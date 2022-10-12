Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
What the Vegas odds say about the KC Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game... and why it’s unique
We’ve mentioned frequently that one of Patrick Mahomes underlying talents is to take a slight, real or perceived, and turn it into ammunition. But he’s never gotten that ammunition from this source. The oddsmakers in Las Vegas. For the first time in his career, Patrick Mahomes will be...
NFL・
Wichita Eagle
Bears Bobble Away Third Straight Game
View the original article to see embedded media. Bears coach Matt Eberflus called it a step forward for Justin Fields. If it was, it was a step that still came up a few inches short of the goal. Again. For the third straight week the Bears failed on a last...
Wichita Eagle
Belichick Bowl: Patriots vs. Browns Week 6; TV, Odds
The New England Patriots travel to Cleveland on Sunday to face the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium as both teams hope to get to .500. The Patriots are coming off their best performance of the season, both offensively and defensively, with a 29-0 drubbing of the Detroit Lions. Maybe the minuteman logo and throwback Pat the Patriot uniforms brought some good luck to the team, as rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe got his first career NFL start and mixed in a touchdown pass.
Wichita Eagle
Update on Patriots Mac Jones Status Against Browns
As of right now, the Cleveland Browns are not sure of which quarterback they will face on Sunday against the New England Patriots. According to a report, Mac Jones is making the trip to Cleveland, leaving the door open for him to return to the field of play. Jones has...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots ‘Running Rookies’ Behind Rhamondre Stevenson
FOXBORO — With the playing status of running back Damien Harris looking uncertain (at best) for the foreseeable future, the New England Patriots added a bit of insurance to their stable of rushers by promoting rookie Kevin Harris to their active roster from the practice squad on Thursday. Assuming...
Wichita Eagle
Bears Tickets Available Home and Road Through SI
View the original article to see embedded media. One of the reasons why the Bears are looking at Arlington Heights for a new stadium is the chance for higher seating capacity. Soldier Field is the smallest stadium in the NFL at 61,500 seating capacity. With a smaller seating capacity comes...
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins-Vikings Five Biggest Storylines
The Miami Dolphins will look to improve to 4-2 on the season and end their two-game losing streak when they face the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday. In examining this matchup, we break down the five biggest storylines:. 1. Can Skylar Step Up in First Start?. The...
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes has mastered this art in the midst of some epic KC Chiefs comebacks
The deficit was 14, soon to be 17, and as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shook his head and then jogged to the sideline, he thought of a strategy. On many occasions, Mahomes sits alongside offensive coaches on the bench, where together they analyze the finer points of coverages, pass protections and their potential responses to them.
Wichita Eagle
REPORT: Panthers ‘Listening’ to Trade Offers on RB Christian McCaffrey
Following the firing of head coach Matt Rhule, many around the league believe the Carolina Panthers could hit the reset button altogether and start trading away some of their core pieces in exchange for draft capital. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Panthers are "listening" to trade offers on running...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Seahawks Restructure G Gabe Jackson’s Contract, Create Cap Relief
With the trade deadline quickly approaching and the team needing a bit of financial cushion for the rest of the season, the Seahawks reportedly have restructured the contract of veteran guard Gabe Jackson. Per Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap.com, Seattle created $1.76 million in additional space by converting $3.5 million of...
Wichita Eagle
Tua Tagovailoa Set to Return for Dolphins in Week 7
View the original article to see embedded media. Saturday morning brought some good news to the Dolphins, as the team’s top two quarterbacks—starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater—both reportedly cleared concussion protocol, according to Alain Poupart of All Dolphins. After the controversy surrounding his quick return...
NFL・
Wichita Eagle
Bills vs. Chiefs Preview: Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and a Thrilling Playoff Rematch
The Buffalo Bills travel to play the high-flying Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6 on Sunday from the unfriendly confines of Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium. It is a rematch of last year's AFC Divisional Round game; a 42-36 overtime thrilling loss that haunted and motivated the Bills this offseason.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Determined to Shut Down Giants RB Saquon Barkley
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens know one of the keys to beating the Giants is shutting down running back Saquon Barkley. That means getting everyone on the defense involved and that includes various players in the secondary. “They’ll have to, no question about it," coach John Harbaugh said...
Wichita Eagle
Kyle Pitts BREAKING: ‘Huge’ Injury Update for Atlanta Falcons vs. 49ers
Kyle Pitts wasn't available last week to help the Atlanta Falcons avoid a 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, a game marked by three quarters of offensive ineptitude, as Atlanta was shutout through the game's first 45 minutes. That's about to change. Pro Bowl tight end Kyle...
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen Headline Marquee Matchup of AFC’s Best
The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills for the third time in the past 12 months on Sunday afternoon. The meetings will continue to pile up as long as both teams are winning their division year in and year out. Not only will they play every year in the regular season, but there is potential to add more playoff matchups into the fold as well.
Wichita Eagle
Micah Parsons Announces How Cowboys ‘Win This Game!’ vs. Eagles: 3 to Watch in Week 6
"If we stop the run,'' Micah Parsons has announced,'' we win this game!''. The Dallas Cowboys are looking to move to 5-1 on the 2022 NFL season as they prepare to face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 16 in Week 6. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field.
Wichita Eagle
Bryce Young injury update: Alabama QB’s status for Tennessee game
Bryce Young is "expected to start" for Alabama as it squares off against Tennessee in a battle of top 10 SEC rivals in Week 7 action on Saturday, according to ESPN reporter Pete Thamel. That follows reports that Young had adequately recovered from the injury he suffered in his throwing...
Wichita Eagle
Should Commanders Give Sam Howell a Shot After Carson Wentz Injury?
The Washington Commanders face a conundrum at quarterback following Thursday's win against the Chicago Bears. Carson Wentz struggled, throwing only 99 yards, but he did so while fracturing his finger in the first half. Wentz is set to be evaluated Monday in Los Angeles, but there is potential for the starting quarterback to be out for up to six weeks ... meaning the Commanders need a new signal-caller.
Wichita Eagle
Carson Wentz to Doctor: How Serious Are Commanders QB Injuries?
Even in victory, the Washington Commanders find themselves bogged down by unfortunate news. Carson Wentz is the quarterback of record in the Week 6 defeat of the Chicago Bears in a Thursday night matchup by the score of 12-7. Washington’s Wentz entered that game a bit banged-up, … and now...
Wichita Eagle
5 Things to Watch: Steelers vs. Buccaneers.
With the Pittsburgh Steelers riding a four-game losing streak, there is a heightened sense of urgency as Mike Tomlin's streak of non-losing seasons is in serious jeopardy. The injury report is bleak with four members of the secondary already ruled out due to various injuries. The good news is that the Steelers will be at home and this has trap game written all over it as the Steelers are massive, near double-digit point underdogs.
