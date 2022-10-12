Dr. Ralph Hugh Haycock, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in North Logan, with his loving daughters by his side. He was born July 14, 1934 to Martha Mary Harding and Obed Crosby Haycock. Ralph learned the value of hard work at an early age. He was responsible for milking the family cow, feeding the chickens and weeding the garden. He didn’t mind doing chores because he always had his loyal dog, Butch, at his side. His favorite childhood memories are those of spending time in the mountains hunting and fishing with his dad, brothers.

NORTH LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO