Vista, CA

hunker.com

This Boulder House Has Some Unexpected Features — but It Rocks

You may recall the house with a giant rock formation inside from earlier this summer, but it's certainly not the only home that has been built among the boulders. According to an Instagram post by @zillowgonewild, a new listing is on the market that has been quite literally assembled amidst the rocks — and also has some unexpected features inside.
ESCONDIDO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido’s Grand Avenue Festival

Don’t miss the Grand Avenue Festival this Sunday, October 16! With hundreds of international foods, hand-craft/retail vendors, professional live music, beer/wine garden, Art in the Garden and thousands of attendees, you won’t want to miss this free event!
ESCONDIDO, CA
Vista, CA
Government
City
Vista, CA
Local
California Government
missiontimescourier.com

Corbin’s Q: Honk for BBQ when in neighborhood

If you drive by Corbin’s Q on El Cajon Boulevard while they’re grilling out front, the first thing you’ll notice is the aromatic BBQ smell wafting down the street, then you’ll see the sign “Honk for BBQ”. And honk everyone does. With more than...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Barrio Logan Ranked 6th on List of World’s ‘Coolest Neighborhoods’

San Diego’s historic Barrio Logan neighborhood was ranked 6th on a list of the world’s “51 Coolest Neighborhoods” by Time Out magazine. Time Out, which publishes in 328 cities, described the neighborhood as “a vibrant and historic hub of Mexican-American culture” graced by “lowriders in Chevys, Cadillacs and Buicks” and family-owned businesses serving food and drink.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Homeless Residents Often Can’t Get the Shelter They Seek

San Diego doesn’t have enough shelter beds for all the homeless residents in the city seeking them. Just 37 percent of the 6,620 referrals by outreach workers and police officers ultimately resulted in a homeless resident shelter being placed in shelter during a nearly six-month period that ended in mid-September, a Voice of San Diego analysis of shelter referrals routed through the San Diego Housing Commission reveals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

San Diego County’s Got a New Homelessness Plan

San Diego County needs more than 9,000 new affordable and supportive housing options, at least 850 new shelter beds and thousands more housing aid slots to dramatically reduce homelessness, according to a new regional homelessness plan released Wednesday. The Regional Task Force on Homelessness, the countywide group coordinating the local...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
theeastcountygazette.com

The Second “Most Haunted” RV Park is in San Diego County

The second most haunted RV campground in the United States is in San Diego County. The RV Trader says that Lake Morena County Park has the most remote reservoir in the county. It is the second most haunted park because strange things have been seen there before. The park is...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
waternewsnetwork.com

“Shutdown Season” for Regional Aqueducts in San Diego County

Sections of the regional aqueducts in San Diego County will be shut down over the next six months for maintenance projects to ensure a safe and reliable water supply for the region. The San Diego County Water Authority and its member agencies are coordinating on the annual “shutdown season” to minimize impacts to residents and businesses, who are not expected to face service disruptions.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Voice of San Diego

Morning Report: San Diego’s Homeless Shelter Shortage

One of the common myths about homelessness in San Diego is that it’s easy for unhoused residents to get into a shelter. It’s not. Our Lisa Halverstadt found only 37 percent of shelter referrals by outreach workers and police in the city of San Diego are fulfilled in a typical week after analyzing nearly six months of Housing Commission data documenting referrals routed through the agency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Fire, lifeguards to take over Oceanside harbor safety services

OCEANSIDE — The city of Oceanside is implementing a new safety plan to provide 24/7 emergency services with firefighter, lifeguard and paramedic personnel stationed in the harbor. The Oceanside Police Department currently provides safety services, but the new proposal will switch to a firefighter-lifeguard model instead. Since 2020, staff...
OCEANSIDE, CA

