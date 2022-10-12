Read full article on original website
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Showrunner on Aunt Lydia ‘Growing’ in the Direction of Her Character in ‘The Testaments’
'The Handmaid's Tale' showrunner Bruce Miller discusses Aunt Lydia shifting toward her character in 'The Testaments.'
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Just Killed off a Major Character in Season 5 Episode 6
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Episode 6 features two shocking plot twists.
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Episode 6 Ending, Explained
'The Handmaid's Tale' showrunner explains Serena Joy's shocking decision at the end of season 5 episode 6.
Margaret Atwood Gave ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Showrunner Bruce Miller a List of Characters He Can’t Kill
'The Handmaid's Tale' author Margaret Atwood gave Hulu showrunner Bruce Miller a list of characters he can't kill off before 'The Testaments' is made.
EW.com
TheWatcher's grisly John Graff murder sequence is based on true story of a family massacre
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Watcher. As if a fact-based story about a family plagued by maniacal letters from an anonymous stalker wasn't terrifying enough, Ryan Murphy's The Watcher series also drew narrative inspiration from a true story about a mass murder that took place in the same New Jersey town as the 2018 Cut article the show is based on.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lord of Horror Stephen King gives the only ‘Halloween Ends’ review you need
Halloween Ends hasn’t had much luck with critics, so all eyes turned to the king of horror as Stephen King shared his thoughts on the franchise-ending film. King has seen countless adaptations of his works hit celluloid form, with an awful lot of them not being anywhere near as good as the books they’re based on. One of King’s many redeeming qualities has been his willingness to give young creatives a chance at his properties, and is to thank for Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead getting a massive boost in popularity.
wegotthiscovered.com
First trailer for James Wan’s ‘M3GAN’ reveals the Chucky meets Elon Musk horror movie we really didn’t need
What better way to kick off 2023’s horror slate than by capturing the essence of Chucky and thrusting it into the creative playground that is our late-stage capitalist technological hellscape?. If you’re horror icon James Wan (Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring universe) or high-profile producer Jason Blum (The Black Phone,...
EW.com
Kaycee Clark reveals the truth behind shocking The Challenge: Ride or Dies premiere exits
Warning: This article contains spoilers about Wednesday's season premiere of The Challenge: Ride or Dies. It's becoming a concerning trend on The Challenge: a new season begins and cast members exit with little to no explanation as replacements are brought in with major fanfare. In the past two seasons alone, we've seen Natalie Anderson, Ashley Mitchell, Nam Vo, and Lauren Coogan disappear from the game with vague details (or sometimes none at all!) about why they're suddenly gone. And it happened again in The Challenge: Ride or Dies premiere almost immediately as Kaycee Clark and her brother Kenny Clark exited with no explanation aside from host TJ Lavin saying, "Well, stating the obvious, we live in crazy times right now, and already Kaycee and Kenny had to leave the game."
EW.com
Ann Dowd on Aunt Lydia's surprising Handmaid's Tale arc and what it means for The Testaments
Warning: This article contains spoilers from season 5, episode 6 of The Handmaid's Tale. Praise be: Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale has given us many more intriguing moments with Ann Dowd's Aunt Lydia, with many more still to come. Over the seasons, we've slowly gotten to know Lydia a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: Jamie Lee Curtis banishes ‘Halloween’ movies without her as ‘The Exorcist’ receives a long-awaited update
Happy Wednesday, ghostly addicts! We’re only a mere three days into the week, yet an abundance of the latest updates in horror circles has undoubtedly aged all of us (for all the right reasons). As the clock winds down and the days grow colder and shorter, the spooky season is oozing a slew of fun-filled headlines that are guaranteed to have your toes curling and your spines tingling. Amongst the latest pieces of news, franchise maven Jamie Lee Curtis has made some interesting remarks about future Halloween movies, while The Exorcist has received a head-turning update ahead of its release next year.
startattle.com
The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 5 Episode 7) Hulu, “No Man’s Land”, trailer, release date
June and Luke’s mission puts them in serious jeopardy. Serena senses a threat from her benefactors. Lawrence and Nick make a shocking power move. Startattle.com – The Handmaid’s Tale | Hulu. Network: Hulu. Episode title: “No Man’s Land”. Release date: October 19, 2022 at 12am...
