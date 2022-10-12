Legends of U.S. space program coming to Cosmosphere

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Cosmosphere will be bringing 10 “legends” of the U.S. space program to Hutchinson in December to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

What would become the Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center began in 1962 when Patty Carey installed a planetarium inside of the Poultry Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds and named it Hutchinson’s Theatre of the Skies.

December also marks the 50th anniversary of the last time man stepped on the moon under the Apollo program, which ended with Apollo 17 in 1972.

As part of the festivities, the Cosmosphere is hosting a gala featuring 10 astronauts and NASA Mission Control veterans.

The gala is scheduled for Dec. 2, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Meadowlark Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson .

Tickets are on sale now, but officials expect them to sell out quickly.

For a full list of VIPs and event details or to purchase tickets, visit www.cosmoevents.org.

