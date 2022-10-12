Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Gary Brinker, 83, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Gary Brinker of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Gary Brinker died Saturday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Friday football schedule includes Yellville-Summit at Salem
High school football dominates the local Friday schedule as Yellville-Summit looks for its first conference win of the season. The Panthers will be on the road to take on another area team from Salem. Yellville-Summit is currently 4-3 on the season and 0-3 in the 3A-2. The Panthers lost their...
KTLO
Saturday volleyball schedule includes MH freshmen in district tourney
Junior high volleyball is scheduled for Saturday, and Mountain Home’s freshmen will be on the road. The Junior Lady Bombers will go to Marion for the Northeast Arkansas District Tournament. Four area teams will be in Quitman for the 2A-North Junior District Tournament. In the first round, Yellville-Summit faces...
KTLO
Viola golfer finishes 8th in overall state tourney
Viola Coach Jason Hughes (left) and A.J. McCandlis. An area high school golfer competed in the Arkansas Overall State Championship Thursday at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock. Viola’s A.J. McCandlis finished eighth on the girls’ side with an 87, 11 strokes behind the medalist. McCandlis entered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
Charges filed in cold case assault in Taney Co.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced charges have been filed against 61-year-old Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park, in Taney County. On August 14, 1992, two women traveled from Texas to vacation in the Branson, Missouri, area. On the afternoon...
KTLO
Cross country teams to gather for Bomber Invitational
Saturday will be a big morning for cross country in Mountain Home. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will host Dora, Melbourne, Bergman, Valley Springs and Harrison for the Bomber Invitational on the campus of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home. The start time is scheduled for 9.
10-Year-Old Arkansas Boy Brings Down Beastly Bear With Crossbow
A 10-year-old boy in Arkansas set out on a hunting trip recently during deer season and instead of catching a deer, he got more than he bargained for when he took down a huge black bear in Fulton County, Arkansas. Dylan Conner shot the bear with his crossbow near the...
KTLO
Kaloha Lavon Vermilyea, 68, Bull Shoals (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 68-year-old Kaloha Lavon Vermilyea of Bull Shoals are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Bull Shoals. Kaloha Lavon Vermilyea died Thursday at her residence.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTLO
West Plains falls to Branson in 15-inning district semifinal game
Two area softball teams squared off in the semifinals of the Class 4, District 6 Tournament Wednesday at Glendale High School in Springfield. The game needed 15 innings to decide a winner, but in the end, West Plains fell to Branson 8-7. The Lady Pirates will advance to the championship game on Friday against top-seeded Camdenton.
KTLO
Drive thru trunk or treat Saturday in Cooper Park
Mountain Home Parks and Recreation will be holding a drive thru trunk or treat Saturday afternoon at Cooper Park from 4-6. Local businesses, organizations, and clubs will be set up along Cooper Park Trail and passing out candy as cars slowly drive by their booths. There will have a scarecrow alley showing off creativity of those in the community. Candy will be passed out until they run out.
KFVS12
Charges filed in 30-year-old Mo. cold case
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Charges have been filed in a 30-year-old cold case assault. The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced that charges have been filed against Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park in Taney County. Wagner was charged with...
KTLO
Minor earthquake in central Howell County
A minor earthquake has been reported in central Howell County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.2 quake was recorded four miles west-northwest of West Plains Saturday morning at 2:17. The location is also 39.2 miles northeast of Mountain Home. Experts say normally, earthquakes below magnitude 3 are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KYTV
Deadline approaching to pay property taxes in Arkansas
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The deadline to pay property taxes in Arkansas is October 15. Since that falls on a Saturday, the public gets an additional business day, meaning no late fees will be incurred by payments made by the end of the business day on October 17. Amy Jenkins...
KTLO
MHHS loses volleyball match to Greenwood
The Mountain Home High School volleyball team had a rough outing at home on Thursday. The Lady Bombers lost Teacher Appreciation Night in straight sets as the Lady Bulldogs posted scores of 26-24, 25-22 and 25-12. Carson Schmitz led Mountain Home with 15 kills, nine digs and seven assists; Lindsay...
KTLO
Branson’s softball season ends with loss in district final
The Branson High School softball team fell one win short of a state tournament berth. The Lady Pirates went back to Glendale High School in Springfield on Friday and fell to Camdenton 8-2 in the championship game of the Class 4, District 6 Tournament. Branson’s season ends with a record of 16-18.
KTLO
Friday opens 76th annual Yellville Turkey Trot
Friday and Saturday the 76th annual Yellville Turkey Trot will take place on the Yellville Square. Mid-Marion County Rotary member Alesia Owen, who is coordinating the event, spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits, and The Boot News to talk about the schedule of events for the festival. Listen:. Friday morning starts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLO
Full day of entertainment for 76th annual Yellville Turkey Trot Saturday
Friday and Saturday the 76th annual Yellville Turkey Trot will take place on the Yellville Square. This year, the Saturday morning Turkey Trot 5k race has been cancelled, due to minimal interest in the event. Mid-Marion County Rotary member Alesia Owen, who is coordinating the event, spoke with KTLO, Classic...
KTLO
Thursday football schedule includes 2 MH junior high teams hosting Marion
Thursday’s junior high football schedule includes two of Mountain Home teams taking on Marion at Bomber Stadium. The eighth grade game kicks off at 5 followed by the freshman contest. Elsewhere, Yellville-Summit entertains Salem, Melbourne is home against Perryville, and Harrison travels to Alma.
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol says forensic evidence links Kansas man to 2 assaults in 1992 in Taney County
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol announced charges filed in a 30-year assault case. The Taney County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Tony Lee Wagner, 61, of Fort Scott, Kan., with first-degree assault, kidnapping, and forcible rape. Investigators said on August 14, 1992, two women traveled from Texas...
KTLO
Rural Gassville man injured, cited for DWI following 1-vehicle accident
A Baxter County man was injured early Wednesday morning what was reported to be a one-vehicle accident. Twenty-nine-year-old Klayton Killian of rural Gassville was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health with what was termed a suspected minor injury. According to the report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Killian was...
Comments / 0