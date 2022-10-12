ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sells, AZ

KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man charged, victim identified in homicide near Three Points

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges in connection with a homicide near Three Points early Thursday, Oct. 13. Pima County sheriff’s deputies arrested Johnny Rogers, 51, who is charged with second-degree murder. Authorities say they were called around midnight on Thursday to the 8400...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Father of man accused of murdering UofA professor says son was ‘a ticking time bomb’

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The father of the man accused of murdering a University of Arizona professor is sharing his story for the first time. Murad Dervish is accused of shooting and killing Thomas Meixner last week. He was the department head of the graduate program Dervish was in. Dervish had recently been expelled and barred from campus over threatening behavior.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

CBP: Suspected smuggling vehicle crashes near 22nd Street, Alvernon Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A van suspected of being used to smuggle migrants crashed in Tucson Friday, Oct. 14, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Sector had been pursuing the van on I-10 before the crash, but terminated the pursuit shortly after it entered the city.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man injured in shooting near Estevan Park in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting near Estevan Park Friday, Oct. 14, police said. The shooting was reported to police shortly before 10 a.m. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near the park at 1001 N. Main Avenue, just south of West Speedway Boulevard.
TUCSON, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

30-Year-Old Tucson Woman Sentenced to 18 Months for Smuggling Illegal Aliens

On September 29, 2022, Dominque Trinidad Valdez-Velasquez, 30, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge Rosemary Márquez to 18 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release. Valdez-Velasquez previously pleaded guilty to Transporting Illegal Aliens, Placing in Jeopardy the Life of Any Person. Valdez-Velasquez...
TUCSON, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing Oracle man found safe; vehicle was found in Vail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Oracle man was found safe on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The news came shortly after it was learned that the vehicle belonging to David Vidrine had been found in Vail. A Silver Alert for Vidrine...
VAIL, AZ
riviera-maya-news.com

Two men wanted in Arizona courts extradited to U.S.

Mexico City, Mexico — The Government of Mexico has extradited two national citizens to the U.S. to face criminal charges. On Tuesday, Adriel “G” was handed over to U.S. authorities to face justice in an Arizona court. According to the FGR, the Superior Court of the State...
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Border Patrol agent not injured in crash on Interstate 10 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Border Patrol agent was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in Tucson on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The crash, which happened near Speedway Boulevard, closed two lanes of I-10 eastbound for about an hour. According to a Border Patrol spokesman, the agent...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Korean corn dogs are now in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new viral sensation has made its way to the Old Pueblo. Korean corn dogs are the latest buzz online, and on of to locations that serve them is opening its doors in Tucson. Two Hands Corn Dogs has changed the game when it...
TUCSON, AZ

