Deweyville, TX

Port Arthur News

Man denies allegations that he forged JP’s signature on fake documents

A Beaumont man is denying allegations he forged the signature of a Jefferson County Justice of the Peace following his indictment Wednesday. “I deny the allegations,” Isiah Dishawn Hebert Tyson said by phone. “Most of these allegations were made by a former neighbor. For the past two years I’ve moved three times and cut off all contact to avoid (her).”
BEAUMONT, TX
L'Observateur

Leesville Man Arrested for Illicit Acts Involving a Juvenile

Vernon Parish– In October 2022, Louisiana State Police Special Victim’s Unit (LSP SVU) conducted an investigation into the computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images. As a result...
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

BPSO investigating multiple forced-entry burglaries

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of multiple daytime forced-entry burglaries in the East Beauregard community on October 13. BPSO said two Black males were witnessed inside a victim’s residence, committing a burglary. The suspects are believed to be traveling in an...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Man charged with robbery after assaulting a female clerk while stealing

Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford says a man is jailed after what started as a shoplifting case turned into a robbery when the suspect assaulted a store clerk who confronted him. According to Weatherford, deputies responded shortly after 8:00 Monday morning to the Dollar General Store in Warren where they...
WARREN, TX
KPLC TV

Police make arrest in Sept. 23 L’Auberge Boulevard homicide

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Humble, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 23 homicide at the intersection of Sam’s Way and L’Auberge Boulevard. Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department responding to the intersection on the afternoon of Sept. 23 found a vehicle crashed into a tree. The vehicle was occupied by one person, who officers found was suffering from a gunshot wound.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
fox4beaumont.com

Murder suspect captured in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR — A murder suspect has been captured in Port Arthur. The scene of the crime was Harris County. Port Arthur police teaming up with the Harris County Task Force to capture a fugitive of justice around 2 p.m. Thursday on Savannah Avenue near 19th street. Investigators say...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
KCEN

Elderly man dies in Milam crash

MILAM, Texas — Jerry Quinn Humphries, 76, died after driving into a ditch, Thursday afternoon, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. Humphries was traveling northbound around 1:30 p.m. on SH 36 approaching a left curve in the roadway. His Ford failed to maintain a lane, left the roadway and drove into a ditch, as stated in a press release.
MILAM, TX
KPLC TV

Grand jury declines murder charges in M Bar shooting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A grand jury in state district court declined a murder charge in a February shooting at the M Bar on Kirkman Street. Germain Marcus McGruder, 35, of Orange, Texas, was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Feb. 20. Noah Richards, 31, was...
ORANGE, TX
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 13, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 13, 2022. Charles Cameron Keene, 50, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice. Ahmad Jamal Melanson, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug. Justin Joseph Woods, 28, Lake Charles:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Citation for burn ban violation written in Jasper

Jasper Fire Marshal Brandon Duckworth said Friday that a citation was issued in Jasper for a violation during the current burn ban. Duckworth said a person who lives in the area of South Peachtree Street near Springhill Street had a burn pile going late Friday afternoon. The Jasper Fire Department had to respond to put out the fire.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Latest case of female teacher in relationship with student occurred in Hardin Co

It has happened again. Another female teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a student, and the latest incident occurred in Hardin County. The Hardin County Grand Jury has indicted 41-year-old Theresa Michelle Pinckney, of Lumberton, on two counts of Improper Relationship between Educator and Student. She was arrested on the charge and booked into the Hardin County Jail on Thursday.
HARDIN COUNTY, TX

