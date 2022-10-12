ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Milanof-Schock Library

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Milanof-Schock Library in Mount Joy is building a new courtyard that will have legacy bricks covering the walkways. For $80, donors can personalize their brick however they’d like, from remembering a loved one to celebrating an avid reader. The money raised will...
MOUNT JOY, PA
abc27.com

Breakdown of the monthly update report for downtown Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Community & Business Development office of Carlisle released their updated monthly report of various projects and changes coming to its downtown and gateway corridors on October 14, 2022. The following are the new and updated portions of this months ‘Pertinent Prospects’ report:...
CARLISLE, PA
City
Spring Township, PA
City
Carlisle, PA
Carlisle, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
abc27.com

Hometown Hero: Saint Jude Heroes Ride 4 Hope

MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes will log many miles this weekend to help sick children. The third annual “Saint Jude Heroes Ride 4 Hope” is on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fifty to 100 bikers are expected to take part...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Volunteers wanted for Harrisburg tree planting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is going to be planting street trees again this fall and the city is looking for volunteers to help. Volunteers are needed on Friday, Oct. 28; Saturday, Oct. 29; and Sunday, Oct. 30. If you’d like to volunteer, you can click here to fill out a volunteer form.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

More questions surround Steelton rat dumping

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — More than a week since hundreds, if not thousands of domesticated rats were apparently dumped in Steelton and Harrisburg, and there are still a lot more rats than there are answers about this bizarre mystery. abc27 has reached out to the Steelton Borough and police...
STEELTON, PA
WGAL

Fall Fest to be held in York

YORK, Pa. — Some old jail cells in York are part of a haunted house that will be open during the second annual community Fall Fest. News 8 videographer Ray Rosario got a sneak peak with Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow. Watch the video above for more. Fall Fest is...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Trick-or-treat 2022 in central Pa.: When can the kids get their Halloween candy in your town?

Get the costumes and candy bags ready, because trick-or-treat night is coming - or rather, trick-or-treat nights, plural. There is still no single agreed-upon night for trick-or-treat events in our region, though there are several dates that are shared by several townships and boroughs. Some schedule their trick-or-treat nights on Halloween itself, while others have continued to select another date in October for the costumed celebrations.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Sit back and relax: Riverfront Park whistlepig

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — When you’re a groundhog living in Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park, life is just a nonstop adventure. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. So why did our little friend run for cover?...
HARRISBURG, PA
gettysburgian.com

YAF Hangs Posters with Packing Tape Following Increased Tensions Regarding Their Upcoming Speaker

On Friday morning, Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) hung multiple posters per wall in Glatfelter Hall advertising their Tuesday speaker Ryan T. Anderson. Members of the organization used packing tape to hang the posters, which the administrative assistant for the Office of Student Activities and Greek Life Cynthia Tokar said she believes is not an appropriate material to hang flyers. Facilities did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether this constituted vandalism.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Are prepaid tolls tax exempt in Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A recent abc27 investigation revealed that Pennsylvania sales tax is sometimes improperly included in online purchases. So what about prepaid EZ-pass tolls?. Cam Fitzgerald of Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, noticed something wasn’t right when she bought a $7 EZ-pass transponder and $35 worth of prepaid tolls...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Chambersburg renovates Memorial Park Playground

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovations at the Memorial Park playground on Wednesday, Oct. 12. New inclusive equipment means the playground now caters to children who use wheelchairs as well. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Wing Wars Season 2: K-Ville Hotel & Tavern (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Bird flu confirmed at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — Avian influenza was recently confirmed at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park in Dauphin County, according to a Friday release from the Lake Tobias director of public relations and marketing. The infected birds were part of a zoo collection housed in an indoor enclosure that was not...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg woman sentenced for straw purchasing firearm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on Friday, Oct. 14, that a Harrisburg woman was sentenced to two years probation for straw purchasing a weapon for her brother. On March 10, 2019, Maricely Corona, 34, purchased a 9mm...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

An old Harrisburg high school has transformed into a haunted house

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The brick façade of the old Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg now holds a special Halloween haunted attraction inside. The Bridge Eco Village, who now owns the abandoned school, will be renovating the building inside and out in the next couple years. For this Halloween season, they will be allowing the community to come in and see the abandoned school before it is completely gutted: in a complete frightful experience.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

The 107th Dillsburg Farmers Fair kicks off this week

DILLSBURG, Pa. — The 107th year of the Dillsburg Farmers Fair kicked off Monday, and will run through Oct. 15. The Dillsburg community and visitors from all over will be welcomed with familiar favorites all week long. The fair kicked off with an opening ceremony and remarks from Dillsburg...
DILLSBURG, PA

