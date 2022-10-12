Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man charged, victim identified in homicide near Three Points
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges in connection with a homicide near Three Points early Thursday, Oct. 13. Pima County sheriff’s deputies arrested Johnny Rogers, 51, who is charged with second-degree murder. Authorities say they were called around midnight on Thursday to the 8400...
Man arrested on murder charges in Three Points
Pima County Sheriff's Department say they have arrested a 51-year-old man for the murder of Travis Fletcher, 42, in Three Points.
$1,150 reward for information on killing of a bobcat
Wildlife officials say the Bobcat was shot on September 28, 2022, around 8:44 a.m. at Whispering Bell Drive and Painted Hills road.
AZFamily
Father of man accused of murdering UofA professor says son was ‘a ticking time bomb’
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The father of the man accused of murdering a University of Arizona professor is sharing his story for the first time. Murad Dervish is accused of shooting and killing Thomas Meixner last week. He was the department head of the graduate program Dervish was in. Dervish had recently been expelled and barred from campus over threatening behavior.
AZFamily
Father of suspected University of Arizona shooter said he was a ‘ticking time bomb’
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye. A tragic accident in Buckeye when a traffic signal pole fell on the man who was trying to install it, killing him. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was...
KOLD-TV
“I am so sorry for your pain”: Father of suspected University of Arizona gunman speaks out
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than one week after the deadly shooting that killed Hydrology professor Thomas Meixner, the family of the suspected gunman is ready to speak out. 46-year-old Murad Dervish is behind bars at the Pima County Jail. His father, Dolgun Dervish said during a one-on-one...
KOLD-TV
CBP: Suspected smuggling vehicle crashes near 22nd Street, Alvernon Way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A van suspected of being used to smuggle migrants crashed in Tucson Friday, Oct. 14, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Sector had been pursuing the van on I-10 before the crash, but terminated the pursuit shortly after it entered the city.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man injured in shooting near Estevan Park in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting near Estevan Park Friday, Oct. 14, police said. The shooting was reported to police shortly before 10 a.m. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near the park at 1001 N. Main Avenue, just south of West Speedway Boulevard.
Tucson woman arrested after leaving migrants in trunk for hours
Court documents say the migrants were left in the trunk for more than four hours while Valdez-Velasquez slept in a hotel.
Homicide under investigation on West Ajo Way, South Fuller Road
A homicide on South Fuller Road is under investigation, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Police arrest two in connection with Elmer Tarazon shooting death
Tucson police arrested two men in connection with the Aug. 22 killing of Elmer Tarazon. Police arrested 30-year-old Armando Ruiz Valencia and 39-year-old Sergio Guillermo Urquidez.
allaboutarizonanews.com
30-Year-Old Tucson Woman Sentenced to 18 Months for Smuggling Illegal Aliens
On September 29, 2022, Dominque Trinidad Valdez-Velasquez, 30, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge Rosemary Márquez to 18 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release. Valdez-Velasquez previously pleaded guilty to Transporting Illegal Aliens, Placing in Jeopardy the Life of Any Person. Valdez-Velasquez...
KOLD-TV
Food truck that employs people with special needs hit multiple times by thieves
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A local business has been damaged by vandals on Tucson’s east side. Owners of Special Eats, a food truck that employs people with special needs, are working to repair their truck so the people who depend on it can continue working there. It’s...
Three indicted for smuggling over 400,000 fentanyl pills and meth in Avondale
Three people were indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl and Meth, according to the United States Attorney's Office.
Police: Man shot Friday at Estevan Park
Tucson police responded to a shooting at Estevan Park Friday. Police say the incident happened just before 10 a.m.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Missing Oracle man found safe; vehicle was found in Vail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Oracle man was found safe on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The news came shortly after it was learned that the vehicle belonging to David Vidrine had been found in Vail. A Silver Alert for Vidrine...
riviera-maya-news.com
Two men wanted in Arizona courts extradited to U.S.
Mexico City, Mexico — The Government of Mexico has extradited two national citizens to the U.S. to face criminal charges. On Tuesday, Adriel “G” was handed over to U.S. authorities to face justice in an Arizona court. According to the FGR, the Superior Court of the State...
CCSO: Willcox man escapes custody in Tucson
Cochise County Sheriff's Office is asking for information on a man who "forcibly fled" from a holding facility in Tucson the evening of Sunday, Oct. 9.
KOLD-TV
Border Patrol agent not injured in crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Border Patrol agent was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Tucson on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The crash, which happened near Speedway Boulevard, closed two lanes of I-10 eastbound for about an hour. According to a Border Patrol spokesman, the agent...
KOLD-TV
Korean corn dogs are now in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new viral sensation has made its way to the Old Pueblo. Korean corn dogs are the latest buzz online, and on of to locations that serve them is opening its doors in Tucson. Two Hands Corn Dogs has changed the game when it...
