Bonita Springs, FL

Update on road access to Bonita Beach

By Kaitlyn Snook
 3 days ago
Starting October 14 at 7 a.m., Bonita Beach residents will no longer need early access passes to visit the Bonita Beach area.

Last weekend the City of Bonita Springs provided these passes to residents in order to assess damage, reinforce homes and gather belongings. Beginning Thursday morning, there will no longer be a checkpoint at the beach’s entrance

Traffic will be permitted onto Bonita Beach between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Residents, contractors and business owners are permitted on the beach.

There is no access to Fort Myers Beach from Bonita Beach at this time. New Pass, Big Carlos Pass and Big Hickory Pass remain closed.

Residents are advised to use caution on Hickory Blvd as some areas of the road have been damaged.

