KELOLAND TV
Dominican Republic: Fuel smugglers cash in on Haiti chaos
HAVANA (AP) — As gangs in Haiti blockade and loot key fuel supplies, the fuel crisis is now trickling over to the neighboring Dominican Republic. An illicit petroleum contraband industry on the countries’ 240-mile shared border has flourished in the wake of soaring gasoline prices in Haiti. Both...
KELOLAND TV
Native Americans recall torture, hatred at boarding schools
MISSION, S.D. (AP) – Victims of abusive, government-backed Native American boarding schools are sharing their experiences as U.S Interior Secretary Deb Haaland continues a yearlong tour to confront the troubled history of the institutions that were forced upon tribes. During Saturday’s meeting at the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in southern...
Suella Braverman plans crackdown on ‘hideously selfish’ climate protests
Suella Braverman has unveiled plans for a crackdown on the types of protests typically favoured by climate activists. She also pledged to stop demonstrators holding the public “to ransom”.The home secretary said she will give the police new powers to take a more “proactive” approach to protests, with some of the measures specifically targeted at the tactics used by many environmental groups.Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion activists have staged various protests and demonstrations in recent months, causing disruption to commuters and traffic in central London.Ms Braverman had already voiced her opposition to some typse of protest, telling the...
Meet Isaac and Esteban Hernández: the 1st siblings to reach top rank of SF Ballet
As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we are bringing you the story of two Latino dancers that are making a difference in the ballet industry.
KELOLAND TV
US inflation ramped up in September, with consumer prices rising 8.2%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September...
KELOLAND TV
EXPLAINER: Rituals play role in creating Italian government
ROME (AP) — With its dozens of “revolving door” governments, Italy might give the impression that carving out new ruling coalitions is quick work. But the process can take weeks, even months. On Thursday, when newly elected lawmakers took their seats, the work of giving the country...
KELOLAND TV
Death toll climbs in mine explosion
AMASRA, TURKEY (Associated Press) — The death toll from a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey rose to at least 40 people Saturday, officials said. There were 110 miners working in the shaft when the explosion occurred Friday evening at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town of Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin.
KELOLAND TV
Iraqi military says 9 rockets target Green Zone amid crisis
BAGHDAD (AP) — At least nine rockets targeted Iraq’s parliament inside the heavily fortified Green Zone on Thursday ahead of a much-anticipated session to resolve a political crisis, Iraq’s military said. The rocket attack delayed but did not postpone the parliament session scheduled to take place to...
