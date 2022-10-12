Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Makes A Choice: The Shield Or The Bloodline
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey regularly streams on her YouTube channel and answers fan questions as they come up. During a recent stream while playing "Rogue Fantasy 2", Rousey was asked to choose between The Shield or The Bloodline. "Shield," Rousey said. "I love The Bloodline, but I kinda first...
wrestlinginc.com
Finn Bálor Makes Bold Claim About Dominik Mysterio's Future
Since joining The Judgment Day, Finn Bálor's presentation to the WWE Universe has been noticeably different. Those changes have come with additional responsibility, as well, with Bálor tasked with helping the recently-turned Dominik Mysterio adjust to life as a heel. While turning on his father, wrestling legend Rey Mysterio, has resulted in many fans turning on Dom, Bálor believes he knows the real reason behind the fans' betrayal.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Makes It Clear How Her Opponents Are Picked
Two-time "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey not only wants to be the best but also wants to build up the young talent around her. She finished a heated feud with a young Liv Morgan at the Extreme Rules event and is looking forward to who's next. In the latest episode of her "Ronda on the Road" series on YouTube, Rousey touched on how she chooses her opponents.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Clarifies Whether She Is A Babyface Or Heel In WWE
Ronda Rousey is now a two-time "SmackDown" Women's Champion after defeating Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules. But the action didn't stop once the bell had rung. Rousey went on to mock the fans and Morgan, going as far as to step over the former champion. She was met with a sea of boos, seemingly solidifying her status as a heel — a designation that's been somewhat unclear in recent weeks. During "The Baddest Stream On The Planet" livestream on YouTube, Rousey took the time to clear the air about her current role in WWE.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Gives Insight Into His Personal Relationship With Roman Reigns
Recent WWE main roster call-up Solo Sikoa has been thrust into the spotlight, beginning with him joining The Bloodline at the Clash at the Castle premium live event last month in Cardiff, Wales. As a cousin of both Roman Reigns and The Rock, as well as the younger brother of the Usos, Sikoa has a lot to live up to in the wrestling world. Speaking to Peter Rosenberg on "Cheap Heat," Sikoa elaborated on his relationship with Reigns.
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest On WWE And Naomi's Reported Contract Negotiations
It has now been nearly five months since fans last saw Sasha Banks and Naomi, after the then WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked out prior to an episode of "WWE Raw" following a disagreement with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Since then, both have been reported to be out of WWE, then likely to return following McMahon's retirement, followed by uncertainty. And while things still seem uncertain about Banks, there is at least an update on Naomi.
wrestlinginc.com
There's Reportedly A Chance Adam Cole Will Never Wrestle Again
AEW's Adam Cole is reportedly dealing with a "real bad" injury that could potentially have a life-changing outcome. According to the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Cole is currently recovering from a nasty concussion and has yet to be cleared to return to action. The Observer's Dave Meltzer disclosed that Cole could be cleared tomorrow, or it "could be never."
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT Star Arianna Grace Gives Her Fans Sad News
"WWE NXT" superstar and second generation wrestler Arianna Grace has hit a roadblock. The "NXT" Breakout Tournament competitor took to Twitter to announce that she has to undergo surgery next week for an undisclosed injury. "I'm going to do all I can to recover properly and come back stronger so...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Former And Current WWE Stars Rumored For Bray Wyatt's New Stable
Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE at the end of Extreme Rules 2022 to a chorus of "Holy s***" chants, as this was the first time a live audience had seen the three-time world champion since Night Two of WrestleMania 37. The return also strengthened the rumors that Wyatt will once again have a faction around him, as mysterious individuals wearing costumes resembling characters from Wyatt's previous Firefly Funhouse segments appeared in the crowd. The stable is rumored to be known as the Wyatt 6, playing into Wyatt's current name and handle on Twitter.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Superstar Teases WWE Return As Member Of Bray Wyatt's Stable
Former WWE Superstar Eva Marie took to Twitter on Thursday evening to tease not only a possible WWE return, but tease that she's a member of Bray Wyatt's rumored stable, "Wyatt 6." Marie shared a video of herself with an Alexa Bliss' Lilly Doll and a trash can, with the...
