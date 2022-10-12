Read full article on original website
Lee Park to be renamed after local legacy ‘Coach Val’
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Lee Park will be renamed after Coach E. James Valentine on October 21. Lee Park was named after General Robert E. Lee Elementary school. After the school changed its name to Stafford Elementary in 2021, the park will now be dedicated Coach James Valentine Park. Valentine, also known as “Coach Val,” […]
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Walter Cason: A Veteran Spotlight
Veterans like Walter Cason stand out. For an astonishing 27 years, Cason served in the United States Army. While enlisted he served in places like Korea, Germany and Vietnam. For over 50 years Cason has dedicated his life to serving his country and fellow veterans. “I live for other people,...
