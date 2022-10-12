ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 3

saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay crew picks biggest SEC games of Week 7

College GameDay made its second trip to Rocky Top this season for the Third Saturday in October showdown between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee in Knoxville. Lee Corso was back after a 2-week absence following what he called a health scare that sent him to the hospital. Corso,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss surprises Auburn with onside kick, turns it into points

Saturday’s contest between Auburn and Ole Miss went exactly as we expected it to. Until after halftime, that is. The Tigers headed into the tunnel after the first 2 quarters trailing 28-17 in a game in which Ole Miss looked to have all the momentum. While the Tigers are putting up quite a fight with a very real chance of making a comeback, Ole Miss continues to do some good things and maintains 41-31 lead over the Tigers.
OXFORD, MS
Local
Alabama Football
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Montgomery, AL
College Sports
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Montgomery, AL
Sports
Montgomery, AL
Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee to be without 2 starters against Alabama, per reports

No. 6 Tennessee will reportedly be without 2 key starters on Saturday against No. 6 Alabama. ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Chris Low are each reporting that the Vols will be without Cedric Tillman and Jaylen McCollough. Tillman, a senior wide receiver, has been sidelined since injuring his ankle on...
NASHVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin jokes about run defense while discussing Ole Miss' win over Auburn

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss improved to 7-0 on the season with a 48-34 win over visiting Auburn on Saturday. It wasn’t easy for the 9th-ranked Rebels, however. Ole Miss had some issues on defense, allowing more than 300 rushing yards. That allowed the Tigers to stay close for much of the game, which included a 4th-quarter weather delay.
OXFORD, MS
Person
Paul Finebaum
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn vs. Ole Miss weather delay update

If you’re wondering what happened with the suddenly awful broadcast conditions for Ole Miss vs. Auburn, it’s due to the severe weather in the are. Ole Miss leads Auburn with 6:26 left in the fourth quarter. The Rebels are on top, 48-34 looking to remain undefeated on the season.
OXFORD, MS
rockytopinsider.com

What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week

No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Peyton Manning previews Alabama-Tennessee game: 'Should be rocking in Knoxville'

It’s hard to argue that there is a bigger college football game taking place this weekend than the matchup between Alabama and Tennessee. Former Vols quarterback Peyton Manning is looking forward to watching this one play out and says that it “should be rocking in Knoxville” this weekend. And with a very real chance to take down one of the most dominant teams in recent history, we would expect nothing else in Neyland Stadium.
KNOXVILLE, TN
#American Football#College Football#Texas A M
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss reveals uniform combination, patriotic-themed helmet for Military Appreciation Day vs. Auburn

Ole Miss will be looking to run its record to 7-0 on Saturday. It will have to take care of business against Auburn as the Tigers pay a visit to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Tigers have been somewhat of a bogey team for the Rebels in recent years. While they have struggled to a 3-3 mark, they’ve won the last 6 meetings in the series, including a 31-20 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium against what was then the No. 11 team in the country.
OXFORD, MS
WVNews

No. 3 Alabama braces for big road test at No. 6 Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recognizes the enormous opportunity awaiting his sixth-ranked Volunteers only too well. The No. 6 Volunteers host No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) on Saturday, and it's the first time since 1989 that both have been unbeaten going into the Third Saturday of October rivalry game. Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) is trying to crack college football's elite for the first time since 2006, when the Vols last beat Alabama.
KNOXVILLE, TN
High School Football PRO

Montgomery, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Smiths Station High School football team will have a game with Jefferson Davis High School on October 15, 2022, 09:00:00.
SMITHS STATION, AL
NewsBreak
College Sports
Football
Football
Sports
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Troy Messenger

Goshen falls to Lanett in region play

The Goshen Eagles (5-4, 2-4) saw their playoff push stymied on Friday night, falling to the Lanett Panthers (4-5, 3-3) in a Class 2A, Region 3 matchup by a score of 30-25 at home. Lanett scored on its first drive and led for the remainder of the game – taking...
GOSHEN, AL
CBS 42

Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
ALABAMA STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB

Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Hornets pummeled by Catholic

Friday, October 7, the Bullock County Hornets made their way to the capital city to take on the Montgomery Catholic Knights. The undefeated Knights were celebrating their homecoming, but Bullock County was hoping to put a damper on the festivities with an upset. From towards the end of the first quarter, it was not even a competition.
UNION SPRINGS, AL

