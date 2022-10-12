Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania’s Suburbs Are Not OK
For families living in Pennsylvania’s suburbs, things are not OK. The prosperity enjoyed by suburbanites is in peril, and they know it. Soccer field small talk has moved beyond gas prices. Polite conversation has moved into something more urgent: survival. Two recent studies help explain why suburbanites feel they...
Montana Department of Justice fails IT security according to state auditors
Montana Department of Justice Chief of Staff Will Selph testifying before the Legislative Audit Committee on Oct. 5, 2022 (Photo screenshot from Montana Public Access Network). A new state information technology audit shows that the Montana Department of Justice is not meeting goals and requirements for security, structure and governance,...
MT Guardsmen help with hurricane relief in Florida
HELENA, Mont. - Hurricane Ian is one of the largest and deadliest hurricanes to hit Florida since 1935. While Montana doesn't see hurricanes, two soldiers with the Montana National Guard are uniquely equipped to help; so when they got the call they left the safety of Montana to go help the people of Florida.
State leaders talk about how to combat human trafficking in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - Thursday was the third human trafficking symposium hosted by Attorney General Austin Knudsen. Nearly 20 organizations and non-profits gathered together to continue conversations on how to combat human trafficking in the state. Discussions centered around three topics: social and community services, law enforcement and prosecution, and legislation.
Third annual Human Trafficking Symposium in Helena
HELENA, Mont. - Thursday was the third human trafficking symposium hosted by Attorney General Austin Knudsen.
Montana has 87 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Montana using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Youth hunters can learn how to sample for CWD at the end of Montana’s two-day youth deer hunt
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Youth hunters in the Bozeman area can learn how to sample harvested deer for chronic wasting disease (CWD) at the end of Montana’s two-day youth deer hunt. The CWD sampling station at Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ (FWP) Bozeman office will be open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Thursday, Oct. 20, and the station will have extended hours on Friday, Oct. 21, from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm.
Counties most concerned about climate change in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Montana using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MDT shares road and traffic fatalities in 2021
HELENA, Mont. - Officials are reporting a 9% increase in pedestrian related deaths on Montana roadways in 2022 compared to last year.
Yellowstone announces Northeast Entrance Road opening, Cooke City getting busy
The water at Terrace Springs, northeast of Madison Junction in Yellowstone National Park, is relatively cold (about 60 °C or 140 °F), but the water is still saturated with carbon dioxide-rich bubbles. (Photo by Shaul Hurwitz | Yellowstone National Park). Yellowstone National Park announced Thursday its Northeast Entrance...
