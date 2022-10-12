Read full article on original website
New York State Department of Labor announces minimum wage increase for home care aides
The New York State Department of Labor on Thursday announced a minimum wage increase for home care aides. Effective Oct. 1, through Public Health Law § 3614-f, the minimum wage for home care aides has been increased to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York.
Hochul signs legislation ending practice of charging additional fee on outstanding student debt
Legislation ends 22% fee on outstanding debt owed to state resulting from educational expenses, and ‘punitive’ law that prohibits students from clearing debts. Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation (S.7862B/A.10261) ending the practice of charging an additional fee to debtors when collecting outstanding debts owed to the state resulting from educational expenses. Prior to this law, a fee of 22% was added by state law on top of the total debt due.
$7.6 million in federal funding to support local emergency planning & response efforts
Funding to support counties & New York City with emergency planning efforts, operational readiness. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $7.6 million in federal funding was awarded to county emergency management agencies in New York to support planning and operational readiness for disaster response. Through the annual federal Emergency Management Performance Grant provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, this funding assists efforts ranging from the development and implementation of training and exercises to acquiring emergency response resources at the county level.
Porter Town Board discussions include budget, POTL, Airbnb
Porter Town Board members began discussions on the town’s 2023 budget plans at its monthly meeting Tuesday at Town Hall. No actual numbers were released that evening, as financial discussions are said to be continuing between the town and its employees, namely the Highway Department, according to Supervisor John “Duffy” Johnston and bookkeeper Kim Boyer.
What's new and coming soon at Niagara Air Reserve Station?
Holly Curcione, executive director of the Niagara Military Affairs Council, visited the Niagara Town Board last week to discuss the lobbying group’s activities and the exciting future planned for one of only six Air Force bases left in New York state. Speaking with the group of five during the...
Niagara University receives $3.5 million gift from William and Nancy Gacioch
William (Class of 1961, 2007 – honorary) and Nancy Gacioch have made a commitment of $3.5 million to Niagara University. The gift was announced at the dedication of the Gacioch Center for Career & Professional Development and the Gacioch Circle on Friday. “Bill and Nancy have been incredibly generous...
