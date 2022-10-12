ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia puts Facebook’s parent company Meta in its list of ‘terrorist and extremist’ organisations

By Arpan Rai
 3 days ago

US tech giant Meta Platforms Inc is now on Russia’s list of “terrorists and extremists” curated by the country’s financial monitoring agency, state-run news agencies said on Tuesday.

This list by Rosfinmonitoring — a federal body overseen by Vladimir Putin — includes “organisations and individuals with regard to which there is information about their involvement in extremist activities or terrorism".

The latest move could land Russian citizens and companies in jail for up to 10 years on charges of “sponsoring extremism” if they purchase ads on Facebook or Instagram, reported Russian daily The Moscow Times.

France 24

Ukraine claims new gains after days of mass Russian strikes

Russia for two days pummelled Ukraine with missiles, damaging energy facilities nationwide, in attacks that President Vladimir Putin said were retaliation for a deadly explosion at the Crimea bridge. Russia's FSB security service said Wednesday it detained eight suspects over the blast that ripped through the road and rail bridge...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Putin Could Cripple Ukraine Without Using Nukes

Comparing the current war in Ukraine to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis is a form of intellectual laziness. Much of the discussion in Washington and other Western capitals in recent days has been focused on Russian president Vladimir Putin’s supposed threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, in response to challenges to what he perceives to be Moscow’s core national interests.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin warned over nuclear weapons as Zelensky calls for Belarus mission

Leaders of G7 nations have warned Vladimir Putin that there will be “severe consequences” if he uses nuclear weapons in his war with Ukraine. “We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and recall that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime,” the leaders said in a statement. We will hold President Putin and those responsible to account.”Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has called on the G7 for an international monitoring mission on the Belarus border after “trainloads” of Russian troops arrived in the neighbouring country.Mr Zelensky told the G7: “Russia is trying to directly...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden condemns Putin’s ‘brutality’ as Russian leader warns of further strikes against Ukraine

Russia has threatened further “severe” retaliation against Ukraine after Moscow launched a lethal barrage of indiscriminate strikes across the country on Monday, including on the capital Kyiv. The shelling left at least 11 people dead and hit civilian infrastructure, including a playground.At least another 60 people were injured as Moscow took revenge for the high-profile attack on the Kerch Bridge which links Russia and Crimea over the weekend.It launched more than 80 cruise missiles on Ukraine and President Putin warned Russia would again respond “harshly” to any such future attacks by Kyiv.“Let there be no doubt if attempts at...
POLITICS
