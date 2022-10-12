Read full article on original website
Musk Says SpaceX Cannot Fund Starlink in Ukraine ‘Indefinitely' After Report He Asked Pentagon to Pay
Elon Musk said Friday that SpaceX cannot continue to fund Starlink terminals in Ukraine "indefinitely." It follows a CNN report that SpaceX told the U.S. government it could no longer fund Starlink services in Ukraine, citing documents obtained from the Pentagon. Last week, Musk tweeted that the operation had cost...
Biden Administration Asked Saudi Arabia to Postpone OPEC Decision by a Month, Saudis Say
The Biden administration asked Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of oil producer group OPEC, to delay its decision on oil output by a month, the kingdom said in a statement. Notably, Biden's request would have delayed the decision until after the U.S. midterm elections. In a statement, the Saudi government...
Treasury's Yellen Says Russia's War Has Weakened Its Economy ‘for Years to Come'
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Russia's economy is projected to contract "this year and the next" due to historic sanctions. Russia's GDP is expected to contract by 6.2% this year and 4.1% in 2023. The Russian military has had to rely on Iran and North Korea for military gear amid...
Europe Is Still Quietly Importing Russian Nuclear Energy
Russia's nuclear fuel industry remains conspicuously untouched by European sanctions more than seven months into the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. Despite eight rounds of sanctions, shipments of nuclear fuel to EU member states continue to make their way from Russia. Ariadna Rodrigo, EU sustainable finance manager at environmental group Greenpeace,...
Globally Critical Chip Firm Tells U.S. Staff to Stop Servicing China Customers After Biden Export Curbs
ASML, one of the world's most important semiconductor toolmakers, told U.S. employees to servicing Chinese customers. It comes in response to Washington's latest rules that say, "U.S. persons" that support the development or production of certain chips in China require a license to do so. Meanwhile, TSMC, Samsung and SK...
Xi Wanted China to Be at the Tech Frontier. 5 Years on, Tensions With the U.S. Have Dented That Goal
Xi Jinping once declared China should "prioritize innovation" in "cutting-edge frontier technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies." Five years on, at the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, Xi will take stock of China's achievements in science and technology, which have yielded mixed results. The global reality for...
Musk: SpaceX might keep funding satellite service in Ukraine
Billionaire Elon Musk suggested in a Saturday tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine
‘The Hell With It': Elon Musk Tweets SpaceX Will ‘Keep Funding Ukraine Govt for Free' Amid Starlink Controversy
Elon Musk said in a tweet Saturday that his company SpaceX would continue to fund Starlink satellite internet terminals for the Ukrainian government as it battles invading Russian forces. The tweets follow a statement from Musk on Friday in which he said that SpaceX cannot continue fund Starlink terminals in...
How Palantir's Tech-Based Patriotism and Politics Grew Into a Multi-Billion Dollar Company
Palantir, more than any other tech startup of the last few decades, has been closely tied to government work, often secretive in nature. Its CEO Alex Karp, who founded the company with Peter Thiel, is an outspoken patriot and advocate for the use of technology in national defense. The CIA...
Fire and clashes at Iran's notorious Evin prison amid Mahsa Amini protests
A fire and clashes erupted at Tehran's notorious Evin prison Saturday night as the protest movement sparked by Mahsa Amini's death in custody entered a fifth week. Hundreds of those detained during the demonstrations over Amini's death have reportedly been sent to Evin prison.
House Jan. 6 Committee Presents New Evidence About Plot to Overturn 2020 Election, Subpoenas Trump
This was CNBC's live blog covering Thursday's hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. [The hearing and stream have ended. Read more of CNBC's coverage of the hearing here.]. The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot took a broader look Thursday at the...
A Trump Employee Told the FBI the Former President Ordered Staff to Move Boxes of Documents at Mar-a-Lago
One of Donald Trump's employees told FBI agents that the former president had ordered the relocation of boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago before federal agents searched the property, according to a source familiar with the matter. The source also told NBC News that the FBI obtained security video showing people...
Supreme Court Denies Trump Bid to Void Ruling in Mar-A-Lago Raid Documents Case
The Supreme Court on Thursday denied a request by former President Donald Trump to vacate a lower appeals court ruling in a case related to the FBI raid and seizure of documents from his Florida residence last month. Trump had asked the Supreme Court to allow a so-called special master...
China's Consumer Prices Jump by the Most in More Than Two Years
China's consumer price index increased by 2.8% in September from a year ago, its fastest since April 2020, according to Wind Information. However, China's producer price index grew in September by its slowest since January 2021, according to Wind. Changes in China's producer price index tend to precede similar changes...
UK Extends Deadline to Remove Huawei From 5G Networks After One Carrier Warned of Outages
LONDON — The U.K. government extended a deadline for telecom companies to remove equipment from Chinese tech giant Huawei from their 5G mobile networks. Telcos will now have until December 2023 to remove Huawei equipment, such as that used at phone mast sites and telephone exchanges, from their network "cores" — where some of the most sensitive data is processed. The government had originally ordered them to do so by January.
