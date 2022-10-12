Read full article on original website
College GameDay crew picks biggest SEC games of Week 7
College GameDay made its second trip to Rocky Top this season for the Third Saturday in October showdown between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee in Knoxville. Lee Corso was back after a 2-week absence following what he called a health scare that sent him to the hospital. Corso,...
Former Auburn football WR: ‘Do Gus Malzahn and Bo Nix still get the blame or nah’
Former Auburn football wideout and current Cleveland Browns WR Anthony Schwartz asked the question many fans rife with regret have asked over the past several weeks as the 2022 season has fallen apart. During the first half of the Tigers’ SEC West clash with Ole Miss Week 7, one in...
Ole Miss surprises Auburn with onside kick, turns it into points
Saturday’s contest between Auburn and Ole Miss went exactly as we expected it to. Until after halftime, that is. The Tigers headed into the tunnel after the first 2 quarters trailing 28-17 in a game in which Ole Miss looked to have all the momentum. While the Tigers are putting up quite a fight with a very real chance of making a comeback, Ole Miss continues to do some good things and maintains 41-31 lead over the Tigers.
Fan streaks on field during Auburn Ole Miss game, gets decked by security in end zone
As Ole Miss and Auburn traded scores in the fourth quarter, a fan decided to run on the field, but unfortunately for him, was leveled by security personnel who greeted him in the end zone. The incident came as Ole Miss led 41-34 with 8:24 to go, and the Rebels...
Undefeated Vols: Fans react to last-second field goal to lift Tennessee over Alabama
The misery is over for Tennessee fans. Tennessee just beat Alabama. Chase McGrath’s screwball field goal went through the uprights. Not by much, but it did. Tennessee fans have been waiting a long time for this. Fans stormed the field soon after the best win for Tennessee in the past 15 years.
Tennessee to be without 2 starters against Alabama, per reports
No. 6 Tennessee will reportedly be without 2 key starters on Saturday against No. 6 Alabama. ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Chris Low are each reporting that the Vols will be without Cedric Tillman and Jaylen McCollough. Tillman, a senior wide receiver, has been sidelined since injuring his ankle on...
Lane Kiffin jokes about run defense while discussing Ole Miss' win over Auburn
Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss improved to 7-0 on the season with a 48-34 win over visiting Auburn on Saturday. It wasn’t easy for the 9th-ranked Rebels, however. Ole Miss had some issues on defense, allowing more than 300 rushing yards. That allowed the Tigers to stay close for much of the game, which included a 4th-quarter weather delay.
Auburn football: Gus Malzahn’s UCF scores 70 points, improves to 5-1
The grass is much greener for former Auburn football head coach Gus Malzahn during his second season in Central Florida — with his Knights now sitting at 5-1 following a 70-13 destruction of Temple during the team’s sixth annual ‘Space Game’ on Thursday, October 13. Once...
Auburn vs. Ole Miss weather delay update
If you’re wondering what happened with the suddenly awful broadcast conditions for Ole Miss vs. Auburn, it’s due to the severe weather in the are. Ole Miss leads Auburn with 6:26 left in the fourth quarter. The Rebels are on top, 48-34 looking to remain undefeated on the season.
What the Tennessee Players Are Saying About Alabama This Week
No. 6 Tennessee is gearing up to host No. 3 Alabama this weekend in Knoxville. In the week leading up to the game, some of Tennessee’s players have spoken about Alabama both as a whole and regarding individual players in press conferences. Tennessee-Alabama: McCollough’s Status Unresolved As Process Continues...
Ole Miss football: 7 reasons the Rebels will improve to 7-0 against Auburn
Ninth-ranked Ole Miss has yet to lose a game and even though some doubted its ability to keep things rolling after it opened SEC play, it has proven the skeptics wrong to this point and is favored to continue doing so as it goes up against Auburn on Saturday afternoon in Oxford.
Peyton Manning previews Alabama-Tennessee game: 'Should be rocking in Knoxville'
It’s hard to argue that there is a bigger college football game taking place this weekend than the matchup between Alabama and Tennessee. Former Vols quarterback Peyton Manning is looking forward to watching this one play out and says that it “should be rocking in Knoxville” this weekend. And with a very real chance to take down one of the most dominant teams in recent history, we would expect nothing else in Neyland Stadium.
Ole Miss reveals uniform combination, patriotic-themed helmet for Military Appreciation Day vs. Auburn
Ole Miss will be looking to run its record to 7-0 on Saturday. It will have to take care of business against Auburn as the Tigers pay a visit to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Tigers have been somewhat of a bogey team for the Rebels in recent years. While they have struggled to a 3-3 mark, they’ve won the last 6 meetings in the series, including a 31-20 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium against what was then the No. 11 team in the country.
No. 3 Alabama braces for big road test at No. 6 Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Josh Heupel recognizes the enormous opportunity awaiting his sixth-ranked Volunteers only too well. The No. 6 Volunteers host No. 3 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) on Saturday, and it's the first time since 1989 that both have been unbeaten going into the Third Saturday of October rivalry game. Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) is trying to crack college football's elite for the first time since 2006, when the Vols last beat Alabama.
Tennessee reveals uniform combination in advance of Saturday's game vs. Alabama
Tennessee isn’t messing around with alternate looks or orange pants this weekend. The Volunteers will wear their traditional home uniforms — white helmet with the Orange “T”, orange jerseys with the white numbers and white pants with orange stripes. Most books have Tennessee an underdog by...
Montgomery, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Montgomery, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Smiths Station High School football team will have a game with Jefferson Davis High School on October 15, 2022, 09:00:00.
Goshen falls to Lanett in region play
The Goshen Eagles (5-4, 2-4) saw their playoff push stymied on Friday night, falling to the Lanett Panthers (4-5, 3-3) in a Class 2A, Region 3 matchup by a score of 30-25 at home. Lanett scored on its first drive and led for the remainder of the game – taking...
Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
Meet Newly Named 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB
Kyle Adams of Montgomery, Alabama, and Ummu Bah of Collierville, Tennessee, are the new Mr. and Ms. UAB for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The 2022 Mr. and Ms. UAB Scholarship Competition winners were announced Saturday, Oct. 8, during half-time of the UAB Football Homecoming game at Protective Stadium. First alternates for the competition are Karim Mikhail of Hoover, Alabama, and Kiersten David of Chelsea, Alabama.
Hornets pummeled by Catholic
Friday, October 7, the Bullock County Hornets made their way to the capital city to take on the Montgomery Catholic Knights. The undefeated Knights were celebrating their homecoming, but Bullock County was hoping to put a damper on the festivities with an upset. From towards the end of the first quarter, it was not even a competition.