wrestlinginc.com
Fantasy Booking Who Else WWE Could Bring Into The Bloodline
Few would argue against the idea that, in recent weeks, WWE's most consistently compelling story has been that of Sami Zayn and The Bloodline. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has secured a nearly unprecedented level of dominance over WWE, and he's done it with the help of his cousins — fellow members of the legendary Anoa'i family — Jimmy and Jey Uso, and more recently, their brother, Solo Sikoa. The final member, aside from "the Wise Man" Paul Heyman, is Zayn, who is not a member of the family, but who has been so earnest and persistent in his attempts to join the group that after months of trying, he's finally found himself accepted by Reigns and adopted as "the Honorary Uce."
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Recalls Ridiculous Reason Rick Rude Got Arrested
On the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts recalled a time "Ravishing" Rick Rude found himself in police custody. The two had just finished their program in WWE and had a gentlemen's agreement out of respect they wouldn't call each other unless it was an absolute emergency. One morning around 4 o'clock, Roberts was awaken in his hotel room by a phone call from Rude; and when Roberts asked what was wrong, Rude responded, "Brother, do you have any condoms?" Annoyed, Roberts cursed out Rude, telling him, "Don't you ever call me again to wake me up looking for condoms" and hung up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Set For USA Network Crossover
At WWE Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey reclaimed her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship by making Live Morgan pass out at the conclusion of their Extreme Rules match. While it was a match the former champion requested, she ultimately came up short. And yet while Morgan may no longer be the champ, things don't appear to be all that bad for the superstar. As a matter of fact, one of her dreams may be about to come true.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces First Title Defense For New US Champ Seth Rollins
Seth "Freakin" Rollins first defense of his newly won WWE United States Championship will be on the October 17 episode of "Raw" against rival Matt Riddle. The match was announced during the October 14 episode of "SmackDown." Rollins won the championship from Bobby Lashley on the October 10 season premiere episode of "Raw" after Lashley was attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Officials Reportedly Impressed By Angelo Dawkins
There are a few reasons behind WWE Superstar Angelo Dawkins' increase in single matches, according to a new report from Fightful Select. One WWE source revealed to Fightful, that Dawkins is getting a push due to the improvements in his in-ring ability and physique, while another WWE source said "it's not an accident" that Dawkins has been working more singles matches and "the higherups" are speaking well of him too.
wrestlinginc.com
The Emotional Words From Shawn Spears After AEW Rampage Ended
Shawn Spears made his long-awaited return to AEW on this past Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite" by realigning with the members of The Pinnacle and being presented as a babyface for the first time in his AEW career. He would compete alongside FTR and Wardlow on the subsequent episode of "AEW Rampage," defeating members of The Embassy in the main event.
wrestlinginc.com
Pat McAfee Gave Pro Wrestling Legend A Bunch Of Money For No Reason
Pat McAfee is known for his over the top style as a commentator in WWE, but the former top NFL punter has earned the reputation of being gracious as well. During an appearance on "Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw," Rip Rogers recalled the time he helped train McAfee, who was in a giving mood after receiving a big sponsorship deal.
NFL・
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Status Of Kenny Omega And Other Suspended AEW Stars
It has now been over a month since AEW All Out, where a post-show incident involving CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks led to all five individuals being sent home and taken off TV. None of them have returned since as an investigation has continued into the incident, and the latest information suggests that there is still at least some ways to go before a resolution is reached.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Change To On-Screen Roles For Matt Hardy And Private Party In AEW
Matt Hardy has had a lot of monikers over the course of his illustrious career. At various points, he's been Xtreme, Version 1, Broken, Woken, Unkillable, and Big Money. But after the latest episode of "AEW Rampage," he's a Firm man now. As of late, Hardy has been trying to...
wrestlinginc.com
USA Network Officials Have Reportedly Changed Tune About WWE Raw Viewership
USA Network officials are reportedly ecstatic with the viewership "WWE Raw" has been receiving lately at a time when the show's television ratings have usually seen an annual drop. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the television network had become frustrated with the Monday night ratings in recent years during...
Comments / 0