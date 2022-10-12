Local business leaders aim to help the next generation of Rochester entrepreneurs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local business owners announced a new resource on Wednesday to help those in Rochester looking to start or grow their businesses.

The resource — called Franchise ROC — is a group made up of Rochester business leaders to educate people who are looking to financially change their lives. The organizers of Franchise ROC said they value the tool of franchising and wish to share it with the people of Rochester.

“We’d like to see more business development in the City of Rochester,” said local business owner Randy Henderson. “More opportunities for our young people to be involved with, and have positive activities to connect with.”

On Wednesday, October 19, Franchise ROC will be hosting an event to educate the Rochester community on how to build wealth. This event will take place at the Prayer House Church of God by Faith from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.