Funding to support counties & New York City with emergency planning efforts, operational readiness. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $7.6 million in federal funding was awarded to county emergency management agencies in New York to support planning and operational readiness for disaster response. Through the annual federal Emergency Management Performance Grant provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, this funding assists efforts ranging from the development and implementation of training and exercises to acquiring emergency response resources at the county level.

