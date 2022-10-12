Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Freeze Warning issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 09:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-15 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert; Upper Snake River Plain FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING This is the last frost/freeze hazard for the fall as we have reached October 15th and most agriculture is complete across the Upper Snake Plain.
Comments / 0