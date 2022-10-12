Red Devils still perfect in volleyball league

Coquille’s volleyball team remained perfect in the Far West League by beating visiting North Valley on Thursday and Lakeview on Saturday.

The Red Devils beat the Knights, 25-20, 25-14, 27-29, 27-25. The match with the Honkers also went four sets, with Coquille winning 27-25, 25-6, 18-25, 25-16.

Coquille improved to 8-0 in league play with Saturday’s win in the team’s final regular-season home match.

The Red Devils had a nonleague match at Oakland on Monday (results were not available) and are at Brookings-Harbor on Thursday and South Umpqua next Tuesday. They also play in Marshfield’s tournament on Saturday.

They remained a game in front of both St. Mary’s and Cascade Christian, teams they edged at home.

PIRATES SWEEP LIONS: Marshfield clinched at least a share of the Sky-Em League title with their home win over Cottage Grove on Thursday, 25-6, 25-10, 25-10.

Marshfield improved to 6-0 with league matches remaining against Marist Catholic and North Bend, both with two league losses.

Tatum Montiel had 12 kills and Paige MacDuff and Bridget Gould six each. Those three players all had three aces, as did Kate Miles. Ava Ainsworth had 23 assists and Gracie Peach 16 digs.

Marshfield is at Marist Catholic on Wednesday and hosts the Bulldogs to finish the regular season next Tuesday. The Pirates also host their own tournament Saturday.

BULLDOGS WIN: North Bend beat visiting Junction City 25-19, 25-11, 25-20 on Thursday to improve to 4-2 in league play.

The Bulldogs were at Cottage Grove at Monday and play in Marshfield’s tournament on Saturday before finishing the regular season at Marshfield on Tuesday.

TIGERS TOP BRAVE: Bandon outlasted visiting Reedsport 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 23-25, 15-8 in a Valley Coast Conference match on Friday.

The Tigers improved to 10-2, tied with Oakridge for second place behind unbeaten Monroe. Reedsport fell to 4-8.

Bandon is at Oakland on Tuesday and hosts Illinois Valley on Thursday before finishing the regular season with games against Lowell and Oakridge at Oakridge on Saturday.

Reedsport hosts Illinois Valley on Tuesday and Waldport on Thursday and then heads to Monroe on Saturday, where the Brave will face the Dragons and Toledo to end the regular season.

CRUISERS SWEEP EAGLES: Powers topped visiting Yoncalla 25-13, 25-20, 25-16 on Friday, keeping hold of fourth place in the Skyline League.

Powers improved to 7-2, two games in front of fifth-place Myrtle Point, which the Cruisers edged in a five-set battle earlier in the league season.

Powers also beat Pacific on Wednesday 25-13, 25-11, 25-23.

The Cruisers are at third-place Days Creek on Tuesday and host New Hope in the regular-season finale on Friday.

Myrtle Point fell to second-place North Douglas on Wednesday, with the Warriors winning 25-12, 28-26, 25-9.

Pacific, which remained winless in league play, is at Riddle on Tuesday and at Elkton on Thursday.