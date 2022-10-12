ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Bears Bobble Away Third Straight Game

View the original article to see embedded media. Bears coach Matt Eberflus called it a step forward for Justin Fields. If it was, it was a step that still came up a few inches short of the goal. Again. For the third straight week the Bears failed on a last...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Belichick Bowl: Patriots vs. Browns Week 6; TV, Odds

The New England Patriots travel to Cleveland on Sunday to face the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium as both teams hope to get to .500. The Patriots are coming off their best performance of the season, both offensively and defensively, with a 29-0 drubbing of the Detroit Lions. Maybe the minuteman logo and throwback Pat the Patriot uniforms brought some good luck to the team, as rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe got his first career NFL start and mixed in a touchdown pass.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Update on Patriots Mac Jones Status Against Browns

As of right now, the Cleveland Browns are not sure of which quarterback they will face on Sunday against the New England Patriots. According to a report, Mac Jones is making the trip to Cleveland, leaving the door open for him to return to the field of play. Jones has...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Wichita Eagle

Patriots ‘Running Rookies’ Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

FOXBORO — With the playing status of running back Damien Harris looking uncertain (at best) for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots added a bit of insurance to their stable of rushers by promoting rookie Kevin Harris to their active roster from the practice squad on Thursday. Assuming...
NEW ENGLAND, ND
Wichita Eagle

Bears Tickets Available Home and Road Through SI

View the original article to see embedded media. One of the reasons why the Bears are looking at Arlington Heights for a new stadium is the chance for higher seating capacity. Soldier Field is the smallest stadium in the NFL at 61,500 seating capacity. With a smaller seating capacity comes...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Dolphins-Vikings Five Biggest Storylines

The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 4-2 on the season and end their two-game losing streak when they face the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. In examining this matchup, we break down the five biggest storylines:. 1. Can Skylar Step Up in First Start?. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Wichita Eagle

REPORT: Panthers ‘Listening’ to Trade Offers on RB Christian McCaffrey

Following the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, many around the league believe the Carolina Panthers could hit the reset button altogether and start trading away some of their core pieces in exchange for draft capital. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers are "listening" to trade offers on running...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Report: Seahawks Restructure G Gabe Jackson’s Contract, Create Cap Relief

With the trade deadline quickly approaching and the team needing a bit of financial cushion for the rest of the season, the Seahawks reportedly have restructured the contract of veteran guard Gabe Jackson. Per Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com, Seattle created $1.76 million in additional space by converting $3.5 million of...
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

Tua Tagovailoa Set to Return for Dolphins in Week 7

View the original article to see embedded media. Saturday morning brought some good news to the Dolphins, as the team’s top two quarterbacks—starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater—both reportedly cleared concussion protocol, according to Alain Poupart of All Dolphins. After the controversy surrounding his quick return...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#Foxboro#The Cleveland Browns#The Detroit Lions#Espn
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Determined to Shut Down Giants RB Saquon Barkley

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens know one of the keys to beating the Giants is shutting down running back Saquon Barkley. That means getting everyone on the defense involved and that includes various players in the secondary. “They’ll have to, no question about it," coach John Harbaugh said...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen Headline Marquee Matchup of AFC’s Best

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills for the third time in the past 12 months on Sunday afternoon. The meetings will continue to pile up as long as both teams are winning their division year in and year out. Not only will they play every year in the regular season, but there is potential to add more playoff matchups into the fold as well.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wichita Eagle

Bryce Young injury update: Alabama QB’s status for Tennessee game

Bryce Young is "expected to start" for Alabama as it squares off against Tennessee in a battle of top 10 SEC rivals in Week 7 action on Saturday, according to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel. That follows reports that Young had adequately recovered from the injury he suffered in his throwing...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Should Commanders Give Sam Howell a Shot After Carson Wentz Injury?

The Washington Commanders face a conundrum at quarterback following Thursday's win against the Chicago Bears. Carson Wentz struggled, throwing only 99 yards, but he did so while fracturing his finger in the first half. Wentz is set to be evaluated Monday in Los Angeles, but there is potential for the starting quarterback to be out for up to six weeks ... meaning the Commanders need a new signal-caller.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

Carson Wentz to Doctor: How Serious Are Commanders QB Injuries?

Even in victory, the Washington Commanders find themselves bogged down by unfortunate news. Carson Wentz is the quarterback of record in the Week 6 defeat of the Chicago Bears in a Thursday night matchup by the score of 12-7. Washington’s Wentz entered that game a bit banged-up, … and now...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wichita Eagle

5 Things to Watch: Steelers vs. Buccaneers.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers riding a four-game losing streak, there is a heightened sense of urgency as Mike Tomlin's streak of non-losing seasons is in serious jeopardy. The injury report is bleak with four members of the secondary already ruled out due to various injuries. The good news is that the Steelers will be at home and this has trap game written all over it as the Steelers are massive, near double-digit point underdogs.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy