Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania’s Suburbs Are Not OK

For families living in Pennsylvania’s suburbs, things are not OK. The prosperity enjoyed by suburbanites is in peril, and they know it. Soccer field small talk has moved beyond gas prices. Polite conversation has moved into something more urgent: survival. Two recent studies help explain why suburbanites feel they...
Montana Department of Justice fails IT security according to state auditors

Montana Department of Justice Chief of Staff Will Selph testifying before the Legislative Audit Committee on Oct. 5, 2022 (Photo screenshot from Montana Public Access Network). A new state information technology audit shows that the Montana Department of Justice is not meeting goals and requirements for security, structure and governance,...
MONTANA STATE
MT Guardsmen help with hurricane relief in Florida

HELENA, Mont. - Hurricane Ian is one of the largest and deadliest hurricanes to hit Florida since 1935. While Montana doesn't see hurricanes, two soldiers with the Montana National Guard are uniquely equipped to help; so when they got the call they left the safety of Montana to go help the people of Florida.
MONTANA STATE
State leaders talk about how to combat human trafficking in Montana

HELENA, Mont. - Thursday was the third human trafficking symposium hosted by Attorney General Austin Knudsen. Nearly 20 organizations and non-profits gathered together to continue conversations on how to combat human trafficking in the state. Discussions centered around three topics: social and community services, law enforcement and prosecution, and legislation.
MONTANA STATE
Youth hunters can learn how to sample for CWD at the end of Montana’s two-day youth deer hunt

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Youth hunters in the Bozeman area can learn how to sample harvested deer for chronic wasting disease (CWD) at the end of Montana’s two-day youth deer hunt. The CWD sampling station at Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ (FWP) Bozeman office will be open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Thursday, Oct. 20, and the station will have extended hours on Friday, Oct. 21, from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm.
BOZEMAN, MT
Counties most concerned about climate change in Montana

Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Montana using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MONTANA STATE
