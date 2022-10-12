Effective: 2022-10-15 18:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Prairie; White THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PRAIRIE AND SOUTHEASTERN WHITE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central and eastern Arkansas.

PRAIRIE COUNTY, AR ・ 56 MINUTES AGO