ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Charlotte, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Society
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
The Independent

Trump will now be forced to testify after bombshell Jan 6 hearing lifts lid on Capitol riot links

The House 6 January select committee on Thursday voted to issue a subpoena demanding testimony from the man whose actions have been at the centre of the nine-member panel’s investigation over the last year: former president Donald Trump.Committee members unanimously approved a motion to subpoena the twice-impeached ex-president at the end of the panel’s ninth investigative hearing, likely the final such public session before the November midterm election.The select committee’s chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, called Mr Trump “the one person at the centre of the story of what happened on January 6” and said the panel needs...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alma Adams
Person
Chris Coons
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Linus College#Local State#Fbi#Justice Department#Democrat
KTBS

Feds to send money to help pay utility bills

WASHINGTON – Tens of thousands of low-income, disabled and senior households across Louisiana can’t pay their electric bills and the program that keeps them from having their power turned off ran out of money last month. But the U.S. Congress is sending Louisiana about $12.87 million. The Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy