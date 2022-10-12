Read full article on original website
hunker.com
This Boulder House Has Some Unexpected Features — but It Rocks
You may recall the house with a giant rock formation inside from earlier this summer, but it's certainly not the only home that has been built among the boulders. According to an Instagram post by @zillowgonewild, a new listing is on the market that has been quite literally assembled amidst the rocks — and also has some unexpected features inside.
San Diego Housing Commission breaks ground on affordable apartments for veterans
The San Diego Housing Commission says it broke ground Thursday on 42 affordable apartments that veterans experiencing homelessness can take advantage of.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido’s Grand Avenue Festival
Don’t miss the Grand Avenue Festival this Sunday, October 16! With hundreds of international foods, hand-craft/retail vendors, professional live music, beer/wine garden, Art in the Garden and thousands of attendees, you won’t want to miss this free event!
S.D. commission OKs after-the-fact permit for mound of fallen bluff compiled near La Jolla's Mushroom House
After a brief discussion, the San Diego Planning Commission lent its support Oct. 13 to an after-the-fact site development permit for moving some fallen coastal bluff material near the so-called Mushroom House on La Jolla's Black's Beach.
kusi.com
Escondido Mayor McNamara says strategy to combat homelessness must be non-enabling
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Mayoral Race for Escondido is underway and current Mayor McNamara is running for re-election. He says the right way to address homelessness has to be non-enabling and responsible. Mayor McNamara joined KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski to discuss his platform and why he thinks he is...
rtands.com
Bells & Whistles—Del Mar candidate said tunnel options would be devastating to community
The top news stories RT&S was following the week ending Oct. 14. Del Mar candidate: Options to move track would present ‘devastating tunnels’. First leg of record-setting bridge funding is announced. Vancouver’s Broadway Subway Project welcomes Elsie and Phyllis. Too many curves? Officials wonder if track design for...
Eater
Inside North County’s Sleek New Bar Specializing in Premium Sushi Hand Rolls and Sake
The group behind Lionfish at the Pendry and Serea at the Hotel del Coronado, which debuted Joya Kitchen earlier this year, is bringing a new Japanese restaurant to Encinitas where Clique Hospitality’s Temaki Bar: Handroll, Sushi, Sake is scheduled to splash open on Tuesday, November 1. Another outpost is coming to the Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas this December.
El Cajon Nutrition to Debut in Fletcher Hills Area
New Wellness-Focused Cafe Planning to Open on Fletcher Parkway
missiontimescourier.com
Corbin’s Q: Honk for BBQ when in neighborhood
If you drive by Corbin’s Q on El Cajon Boulevard while they’re grilling out front, the first thing you’ll notice is the aromatic BBQ smell wafting down the street, then you’ll see the sign “Honk for BBQ”. And honk everyone does. With more than...
Barrio Logan Ranked 6th on List of World’s ‘Coolest Neighborhoods’
San Diego’s historic Barrio Logan neighborhood was ranked 6th on a list of the world’s “51 Coolest Neighborhoods” by Time Out magazine. Time Out, which publishes in 328 cities, described the neighborhood as “a vibrant and historic hub of Mexican-American culture” graced by “lowriders in Chevys, Cadillacs and Buicks” and family-owned businesses serving food and drink.
Homeless Residents Often Can’t Get the Shelter They Seek
San Diego doesn’t have enough shelter beds for all the homeless residents in the city seeking them. Just 37 percent of the 6,620 referrals by outreach workers and police officers ultimately resulted in a homeless resident shelter being placed in shelter during a nearly six-month period that ended in mid-September, a Voice of San Diego analysis of shelter referrals routed through the San Diego Housing Commission reveals.
Voiceof San Diego
San Diego County’s Got a New Homelessness Plan
San Diego County needs more than 9,000 new affordable and supportive housing options, at least 850 new shelter beds and thousands more housing aid slots to dramatically reduce homelessness, according to a new regional homelessness plan released Wednesday. The Regional Task Force on Homelessness, the countywide group coordinating the local...
University City residents worry about massive growth planned for their community
SAN DIEGO — In an attempt to drive down housing costs and address what appears to be an ever-escalating unsheltered population, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria wants to increase San Diego's housing stock. With a new trolley line, access to freeways, and close proximity to UC San Diego, University...
theeastcountygazette.com
The Second “Most Haunted” RV Park is in San Diego County
The second most haunted RV campground in the United States is in San Diego County. The RV Trader says that Lake Morena County Park has the most remote reservoir in the county. It is the second most haunted park because strange things have been seen there before. The park is...
waternewsnetwork.com
“Shutdown Season” for Regional Aqueducts in San Diego County
Sections of the regional aqueducts in San Diego County will be shut down over the next six months for maintenance projects to ensure a safe and reliable water supply for the region. The San Diego County Water Authority and its member agencies are coordinating on the annual “shutdown season” to minimize impacts to residents and businesses, who are not expected to face service disruptions.
sdfoundation.org
Chula Vista Community Foundation Announces Grants to address the needs of Children and Families
October 11, 2022 – San Diego, CA – The Chula Vista Community Foundation (CVCF), a regional affiliate of San Diego Foundation, announces the availability of grant funding to programs that address the needs of children and families. In the 2023 cycle, CVCF invites nonprofit organizations to submit project...
Morning Report: San Diego’s Homeless Shelter Shortage
One of the common myths about homelessness in San Diego is that it’s easy for unhoused residents to get into a shelter. It’s not. Our Lisa Halverstadt found only 37 percent of shelter referrals by outreach workers and police in the city of San Diego are fulfilled in a typical week after analyzing nearly six months of Housing Commission data documenting referrals routed through the agency.
Scooter rider hit, dragged by SUV in Vista
A woman riding an electric scooter suffered major injuries after being struck by an SUV in Vista, sheriff's officials said.
18 Schools in San Diego Unified School District Named America’s Healthiest Schools
Eighteen schools in the San Diego Unified School District have been awarded the distinction of America’s Healthiest Schools for their dedication to supporting the health and well-being of students, staff, and families. “As a district, we are committed to supporting the health and wellness of our school communities,” Superintendent...
Coast News
Fire, lifeguards to take over Oceanside harbor safety services
OCEANSIDE — The city of Oceanside is implementing a new safety plan to provide 24/7 emergency services with firefighter, lifeguard and paramedic personnel stationed in the harbor. The Oceanside Police Department currently provides safety services, but the new proposal will switch to a firefighter-lifeguard model instead. Since 2020, staff...
