Los Angeles, CA

“The Issue Is”: The scandal at LA City Hall

LOS ANGELES - This week, shockwaves through the political world, emanating from Los Angeles City Hall. A leaked recording, from October 2021, showed Council President Nury Martinez (D-CD6), Councilman Kevin De Leon (D-CD14), Councilman Gil Cedillo (D-CD1), and Labor leader Ron Herrera, engaged in racist, homophobic, and vulgar conversation during, what otherwise should have been, discussions on redistricting.
'They gotta go now': Black and Brown organizations protest LA City Council racism scandal

LOS ANGELES - Several Black and brown organizations came together to hold a protest in solidarity against the Los Angeles City Council following the racism scandal Wednesday. Ron Gochez from Union del Barrio led the protest outside of LA City Hall Wednesday, demanding the resignations of Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo. Fomer council president Nury Martinez resigned from her council seat Wednesday afternoon, days following the backlash over the leaked audio tapes.
After scandal, LA City Attorney Mike Feuer moves to take redistricting power out of City Hall's hands

LOS ANGELES - While the racist language heard in the leaked recording of Los Angeles City councilmembers has been the focus of most of the attention since its release, the context of the recorded conversation — redistricting the City Council — also has many concerned. Now, LA City Attorney Mike Feuer is calling for a special election to remove council influence from the process.
The Issue Is: Gustavo Arellano, LZ Granderson, Nathan Hochman

This week, LA Times' Gustavo Arellano and LZ Granderson discuss the LA City Council scandal. Candidate for California AG Nathan Hochman discusses Rob Bonta, George Gascon and the ongoing fentanyl crisis. President Joe Biden visits California ahead of the midterms.
Chosen LA County residents ages 18-24 can get $1,000 monthly checks

LOS ANGELES - A small group of chosen young Los Angeles County residents could receive $1,000 monthly checks for up to three years. According to an announcement from Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis on Wednesday, the county launched a 3-year guaranteed income pilot program for 300 chosen residents between the ages of 18 and 24 who are currently getting county employment services through the General Relief Opportunities for Work (GROW) program.
Orange County bus mechanics vote to strike

ORANGE, Calif. - Orange County Transportation Authority maintenance employees have voted to strike, starting Monday, which is expected to lead to a suspension of all bus service in the county. Unlike the threatened bus driver strike of earlier this year, the agency does not have enough workers who would be...
2023 Rose Parade grand marshal revealed

Former Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head but survived an assassination attempt in January 2011 and has become an outspoken gun-control advocate, was announced Thursday as the grand marshal of the 2023 Rose Parade, which is themed "Turning the Corner." Giffords, 52, was introduced in a...
Justice: Orange County misused jail snitches, violated inmate rights

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday that the sheriff’s department and prosecutors in Orange County ran an extensive jailhouse informant program for years that violated the rights of criminal defendants. The federal agency, which began investigating the allegations in 2016, issued a lengthy report detailing...
Man in wheelchair stabbed in neck while dining inside Taco Bell in Mar Vista

LOS ANGELES - An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was brutally stabbed by another man while dining inside a restaurant in Mar Vista. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard on October 3 around 7 p.m. According to LAPD, the suspect approached the elderly man from behind as he was dining inside Taco Bell. The suspect then stabbed the elderly man in the wheelchair in the neck and shoulder and ran off from the scene, LAPD said.
LAUSD accused of telling teachers to take down GoFundMe raising money after classroom vandalized

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The damage at a vandalized classroom for special needs students in Mulholland Middle School was overwhelming. Cell phone video by a teacher showed that just about everything in the room had been trashed. The Los Angeles Police Department confirms that Chromebooks were also taken, in addition to gardening tools and quite a few other items.
Dodgers sued: 2 more lawsuits accuse team's security of abusing fans

LOS ANGELES - Two new lawsuits have been filed against the Los Angeles Dodgers by fans who allege the team’s security guards abused them. Didonato Law Center said there are more than a dozen lawsuits against security at Dodger Stadium in Elysian Park. In one of the new lawsuits, Dodgers security guards are accused of sexual battery and in the second, fans are alleging assault.
Halloween costume donations needed for Ronald McDonald House in LA

We want to tell you about a Halloween costume donation event to benefit kids in need. Elizabeth Zamora lost her only child to leukemia last year and is using her platform to spread awareness about childhood cancer. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14 and 15, she is giving back to the...
New Year's Day murder: Possible suspect images released in South LA shooting

LOS ANGELES - The months-long search continues for a murder suspect wanted in connection to the New Year's Day shooting in South Los Angeles. Back on January 1, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 1600 block of East Washington Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found a man, later identified as Marcus Marshall, with a gunshot wound.
LOS ANGELES, CA

