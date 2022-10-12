Army challenge coins are popular in the United States, and while you are now interested in collecting some, you may not yet know how it started. Challenge coins were born in a military setting, and if you’ve ever been in that environment, serving the army, for example, you’re no stranger to it. Historically, challenge coins have long been a part of the United States military tradition. For 100 years, this coin has become a symbol of pride for military units, both active and no longer active personnel.

