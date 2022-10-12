The New England Patriots travel to Cleveland on Sunday to face the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium as both teams hope to get to .500. The Patriots are coming off their best performance of the season, both offensively and defensively, with a 29-0 drubbing of the Detroit Lions. Maybe the minuteman logo and throwback Pat the Patriot uniforms brought some good luck to the team, as rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe got his first career NFL start and mixed in a touchdown pass.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO