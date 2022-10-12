Read full article on original website
“The Issue Is”: The scandal at LA City Hall
LOS ANGELES - This week, shockwaves through the political world, emanating from Los Angeles City Hall. A leaked recording, from October 2021, showed Council President Nury Martinez (D-CD6), Councilman Kevin De Leon (D-CD14), Councilman Gil Cedillo (D-CD1), and Labor leader Ron Herrera, engaged in racist, homophobic, and vulgar conversation during, what otherwise should have been, discussions on redistricting.
'They gotta go now': Black and Brown organizations protest LA City Council racism scandal
LOS ANGELES - Several Black and brown organizations came together to hold a protest in solidarity against the Los Angeles City Council following the racism scandal Wednesday. Ron Gochez from Union del Barrio led the protest outside of LA City Hall Wednesday, demanding the resignations of Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo. Fomer council president Nury Martinez resigned from her council seat Wednesday afternoon, days following the backlash over the leaked audio tapes.
LA City Council scandal: Acting president frustrated over refusal of de Leon, Cedillo to step down
LOS ANGELES - Acting Los Angeles City Council President Mitch O'Farrell says he is frustrated at the refusal of Councilmen Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León to step down from their seats following racially charged remarks they made in an October 2021 meeting. Since the release of the leaked...
Nury Martinez scandal prompts calls of resignation of Kevin de Leon, Gil Cedillo
Protesters continue to call for resignations of LA City leaders Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo. This comes as Nury Martinez, who was at the center of a leaked audio that captured racist comments, resigned from the LA City Council.
After scandal, LA City Attorney Mike Feuer moves to take redistricting power out of City Hall's hands
LOS ANGELES - While the racist language heard in the leaked recording of Los Angeles City councilmembers has been the focus of most of the attention since its release, the context of the recorded conversation — redistricting the City Council — also has many concerned. Now, LA City Attorney Mike Feuer is calling for a special election to remove council influence from the process.
The Issue Is: Gustavo Arellano, LZ Granderson, Nathan Hochman
This week, LA Times' Gustavo Arellano and LZ Granderson discuss the LA City Council scandal. Candidate for California AG Nathan Hochman discusses Rob Bonta, George Gascon and the ongoing fentanyl crisis. President Joe Biden visits California ahead of the midterms.
Councilman Marqueece Haris-Dawson reacts to LA City Council scandal
Leaked audio tapes of racist remarks made by three city council members and a labor union president rocked Los Angeles this week. Councilman Marqueece Haris-Dawson, who was referenced in the tape, joined FOX 11 Special Report to discuss the situation.
