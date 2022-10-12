Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday's season premiere of The Challenge: Ride or Dies. It's becoming a concerning trend on The Challenge: a new season begins and cast members exit with little to no explanation as replacements are brought in with major fanfare. In the past two seasons alone, we've seen Natalie Anderson, Ashley Mitchell, Nam Vo, and Lauren Coogan disappear from the game with vague details (or sometimes none at all!) about why they're suddenly gone. And it happened again in The Challenge: Ride or Dies premiere almost immediately as Kaycee Clark and her brother Kenny Clark exited with no explanation aside from host TJ Lavin saying, "Well, stating the obvious, we live in crazy times right now, and already Kaycee and Kenny had to leave the game."

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO