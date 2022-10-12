ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

KTLO

Friday football schedule includes Yellville-Summit at Salem

High school football dominates the local Friday schedule as Yellville-Summit looks for its first conference win of the season. The Panthers will be on the road to take on another area team from Salem. Yellville-Summit is currently 4-3 on the season and 0-3 in the 3A-2. The Panthers lost their...
YELLVILLE, AR
KTLO

Saturday volleyball schedule includes MH freshmen in district tourney

Junior high volleyball is scheduled for Saturday, and Mountain Home’s freshmen will be on the road. The Junior Lady Bombers will go to Marion for the Northeast Arkansas District Tournament. Four area teams will be in Quitman for the 2A-North Junior District Tournament. In the first round, Yellville-Summit faces...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Viola golfer finishes 8th in overall state tourney

Viola Coach Jason Hughes (left) and A.J. McCandlis. An area high school golfer competed in the Arkansas Overall State Championship Thursday at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock. Viola’s A.J. McCandlis finished eighth on the girls’ side with an 87, 11 strokes behind the medalist. McCandlis entered...
VIOLA, AR
KTLO

Charges filed in cold case assault in Taney Co.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced charges have been filed against 61-year-old Tony Lee Wagner of Fort Scott, Kansas, for a 1992 assault in Henning State Park, in Taney County. On August 14, 1992, two women traveled from Texas to vacation in the Branson, Missouri, area. On the afternoon...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Cross country teams to gather for Bomber Invitational

Saturday will be a big morning for cross country in Mountain Home. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will host Dora, Melbourne, Bergman, Valley Springs and Harrison for the Bomber Invitational on the campus of Arkansas State University-Mountain Home. The start time is scheduled for 9.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

West Plains falls to Branson in 15-inning district semifinal game

Two area softball teams squared off in the semifinals of the Class 4, District 6 Tournament Wednesday at Glendale High School in Springfield. The game needed 15 innings to decide a winner, but in the end, West Plains fell to Branson 8-7. The Lady Pirates will advance to the championship game on Friday against top-seeded Camdenton.
WEST PLAINS, MO
KTLO

Drive thru trunk or treat Saturday in Cooper Park

Mountain Home Parks and Recreation will be holding a drive thru trunk or treat Saturday afternoon at Cooper Park from 4-6. Local businesses, organizations, and clubs will be set up along Cooper Park Trail and passing out candy as cars slowly drive by their booths. There will have a scarecrow alley showing off creativity of those in the community. Candy will be passed out until they run out.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Minor earthquake in central Howell County

A minor earthquake has been reported in central Howell County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.2 quake was recorded four miles west-northwest of West Plains Saturday morning at 2:17. The location is also 39.2 miles northeast of Mountain Home. Experts say normally, earthquakes below magnitude 3 are...
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Deadline approaching to pay property taxes in Arkansas

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The deadline to pay property taxes in Arkansas is October 15. Since that falls on a Saturday, the public gets an additional business day, meaning no late fees will be incurred by payments made by the end of the business day on October 17. Amy Jenkins...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

MHHS loses volleyball match to Greenwood

The Mountain Home High School volleyball team had a rough outing at home on Thursday. The Lady Bombers lost Teacher Appreciation Night in straight sets as the Lady Bulldogs posted scores of 26-24, 25-22 and 25-12. Carson Schmitz led Mountain Home with 15 kills, nine digs and seven assists; Lindsay...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Branson’s softball season ends with loss in district final

The Branson High School softball team fell one win short of a state tournament berth. The Lady Pirates went back to Glendale High School in Springfield on Friday and fell to Camdenton 8-2 in the championship game of the Class 4, District 6 Tournament. Branson’s season ends with a record of 16-18.
BRANSON, MO
KTLO

Friday opens 76th annual Yellville Turkey Trot

Friday and Saturday the 76th annual Yellville Turkey Trot will take place on the Yellville Square. Mid-Marion County Rotary member Alesia Owen, who is coordinating the event, spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits, and The Boot News to talk about the schedule of events for the festival. Listen:. Friday morning starts...
YELLVILLE, AR
KTLO

Full day of entertainment for 76th annual Yellville Turkey Trot Saturday

Friday and Saturday the 76th annual Yellville Turkey Trot will take place on the Yellville Square. This year, the Saturday morning Turkey Trot 5k race has been cancelled, due to minimal interest in the event. Mid-Marion County Rotary member Alesia Owen, who is coordinating the event, spoke with KTLO, Classic...
YELLVILLE, AR
KTLO

Rural Gassville man injured, cited for DWI following 1-vehicle accident

A Baxter County man was injured early Wednesday morning what was reported to be a one-vehicle accident. Twenty-nine-year-old Klayton Killian of rural Gassville was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health with what was termed a suspected minor injury. According to the report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Killian was...
GASSVILLE, AR

