2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Veteran owned business gives back to the community while giving history lessons on horsebackLauren JessopGettysburg, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
abc27 anchor rappels 21 stories in Harrisburg fundraising event
It may have looked like a movie was being shot in downtown Harrisburg Friday, but it was actually a daring fundraiser.
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Milanof-Schock Library
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Milanof-Schock Library in Mount Joy is building a new courtyard that will have legacy bricks covering the walkways. For $80, donors can personalize their brick however they’d like, from remembering a loved one to celebrating an avid reader. The money raised will...
WGAL
Dauphin County woman has helped thousands of families in need of diapers
8 Who Care Award winners are being honored for their service to their community. A Dauphin County woman discovered a hidden need and decided she wanted to help. She has now reached thousands of families. Things are bustling at the headquarters of the Healthy Steps Diaper Bank, which is tucked...
abc27.com
Breakdown of the monthly update report for downtown Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Community & Business Development office of Carlisle released their updated monthly report of various projects and changes coming to its downtown and gateway corridors on October 14, 2022. The following are the new and updated portions of this months ‘Pertinent Prospects’ report:...
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Saint Jude Heroes Ride 4 Hope
MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes will log many miles this weekend to help sick children. The third annual “Saint Jude Heroes Ride 4 Hope” is on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fifty to 100 bikers are expected to take part...
abc27.com
Volunteers wanted for Harrisburg tree planting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is going to be planting street trees again this fall and the city is looking for volunteers to help. Volunteers are needed on Friday, Oct. 28; Saturday, Oct. 29; and Sunday, Oct. 30. If you’d like to volunteer, you can click here to fill out a volunteer form.
abc27.com
More questions surround Steelton rat dumping
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — More than a week since hundreds, if not thousands of domesticated rats were apparently dumped in Steelton and Harrisburg, and there are still a lot more rats than there are answers about this bizarre mystery. abc27 has reached out to the Steelton Borough and police...
WGAL
Fall Fest to be held in York
YORK, Pa. — Some old jail cells in York are part of a haunted house that will be open during the second annual community Fall Fest. News 8 videographer Ray Rosario got a sneak peak with Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow. Watch the video above for more. Fall Fest is...
local21news.com
Illegally dumped rats multiplying, more than 100 rounded-up in Steelton, Pa.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — An update to a story CBS 21 News has been following. We recently told you about a large number of rats that were dumped in the borough of Steelton. Volunteers have been working to rescue the rats in Steelton and Harrisburg. So far, the...
Trick-or-treat 2022 in central Pa.: When can the kids get their Halloween candy in your town?
Get the costumes and candy bags ready, because trick-or-treat night is coming - or rather, trick-or-treat nights, plural. There is still no single agreed-upon night for trick-or-treat events in our region, though there are several dates that are shared by several townships and boroughs. Some schedule their trick-or-treat nights on Halloween itself, while others have continued to select another date in October for the costumed celebrations.
abc27.com
Sit back and relax: Riverfront Park whistlepig
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — When you’re a groundhog living in Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park, life is just a nonstop adventure. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. So why did our little friend run for cover?...
gettysburgian.com
YAF Hangs Posters with Packing Tape Following Increased Tensions Regarding Their Upcoming Speaker
On Friday morning, Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) hung multiple posters per wall in Glatfelter Hall advertising their Tuesday speaker Ryan T. Anderson. Members of the organization used packing tape to hang the posters, which the administrative assistant for the Office of Student Activities and Greek Life Cynthia Tokar said she believes is not an appropriate material to hang flyers. Facilities did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether this constituted vandalism.
abc27.com
Are prepaid tolls tax exempt in Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A recent abc27 investigation revealed that Pennsylvania sales tax is sometimes improperly included in online purchases. So what about prepaid EZ-pass tolls?. Cam Fitzgerald of Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, noticed something wasn’t right when she bought a $7 EZ-pass transponder and $35 worth of prepaid tolls...
abc27.com
Chambersburg renovates Memorial Park Playground
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovations at the Memorial Park playground on Wednesday, Oct. 12. New inclusive equipment means the playground now caters to children who use wheelchairs as well. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27...
Mechanicsburg hopes to avoid cat-astrophe with new trap-neuter-release program
They begin to emerge as soon as the sun starts to go down, the less-wary younger ones first, with their elders only showing just before it’s fully dark. Creeping out of the underbrush, eyes peeled for any danger, they eventually crowd around a large plate of food – something they’ll hopefully still do when that food is inside a cage trap.
lebtown.com
Wing Wars Season 2: K-Ville Hotel & Tavern (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
abc27.com
Bird flu confirmed at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park
HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — Avian influenza was recently confirmed at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Dauphin County, according to a Friday release from the Lake Tobias director of public relations and marketing. The infected birds were part of a zoo collection housed in an indoor enclosure that was not...
abc27.com
Harrisburg woman sentenced for straw purchasing firearm
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that a Harrisburg woman was sentenced to two years probation for straw purchasing a weapon for her brother. On March 10, 2019, Maricely Corona, 34, purchased a 9mm...
An old Harrisburg high school has transformed into a haunted house
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The brick façade of the old Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg now holds a special Halloween haunted attraction inside. The Bridge Eco Village, who now owns the abandoned school, will be renovating the building inside and out in the next couple years. For this Halloween season, they will be allowing the community to come in and see the abandoned school before it is completely gutted: in a complete frightful experience.
The 107th Dillsburg Farmers Fair kicks off this week
DILLSBURG, Pa. — The 107th year of the Dillsburg Farmers Fair kicked off Monday, and will run through Oct. 15. The Dillsburg community and visitors from all over will be welcomed with familiar favorites all week long. The fair kicked off with an opening ceremony and remarks from Dillsburg...
