kvnutalk
Update on dignity available from the Dignity Index – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY — Project Unite launched something unique last week called the Dignity Index. Its entire reason for existence is to try to make rhetoric, conversations, words, debates and campaign commercials better, by focusing on dignity. One of the ways they want to do this is by using...
deseret.com
Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation
Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
kvnutalk
Ron Coltrin – Cache Valley Daily
Ron Coltrin of Logan, UT passed away on October 12, 2022. Ron was born on October 30, 1958 in Ogden, Utah to parents John and Betty Coltrin. After graduating from Preston High School, Ron attended Idaho State Technical College where he graduated as a Diesel Mechanic. Throughout his career, Ron worked for LeGrand Johnson, LMC, Transport Diesel and the last twenty years working for L.W. Miller Transportation. Ron loved cheering on his USU Aggie’s and many outdoor activities which included golf, camping, fly fishing, and overlanding with his jeep in the rocky desserts of Utah. Ron also enjoyed his time exploring Utah Parks and history and sharing his experience with family and friends.
kvnutalk
Sharon Lea Leishman – Cache Valley Daily
LEISHMAN, Sharon Lea, 81, of Brigham City, Utah, passed away on October 12, 2022. Sharon was born on June 10, 1941, in Des Moines, Iowa to Merrill “Gene” and Evelyn “Fanny” Waller. Sharon was a retired lab technician for ATK. She spent her retirement years devoting...
ogdencity.com
Secondary Water Conservation Notice
For residents who use secondary water systems, they will be shut off this Friday, October 14th to conserve water for future seasons. Water users who do not use a secondary water systems are encouraged to stop watering lawns to allow dormancy for the winter season. Please click the link below...
kvnutalk
E. Jay Berry – Cache Valley Daily
December 13, 1933 – October 9, 2022 (age 88) Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, E. Jay Berry passed away peacefully on October 9, 2022, at the age of 88. Jay was born on December 13, 1933 to John Eldon and Fay Walker Berry in Burley, Idaho. He was the second oldest of four children (two sisters and one brother). Jay grew up on an 80-acre family farm in Unity Ward where he remembers milking cows, driving a team of four horses, and riding his favorite horse, Tony.
Herald-Journal
Logan police investigating series of home burglaries, firearm thefts
The Logan City Police Department is investigating an apparent string of residential burglaries that resulted in multiple stolen firearms in Logan’s Island neighborhood. According to Logan Police Capt. Curtis Hooley, the thefts occurred at three different homes located between Main Street and 500 East in the south part of the neighborhood. Hooley said the thefts occurred in the daytime hours on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Herald-Journal
Ground broken for new downtown Logan fire station
A lot of things have changed in Logan over the past 140 years, but one constant has been the general location of the main Logan fire station. This point was highlighted by Fire Chief Brad Hannig on Tuesday at the official groundbreaking for Logan’s new $13 million fire department headquarters at the northwest corner of 200 North and 100 East, and there’s a good reason for it, the chief said. The block affords firefighters an excellent launching point to reach to broadest area of the city in the fastest times during an emergency.
kvnutalk
St. Thomas Aquinas Church inviting people to local prayer rally – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Local residents are invited to a prayer rally Saturday, Oct. 15 at noon. The event, organized by St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, will be in front of the Historic County Courthouse, 200 N. Main Street in Logan. Parish member Felysha Lilley explained how the Rosary Rally has...
kvnutalk
Dr. Ralph Hugh Haycock – Cache Valley Daily
Dr. Ralph Hugh Haycock, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 in North Logan, with his loving daughters by his side. He was born July 14, 1934 to Martha Mary Harding and Obed Crosby Haycock. Ralph learned the value of hard work at an early age. He was responsible for milking the family cow, feeding the chickens and weeding the garden. He didn’t mind doing chores because he always had his loyal dog, Butch, at his side. His favorite childhood memories are those of spending time in the mountains hunting and fishing with his dad, brothers.
Utah woman ‘humiliated’ by ex-husband in boudoir court battle
A Utah woman is calling out a Davis County judge for ordering her to give edited boudoir books to her ex-husband as part of their divorce.
Gephardt Daily
UHP calls Roy motorcycle crash that killed 1 ‘complex, still under investigation’
ROY, Utah, Oct, 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released photos taken after a fatal collision in Roy, which the agency calls “complex.”. The accident happened at about 10 p.m. Monday when a motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed collided with two passenger vehicles at 1900 West and 6000 South.
KUTV
Truck pulling utility trailer struck by train in Box Elder County
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (KUTV) — A man from Deweyville is lucky to walk away without injuries after the truck he was driving was struck by a train this afternoon. The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office said that the 42-year-old driver of the pickup truck was pulling a utility trailer behind him when he attempted to cross the railroad tracks near 11800 North and 3400 West in Deweyville.
kslnewsradio.com
Woman dead after fire at Centerville apartments
CENTERVILLE, Utah — A woman is dead after a fire in a Centerville apartment Wednesday night. The fire is located in the area of 88 W. 50th Street. No other information is available.
POLICE: Smithfield woman facing DV charges after attempting to use ‘spell’ on victim
SMITHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is facing several charges after police say that she attempted to bring out a man’s “other personality” by chanting a so-called magic spell and threatening to stab him. Rachelle Walker, 35, is facing one count of Aggravated Assault, a Third Degree Felony, one count of Aggravated Kidnapping in the […]
Ogden hairstylist offers free services for those struggling with mental health
Monday was World Mental Health Day, and one Utah hairstylist offered her services for free to help those struggling.
Woman dies in Centerville condominium fire
One woman died in a fire that burned through parts of a condominium complex in Centerville on Wednesday.
ksl.com
Utah nonprofit surprises single mom with a car
RIVERDALE — Nina Archuleta has a lot on her plate. The Roy resident is a single mom of a 10-month-old, and she works full-time as a sales associate at Layton Hills Mall. She's in recovery from addiction, and she's been juggling everything without owning a car. But that changed...
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
kvnutalk
Three things you don’t have to worry about at ‘Halloween Laugh-Fest’ – Cache Valley Daily
GARDEN CITY – Pickleville Playhouse director TJ Davis is taking the wraps off his upcoming production of the Halloween Laugh-Fest. That touring show will debut at the Ellen Eccles Theatre here on Friday, Oct. 21 for a two-night stand and has generated a lot of buzz among local theater-goers.
