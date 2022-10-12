ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jury deliberations to resume Thursday in Kristin Smart murder trial

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VgXkb_0iWLcynW00

Jurors in the Kristin Smart murder trial will return to the courtroom Thursday to continue deliberations in the case against Paul and Ruben Flores.

The father and son were tried together in connection with the 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart from the Cal Poly campus but each have separate juries.

Closing arguments wrapped up last week for each defendant. Both juries have now had at least a full day, if not more, to deliberate but have yet to return verdicts.

Court was dark the first three days of this week.

Monterey County Superior Court officials say that was something planned a while back.

Verdicts will not be read until they’ve been decided for both defendants. They will then be read one after the other.

Paul, 45, is charged with murder in connection with Kristin’s disappearance. Witnesses say Paul was the last person to be seen with her.

His father, Ruben, 81, is charged as an accessory, accused of helping hide Kristin’s body and cover up the alleged crime.

There are approximately 12 weeks of evidence each juror must review and consider as they make their decisions.

If convicted, Paul Flores faces a sentence of 25 years to life. Ruben Flores faces a maximum sentence of three years in jail.

Their defense attorneys maintain their client’s innocence, arguing there is no proof Kristin is dead.

Prosecutors say evidence shows Paul killed Kristin and that her body was buried underneath the deck of his father’s Arroyo Grande home at some point before being dug up and moved.

While Kristin’s body has never been found, she was declared legally dead in 2002.

KSBY will have a crew at the Monterey County Courthouse in Salinas where the trial is being held awaiting the announcement that verdicts are in.

To be notified immediately when that happens, make sure to download the KSBY mobile app and have push notifications turned on.

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Closing Arguments Delivered In Kristin Smart Murder Trial

Paul Flores has been accused of murdering college classmate Kristin Smart during an attempted rape in his California Polytechnic State University dorm room in May 1996, though her body has never been found. After months of witness testimony, closing arguments were delivered in the trial of Paul Flores for the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

California woman, 20, is charged with murdering dad-of-five, 43, by mowing him down with car after she accused him of trying to run over a cat

A 20-year-old woman in California has been charged with murder after ramming her car into a father-of-five she accused of trying to run over a cat, said prosecutors. After a verbal altercation in Cypress on Sunday evening, Hannah Star Esser got into her Honda Civic and accelerated towards Victor Anthony Luis, 43, causing his body to 'flip several times before landing in the street,' said prosecutors.
CYPRESS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ruben Flores
OK! Magazine

Judge Delays Lori Vallow Murder Trial In Shocking Ruling: 'The Court Sees No Other Alternative'

An Idaho judge ruled to delay suspected child murderer Lori Vallow's trial due to concerns for her mental competency on Thursday, October 6.District Judge Steven Boyce stated that "the Court sees no other alternative at this time" and ordered a new competency hearing be scheduled to reevaluate her current mental condition.Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, have both been charged with murder, conspiracy and theft after being accused of killing her children Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, who mysteriously disappeared without a trace in September 2019. NEW BOOK CLAIMS CULT MOM LORI VALLOW'S LATE BROTHER, ALEX COX,...
IDAHO STATE
People

Suspected Serial Killer Linked to 5 Deaths in Northern California

Police have narrowed the investigation down to one "person of interest" who has allegedly killed five men since July 8 Police have "located a person of interest" whom they believe has killed five men in the Northern California community of Stockton. On Friday, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden confirmed that investigators have narrowed the investigation to one suspect, who is allegedly responsible for the deaths of the men occurring between July 8 and Sept. 27. "These homicides occurred in the evening or early morning hours and our victims were alone," McFadden said in...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Search on for parental abduction suspects and 3 missing children known to frequent Stockton

STOCKTON – The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding three children they believe were kidnapped by their parents.According to the sheriff's office, the children - ages 9, 11 and 16 - were supposed to be surrendered to Child Protective Services due to ongoing "substantial danger to their physical and emotional health."But their mother, Karri Dominguez, did not show up with them as scheduled.Now Dominguez and Michael Pinon are wanted for parental abduction, child endangerment and a violation of a court order.Authorities say they are known to frequent the Interstate 5 and March Lane area in Stockton.Anyone with information is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.
STOCKTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Jury Trial#Juries#Defense Attorneys#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Variety

Jury Selection Begins in Danny Masterson Case

Jury selection got underway on Tuesday in the case of Danny Masterson, the former “That ’70s Show” actor who is facing 45 years to life on three charges of rape. The selection process is expected to take about a week. The attorneys will ask the prospective jurors about their feelings on the #MeToo movement and the Church of Scientology, which will play a significant role in the trial. The defense is particularly concerned that jurors will come into court with a negative view of the church. “We have almost a perfect storm of prejudice in this case,” defense attorney Karen Goldstein said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yakima Herald Republic

James Cloud gets four life sentences in 2019 mass murder on Yakama Reservation

James Dean Cloud — convicted in a 2019 mass murder on the Yakama Reservation — will serve four consecutive life sentences, a federal judge ordered Wednesday night. James Cloud, 39, and his cousin, 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, were accused of killing five people at a remote trailer west of White Swan on June 8, 2019.
YAKIMA, WA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect arrested for Wednesday morning shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento Police on Sunday located a woman that believe responsible for a shooting that left a man hurt Wednesday morning. Sacramento police say the shooting happened just before 7 a.m. near 13th and X streets. Officers who responded to the scene found a man who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. On Sunday, investigators determined 31-year-old Asia Kinslow was responsible for the shooting. She was located in a tent in the area of W and 14th streets Sunday and was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, according to police.Exactly what led up to the shooting remains unclear.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy