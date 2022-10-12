ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Europe Is Still Quietly Importing Russian Nuclear Energy

Russia's nuclear fuel industry remains conspicuously untouched by European sanctions more than seven months into the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. Despite eight rounds of sanctions, shipments of nuclear fuel to EU member states continue to make their way from Russia. Ariadna Rodrigo, EU sustainable finance manager at environmental group Greenpeace,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC Los Angeles

Xi Wanted China to Be at the Tech Frontier. 5 Years on, Tensions With the U.S. Have Dented That Goal

Xi Jinping once declared China should "prioritize innovation" in "cutting-edge frontier technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies." Five years on, at the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, Xi will take stock of China's achievements in science and technology, which have yielded mixed results. The global reality for...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Politics#Russian#Asian
NBC Los Angeles

China's Consumer Prices Jump by the Most in More Than Two Years

China's consumer price index increased by 2.8% in September from a year ago, its fastest since April 2020, according to Wind Information. However, China's producer price index grew in September by its slowest since January 2021, according to Wind. Changes in China's producer price index tend to precede similar changes...
ECONOMY
NBC Los Angeles

UK Extends Deadline to Remove Huawei From 5G Networks After One Carrier Warned of Outages

LONDON — The U.K. government extended a deadline for telecom companies to remove equipment from Chinese tech giant Huawei from their 5G mobile networks. Telcos will now have until December 2023 to remove Huawei equipment, such as that used at phone mast sites and telephone exchanges, from their network "cores" — where some of the most sensitive data is processed. The government had originally ordered them to do so by January.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy