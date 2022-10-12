Read full article on original website
As Medicare Enrollment Begins, City Encourages Older Brooklynites to Use Free Counseling Program
With Medicare open enrollment beginning soon, the New York State Office for the Aging is recommending that older New Yorkers take advantage of the Health Insurance Information, Counseling and Assistance Program that is available to them. HIICAP, according to the NYSOFA, is a completely free, statewide Medicare counseling program that...
Hochul signs legislation ending practice of charging additional fee on outstanding student debt
Legislation ends 22% fee on outstanding debt owed to state resulting from educational expenses, and ‘punitive’ law that prohibits students from clearing debts. Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation (S.7862B/A.10261) ending the practice of charging an additional fee to debtors when collecting outstanding debts owed to the state resulting from educational expenses. Prior to this law, a fee of 22% was added by state law on top of the total debt due.
Advocates urge NY state health department to change Medicaid policy
Thousands of cancer patients enrolled in Medicaid in New York state are facing an additional hurdle that could impact the efficacy of the treatment intended to save their lives. Cancer and HIV patients across the state can get their oral medications directly from their physician's dispensary. But the state health...
Nurses across NY State getting a pay increase
ALBANY, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday, pay increases for nurse positions within New York State Agencies, to help improve recruitment and retention. The increase in pay accounts for the rising complexity of nursing tasks and high credential requirements. The starting salary for registered nurses will be brought up to $90 thousand upstate and $108 thousand downstate. The pay increases will benefit approximately 6,500 state employees across 15 agencies.
New York State Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
The New York State Department of Labor on Thursday announced a minimum wage increase for home care aides. Effective Oct. 1, through Public Health Law § 3614-f, the minimum wage for home care aides has been increased to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York.
Good News For People With Student Loan Debt In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul just announced some good news for student loan borrowers in New York State today, October 13, 2022. If your loans are in default and have been sent to collections, Gov. Hochul just gave you a big break. The Gov. just signed legislation (S.7862B/A.10261) that puts an end the high fees debt collectors can charge you when collecting on loans from New York State for educational expenses.
NYOH calls on NYSDOH to reverse Medicaid policy change
There will be a Save Our Access, Save Our Lives rally on October 12 at 2 p.m. where The New York Oncology Hematology (NYOH) will call on the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and state leaders to reverse a policy that has left Medicaid patients without access to life-saving cancer care medication.
Senior citizens fearful and frustrated as South Setauket assisted living home raises rent by close to 20%
A spokesperson for the company blames the rent hike on inflation
New York State Cancels Big Fee on Outstanding Student Debt
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) -- New Yorkers who owe outstanding debts to the State for educational expenses will no longer have to fork over an additional fee after Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation banning the practice. Prior to the signing of this legislation, the Office of the Attorney General was required, by law, to recover its costs in pursuing collection of this educational debt through an additional fee of up to 22 percent of the total outstanding debt.
NYS: Pay increases for nurse positions to improve recruitment & retention efforts
Pay increases benefit more than 6,500 employees across 15 state agencies. Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced a series of pay increases for nurse positions within New York state agencies to help improve recruitment and retention among the state's health care workforce. Her team said, “The increases, which account for the...
New York State Is Issuing $475 Million in Tax Relief Checks, See if You Qualify
"Surprise" money is the best kind of money. As announced by the state Department of Taxation and Finance, New York is rolling out another round of tax relief checks for its residents. Across the state, about 1.8 million residents will receive a refund check in the mail. The requirement to...
New York Changes Over 20 Year Rule To Give Residents More Money
New York State just made a big change to a two-decade-old rule that will give Empire State residents more money to help them "focus on healing." On Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that victims and survivors of crime whose essential personal property were stolen, damaged, or destroyed during the incident may now receive up to $2,500 to replace items deemed necessary for their health, safety or welfare.
CDC recommends masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid levels
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
Is your landlord selling the property? What renters should know
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The housing market is already tight in Vermont, but what happens when the property you’re renting gets sold?. Maryellen Griffin, a staff attorney with Vermont Legal Aid, says it should transfer to the new property manager. By law, they’re required to see it through, but that doesn’t mean the transition is always easy.
Millions of dollars in home heating assistance available to those who qualify
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand visited the North Country on Tuesday to promote the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP. Gillibrand says home heating costs could jump this year by as much as 39% as OPEC reduces its output. New York will get an...
Study: Bail reform is working just as it was intended
A new state agency report shows fewer suspects are being assigned bail thanks to a series of bail reform laws that have been a lightning rod for political controversy. Unlike others, this report, produced by the state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services, has data from 2019 — prior to reform’s implementation — that serves as a benchmark to compare the numbers from 2020 and 2021.
Lawmakers aim to help New Yorkers pay off part of their utility bills this winter
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was in White Plains Tuesday touting a plan to keep New Yorkers safe and warm this upcoming season.
HEAP For Your Water Bill? How Eligible Central New York Can Get Assistance
Similar to the Home Heating Assistance Program (HEAP) for New Yorkers struggling to pay winter heating bills, there is a program to assist with water bills. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) is a program that is run through states, including New York, using federal money to assist those having difficulty making ends meet.
New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in October
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in October. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
$7.6 million in federal funding to support local emergency planning & response efforts
Funding to support counties & New York City with emergency planning efforts, operational readiness. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $7.6 million in federal funding was awarded to county emergency management agencies in New York to support planning and operational readiness for disaster response. Through the annual federal Emergency Management Performance Grant provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, this funding assists efforts ranging from the development and implementation of training and exercises to acquiring emergency response resources at the county level.
