacher in relationship with student occurred in Hardin Co
It has happened again. Another female teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student, and the latest incident occurred in Hardin County. The Hardin County Grand Jury has indicted 41-year-old Theresa Michelle Pinckney, of Lumberton, on two counts of Improper Relationship between Educator and Student. She was arrested on the charge and booked into the Hardin County Jail on Thursday.
kalb.com
Rosepine High Principal responds to video of student saying ‘I can’t breathe’
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 has been made aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a student lying on the ground saying, “I can’t breathe,” at Rosepine High School. The students appear to be re-enacting the 2020 fatal arrest of George...