EW.com
Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Amber Heard, Sharlto Copley: New project news in Casting Net
* Suddenly Seymour? Let's hope! Joseph Gordon-Levitt is working with Warner Bros. and Wanted producer Marc Platt on a new big screen version of the musical horror-comedy Little Shop of Horrors, with the hope Gordon-Levitt would play the mild-mannered florist who discovers one of his plants lives on human blood. Robert Aguirre-Sacasa — who's written on Big Love and Glee, and was brought in to revise the book for Broadway's Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark — is penning the script. No director is attached. [THR]
EW.com
Till review: A notorious civil-rights story, recast through a mother's eyes
Time has a way of sanding down the details of personal history, turning messy truths into neatly polished myth. Late this summer, though, it brought home an ugly reminder of the old adage that the past is neither dead nor even past when a grand jury in Mississippi declined to indict Carolyn Bryant, now in her late eighties and seemingly unrepentant, or at least not particularly interested in redemption, for her role in the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till.
EW.com
Grey's Anatomy recap: A new intern solves a medical mystery
We all know that anyone roaming Grey Sloan Memorial halls on Grey's Anatomy is fair game for being on the receiving end of romance. Things happen in elevators, janitor closets, and especially the on-call room where Adams (Niko Terho) has decided to crash. Unfortunately, when Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) discovers him squatting and ushers him out the door, Kwan automatically assumes the pair are sleeping together.
EW.com
What to Watch: Meryl, dead people, killer creatures, and flying foes in these spooky season picks
Scary movies – be them terrifying or campy – are great any time of year, but none more so than October. We've assembled four recommendations that make for perfect Halloween viewing with friends or solo (let's be honest, it makes 'em even more terrifying that way!) — maybe even as a weekend marathon.
EW.com
The Challenge: Ride or Dies premiere: Nelson's losing streak continues and rookies take control
Nelson Thomas has never won The Challenge, but he does hold a record that no one will be able to break for a long time (if ever): he has the longest losing streak in the history of the franchise. The Are You the One alum hasn't won a daily challenge for the last 51 competitions (and counting!), and during The Challenge: Ride or Dies premiere on Wednesday, he came thisclose to finally breaking that curse. But unfortunately for Nelson — and the rest of the veterans on the cast — he is still the reigning record holder for the longest daily challenge losing streak.
EW.com
Sauron speaks! That Rings of Power actor opens up about the big finale reveal
Warning: This story contains spoilers for the season 1 finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Dark Lord is returning to his dark throne. All season long, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has teased the return of evil to Middle-earth. Ever since Amazon first announced that the show would take place during J.R.R. Tolkien's Second Age, fans have waited for the appearance of Sauron, the iconic villain who forged the One Ring and ruled Mordor with an iron-gloved fist.
David Gordon Green’s ‘Exorcist’ Reboot, Starring Ellen Burstyn, to Start Filming in ‘a Couple Weeks’
As the “Halloween” franchise comes to a conclusion with “Halloween Ends,” director David Gordon Green is ready to reintroduce another horror classic on screen: “The Exorcist.” “We start in a couple of weeks, and we’re ready to roll up our sleeves and dive into the next great franchise,” Green told Variety senior entertainment writer Angelique Jackson at the “Halloween Ends” premiere Tuesday night. “We’ve got an amazing cast coming together and scripts we’re all excited about.” Universal spent $400 million on the forthcoming “Exorcist” trilogy, produced by Blumhouse, with Ellen Burstyn set to reprise her role as Chris MacNeil, the...
EW.com
See photos from inside the real Watcher house that inspired Naomi Watts' horrifying TV show
Take a tour of the New Jersey home that once hosted a tormented family who received threatening letters from an unknown stalker before Netflix adapted their story into a series. A house is not a (horrifying) home until a mysterious stalker sends your family endless, threatening letters. As loosely outlined...
EW.com
She-Hulk head writer explains Bruce's son Skaar's finale debut
Warning: This article contains spoilers about the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, now streaming on Disney+. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law reminded viewers over and over again who the star of the show was — Jen Walters, a.k.a. the titular She-Hulk herself (Tatiana Maslany) — but a shocking cameo in the season finale has Marvel fans reeling about what could be coming down the pipeline for the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) instead.
