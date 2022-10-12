Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 - Tracer Hero Guide
Tracer in Overwatch 2 remains one of the most versatile DPS characters and a change from your usual strikers. While Tracer can still wrack up the damage counters, her biggest utility is in flanking, confusing, and distracting the enemy. Just make sure to watch her back. Tracer won’t last long in a direct fight.Here's all you need to know if you're planning on making this front-and-center hero your main.
Apex Legends Mobile - Stage Break Event Guide
Season 3 of Apex Legends Mobile is just a few days away, but there are a still some in-game events you can take advantage of before the Aftershow battle pass expires and is replaced by the Champions battle pass on October 18. One of them is Stage Break, an event that has been advertised throughout the entirety of Season 2. Similar to the Crypto-themed System Anomaly event from earlier in the season, this event challenges players to complete daily quests to unlock prizes…and secrets.
Apex Legends Mobile Is Giving Out Free Epic-Tier Loot
Apex Legends Mobile's Aftershow battle pass is about to expire, with Season 3: Champions set to launch on October 18 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. But Season 2 still has plenty to give, from the Hyperbeat Seasonal Shop to the Aftershow event hub. In fact, a new event was added to the hub this week, and it might be the best event of the season.
How To Unlock The Golden Ticket In Apex Legends
Apex Legends' Season 14 battle pass is just 20 days away from expiring, and this season's weekly in-game story recently came to an end--both signs that a new season of Apex Legends is nearly upon us. But no Apex Legends season would be complete without a good teaser for the upcoming season, and this week, players got their first hint at what's to come in Season 15 as a mysterious item called a Golden Ticket started appearing as a craftable item in the game's Replicators.
Dead Space Remake vs Original Comparison
The Dead Space remake is looking to overhaul and change the original 2008 horror classic. From graphical improvements, rewritten dialogue, and new gameplay mechanics. This video highlights some of the biggest changes we found in chapters 2 and 3. Please keep in mind the game is still in development and anything we show here is subject to change.
New Apex Legends Mobile Trailer Reveals The Story Behind Fade's Signature Weapon
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just a few days away, and for the most part, developer Respawn Entertainment is sticking to the traditional season launch formula: write a blog post, upload a launch trailer, and release some patch notes. But yesterday, the developer surprised players with a new fully animated trailer called "Meet The Constellation." The video tells the story of how Fade acquired his Signature Weapon, The Constellation.
Overwatch 2 Hits 25 Million Players, Everyone Getting Free DLC And Double XP Soon
Overwatch 2's launch earlier this month wasn't exactly smooth, but the game has reached a massive new player milestone right out of the gate. Blizzard announced that the free-to-play shooter hit 25 million players in 10 days. The studio used the "mind-blown" emoji to describe the player number. "Thank you...
Call Of Duty Mobile: Zombies Shi No Numa Secret Boss Fight Guide
The latest season has arrived to Call of Duty Mobile, and as the title suggests, Season 9: Zombies Are Back is an update focused on the undead. The Halloween-themed update also brings the return of the classic Shi No Numa Zombies map, which features a hidden boss fight. Here is everything you need to know to unlock the option to complete the Easter egg steps and defeat the boss.
Steam Deck Update Adds Longer Boot Animation Support, Fans Already Creating Classic Intros
Valve's latest update for the Steam Deck has introduced a number of bug fixes for the handheld PC gaming system, as well as an option to increase the length of a boot-up animation. If you don't mind waiting, you'll be able to sit through 10-30 seconds of an opening sequence on the Steam Deck.
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, New Divided Moon Map, And Everything We Know
Apex Legends Season 15 is fast approaching as the final month of Season 14 begins to come to a close. Season 15 will likely be the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, meaning--if tradition holds--developer Respawn will be adding a new battle royale map in the upcoming season alongside a new playable legend, battle pass, and story-driven Quest.
You Might Think This Overwatch 2 Hero Is OP, But Blizzard Isn't Rushing To Nerf Her
Overwatch 2 has been out for over a week now, and it's experienced some high highs and some very low lows. In a new blog post, the Overwatch 2 team detailed some upcoming changes to the game, its thoughts on character balance, and some much-needed bug fixes. In the first...
Good News For Modern Warfare 2 Players On Console | GameSpot News
Activision has clarified the SMS requirement for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, confirming that a phone number is required for PC players but not on console. This confirmation comes not long after another Activision Blizzard game, Overwatch 2, made headlines for its own controversial SMS policy. In a blog...
PlayStation Plus Free Games For October 2022 Are Available Now
The PlayStation Plus free games lineup for October 2022 is live now, and it includes some heavy hitters. Hot Wheels Unleashed, Injustice 2, and Superhot are all free this month, so make sure you snag them in time. It's quite an eclectic mix and one of the better months we've had in a while.
The Best FPS Games On PlayStation Plus Extra And Premium
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. PlayStation Plus underwent a major revision in 2022, changing from simply offering free games and online multiplayer access into a service with a back catalog of games in its more expensive tiers. For PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers, you can play a whole bunch of games from the PS4, while Premium subscribers also gain access to an even bigger catalog with many PS3 games as well as some classics from even older PlayStation consoles. Lots of these games are first-person shooters, but which are worth your time?
Get Heroic Savings On 10 PC Games Through This $5 Fanatical Bundle
Fanatical’s new Heroic bundle offers 10 Steam games for just $5. Considering the bundle’s contents would normally total over $153, this is a major steal. The bundle includes two Oddworld games: the HD remaster of the action-shooter hybrid Stranger’s Wrath, and the “New and Tasty” remake of the original 2D puzzle platformer Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysey. Both games are excellent introductions to this wacky (and sometimes unsettling) world for newcomers, and great excuses for existing fans to return to these cult classics.
God of War Ragnarök - Next Gen Immersion Trailer | PS5 Games
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. God of War Ragnarök - Next Gen Immersion Trailer | PS5 Games. Experience next gen immersion on PS5™ and journey through the nine realms in stunning 4K. Feel your journey in the palms of your hands via the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the DualSense™ wireless controller and pinpoint every sound with 3D Audio.
Pokemon Go Elite Raids Will Offer An Extra Challenge… If You Can Get To Them
Pokemon Go players will soon have a new challenge to pursue (literally), as Niantic has announced Elite Raids, a brand-new type of raid that can only be challenged in-person. Elite Raids are special raids that will randomly be inserted into existing gyms within Pokemon Go. Once they appear in a gym, the special Elite Raid egg will take 24 hours to hatch, meaning players in the area will have a full day to organize if they wish to challenge the raid. Once the 24 hours are up and the egg has hatched, the Pokemon inside will only be available to challenge for 30 minutes.
Gotham Knights Will Not Offer Performance Mode On Console, Runs Only At 30 FPS
After announcing a four-player co-op mode will be coming to Gotham Knights next month, Warner Bros. Montreal has shared another piece of less exciting news: The game will run at 30 frames per second on console with no performance mode option. The announcement was made via the official Gotham Knights...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Offers Rewards For Completing The Campaign, Including A Powerful Gun
Activision is offering up "campaign completion rewards" for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and they include some nice perks for those who manage to finish the game. The campaign goes live on October 20 for people who preorder and October 28 for everyone else. The rewards include special calling...
Warhammer 40k Darktide Closed Beta Is This Weekend And You Can Still Sign Up
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide opened a beta today, which will run through the weekend and end on October 16. The three-day beta is technically closed, however anyone can sign up via Steam for a chance to get access. Developer Fatshark will let in more players over the weekend, so it's worth signing up if you are interested. Relevant streamers have also been given access to the beta and may give away keys as part of their livestreams.
